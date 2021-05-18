Town Crier: Clubs

Genealogy workshop on Zoom

The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 20, via Zoom online meetings. This month, Elaine Hayes will present "How Did We Get Here? The History and Genealogy of Immigration to America." This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Once registered, the link for the Zoom meeting will be sent. Call 577-7323 for more information, and sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs.

Elks golf tourney May 22

Elks Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m., at Casper Municipal Golf Course. Format is 2-person best ball scramble, $70 per person, $10 mulligans for a 50/50 drawing. Dinner and prizes at the lodge afterwards for all participants. Must be present to win. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.

Elks fishing derby June 18-20