Town Crier: Clubs

Varela speaks to Zoom Rotary

On Monday, May 18, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Leah Reeb Varela, owner of Lum Studios, as presenter at its noon meeting. She will discuss her business and what it has done for the Rotary Club of Casper. The meeting will be held via ZOOM. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Leah Reeb Varela has worked in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors in Wyoming, across the United States and internationally for the previous ten years. She has extensive experience in the local, state and federal government sectors, private consulting, business development and marketing. Leah’s passion includes working with brands that provide a unique quality of life to their users.

Her expertise includes: business strategy, sales process best practices, marketing, public relations, communications, education, grant writing, project/program development and management, public speaking, social media strategy and implementation, public and media relations, event planning and international travel.

Banquet canceled

The Natrona County Historical Society annual banquet, set for May 28, has been canceled. Future events to be determined.

OCAC cruises