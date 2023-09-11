Antique club super flea coming soon

The Casper Antique & Collectors Club’s (CACC) is getting ready for its October Super Flea & Collectibles Show scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Industrial Building. The show promises to be a good one, as dealer/vendor tables are sold out. The show runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day, with a $2.50 admission. For show information, please call Rick at 797-6402. Please put this date on your calendar!!

The CACC’s next general meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Senior Center on Third Street in Casper, at 7 p.m. A program by Lisa Tinker Esterline on Brazilian embroidery will follow the business meeting.

The CACC is a non-profit organization that has been active in the Casper community for 50+ years. It is run solely by volunteers and new members are always welcome. Super Flea show proceeds support WY museums and other non-profits in our community.

GEO wives fall brunch

The Casper Geo Wives (Geologists Wives) will hold their Fall Brunch Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. It will be held at The Casper Country Club. The cost of the brunch is $17.00. Our yearly membership dues are $15.00. Please bring separate checks for the Brunch and the dues made out to GEO Wives.

The brunch starts off our year reconnecting with old friends and making new acquaintances. We sign up for our activities including bridge, gourmet, cribbage, and other fun activities.

The GEO Wives have a monthly luncheon with programs. The WGA, The SPE and The GEO Wives also host a Christmas party. For our February luncheon we invite our significant others to join us. We have some great programs lined up for the year: Fall Membership Brunch, Fashions Crossroads-Fall Fashion Show, Artcore—Caroyn Deuel, Christmas Celebration and fiddler, Olive Oil and Vinegar Pairing – Vita Sana Olive Oil Co., Meteorite Storm: 280-Million-Year-Old WY Impact Site—Kent Sundell, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute—OLLI, 70th Anniversary Tea and Harpist, All Property Auctions – Larry Forsberg.

Our membership qualifications have changed: Membership shall be comprised of a) paid women members of the Wyoming Geological Association (WGA) or b) wives of paid members of the WGA or c) women geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or d) wives of geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or e) widows of geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or f) women family members of energy related professionals. Any active member who has met the above criteria and is subsequently divorced may continue as a member.

If you are eligible, we welcome new members and would like to have you join us for a good time. If you would like a reservation for the Fall Brunch on Sept. 12 or if you would like more information, please call Joanie at 267-7431.