Red Hatters March luncheon

Hi, Red Hatters hope all is well. Our March luncheon will be Thursday, March 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Pizza Ranch, 5011 E 2nd St. Hostesses are Shirley Gazdik and Naoda Adams. They look forward to seeing everyone.

Please call Deanna Archibald 234-8670 to make your reservations.

NC Democratic Party elections

The Natrona County Democratic Party will be holding elections for party officers on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The election will take place at the IBEW Hall located at 691 English Drive in Casper, WY. All registered Democrats are invited to attend. For more information call Debbie Bovee at (307) 287-1779.

Genealogy society meets

Natrona County Genealogy Society is pleased to present a webinar by Gena Philibert-Ortega “50 Records that Document Female Ancestors” on March 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Crawford Room at Natrona County Public Library. Zoom will be available for our class and if you wish to watch from home please get the Zoom log in from Adult Services at the library before the class.

As a researcher some of our biggest challenges are finding vital information on our earlier female ancestors. Many of these records that Gena presents will surprise you! Please join us and bring a friend.

Studebaker Drivers Club meeting

The first meeting of the Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming will be held March 18. The meeting will be held at Gruners Brothers Brewery in Casper at 1:00 p.m. This meeting will be our annual Christmas meeting in March. Following a brief club meeting a Chinese gift exchange will take place. Everyone who will participate in the gift exchange must bring a gift for a person of the same gender. There is a $20.00 limit on gifts. Please RSVP to Bruce at 307-267-8370 by March 17. If there is inclement weather preventing out of town travel, we will notify you of a plan B. One need not own a Studebaker to attend these events, merely have an appreciation of this fine automobile manufacturer.

Gun club meat shoots

Rocky Mountain Gun Club’s next two meat shoots will be Friday, March 24 and Friday, April 7 from 5 to 10 p.m., $6 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you; there 235-8067

Wyoming Artists’ Association post-COVID revival

The Wyoming Artists’ Association has held its annual convention, uninterrupted since 1955, until COVID put a halt to things in 2020. WAA is a nonprofit organization that promotes Wyoming artists and provides an opportunity for its members to gather once a year to display their works, learn, inspire, and have fun. Traditionally, a three-day convention is held the first weekend in May, hosted by the current president, usually in their community. The convention hosts a judged exhibition for its members, with multiple categories; two to three workshops with locally renown instructors; a Friday evening quick draw as its fundraiser; and a Saturday evening banquet. Historically, it has proven to be an incredibly fun weekend, and a great way for artists across the state to stay connected. The annual dues are a mere $25.

COVID played havoc with WAA’s traditions, as the 2020 president had to cancel their convention, and the 2021 president resigned do to stress caused by COVID-related issues. Since there is currently not an acting president, a group of past presidents met recently to organize a convention for 2023 and get the ball rolling again. This convention will follow WAA’s past traditions, with a few minor exceptions.

The dates for this convention are June 9-11, which is one of the exceptions, due to facility availability. The location will be the Sublette County Fair Grounds in Big Piney. This convention will provide the traditional judged exhibition, workshops, quick draw, and banquet.

To become a new member and receive our Fall newsletter, email wyomingartistsassn@yahoo.com. Past members on record from recent conventions will automatically receive the newsletter.

‘HAWG’ Derby thank you and winners

The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club would like to express their sincere gratitude to our sponsors and participants for their continued support in making the 34th Annual “HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby happen this year. Mother Nature did not make things easy for any us this past week. A huge shout out to the Natrona County Road and Bridge and the Sheriff’s department for keeping the road cleared and allowing people to get to the Pathfinder Road for us to even have our derby. We still managed to pull off a tournament with lots of prizes, raffles, fish, fun and great food provided by Salena’s Eats and Treats from Rawlins.

Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters

Smith RV Sales

Rocky Mountain Discount Sports

Black Gold Services

Laser Tech/Centennial Classic Arms

Custom Fiberglass

Bloedorn Lumber

Oil City Beer Company

B & H Rig & Tong Sales

Curb Appeal Painting

Casper Mini Storage

Wyoming Hunters & Fisherman

River Rock Dental

Hideaway Bar and Package Liquor

Homax Oil Sales

WYOMS

RE/MAX The Group-Todd Kittel

Sunset Grill

Paradise Valley Liquor

Sloane’s General Store and The Inn at Alcova

Franks’ Butcher Shop

Riverside Mobile Home Court

Recycled Eyez Walleye Guides

Peak Asset Managers

MC Construction

GW Mechanical

Casper Marine and Recreation

Coldwell Bankers and Real Estate

Advanced Auto Parts

NORCO

Driven Power Sports & Marine

Paradise Valley Liquor

Carol Samet

Stacy Faigle, Eye Candy, Friends Salon

The Skin Studio/Amanda Watson

Enchanted Glamour/Kira Hamilton

Lee Brennon Charles Home Market

Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club

Shelby Klus and Farmasi Makeup

Casper Star-Tribune

34th Annual ‘HAWG’ Derby winners

First place: $1,000.00 — Robert Dilsaver, 5.73 BRT

Second place: $750.00 — Tyler Bryson, 5.59 BRT

Third place: $500.00 — Brandon Campbell, 4.56 RBT

Fourth place: $250.00 — Darbi Westmer, 4.37 RBT

Youth division

First place: $100.00 — Easton Thomas, 3.64 RBT

Second place: $50.00 — Laralei Grende, 3.61 RBT

Third place: $25.00 — Tait Porter, 3.42 RBT

Largest walleye

Angela Vigil, 1.33

Stammtisch monthly meeting

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

Dates for the beginning of the year through spring are: April 20 and May 18.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more.

Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

For more information call Margo Perry 265-3696.

What’s new at the CWMRA?

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association held its Annual Business Meeting Saturday, Jan. 7. We now have a new President in the form of Phil Coutu. The Treasurer and Secretary were retained for another term.

We still meet at the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center St. on Wednesdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4:00 p.m.

We will attempt to hold and Operating Session every quarter at the Clubhouse. We will convert the double track loop HO Scale layout to a single track point to point model railroad with work sheets and dispatcher. We do invite interested engineers to participate with us. We will arrange for those new to the system to be part of a two person crew to avoid difficulties with our geography.

We plan to partner with Casper College and their OLLI Program in June with a primer on Model Railroading.

We still offer a service on older models that should let them be run for some time. We even have some items for barter or purchase.

Remodeling of the N Scale Railroad continues to progress and the HO layout is receiving attention to some details. The O Scale layout is still operable for the three tracks: three rail track, two rail scale track and the On30 line.

We now have some help with our web page and Facebook page. So, check us out.

For more information call: Harry at 235-4950, Phil at 916-693-3650 or Homer at 266-6439.

Natrona County Republican Women meetings

Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting, Monday, March 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the BlueBird Restaurant at 544 s Center St.Clarion Inn. We have moved our monthly meetings to evenings, so more members may attend. The cost is $25 per person and includes dinner. The next two months, March & April, we will have a Legislative recap with our Natrona County Senators and Representatives.

When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women! Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 307-258-5936.

Reservations are due Friday, March 17 by 5 p.m. please. Space is limited to 40 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.

Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting, Monday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the BlueBird Restaurant, 544 S Center St.. We have moved our monthly meetings to evenings, so more members may attend. The cost is $25 per person and includes dinner. We will be continuing our Legislative recap with our Natrona County Senators and Representatives.

When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women!

Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 307-258-5936.

Reservations are due Friday, April 14 by 5 p.m. please. Space is limited to 40 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.

Windy City Striders races

The Windy City Striders are pleased to announce that our Winter Series is in full swing with our final two “heart-warming” races coming up. The schedule is as follows:

Race 5: March 18 (5K and 10K) at David Street Station – Please note the change in the start time. Race starts at 10:30 a.m. Same day registration starts at 10 a.m. at Black Tooth Brewing Company.

Start and finish line on Yellowstone Street on North side of David Street Station in front of the Lyric

Pre-registration and packet pick up at David Street Station ice skate rental booth, Friday, March 17, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – All BIBS must be picked up on Friday night.

On line registration closes at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023.

After this race, celebrate at Black Tooth Brewing Company and pick up your Winter Series finish items. Registration for a single race is $10 for members and $15 for standard registration.