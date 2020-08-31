Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs

Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays

Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.

Compassionate Friends cancels meeting

The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a nonprofit, self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age and from any cause, is canceling its fall meeting on September 2. Leaders feel that with the uncertainty of COVID and also the start of school on that day in Casper, it would be best not to meet. Most importantly, there is concern for the safety and well-being of members attending. Leaders look forward to and are planning on meeting in person or via Internet for the December 2 meeting with the candlelight memorial reading. Please take care and be safe. Gail, 267-4023; Sheila 237-0735.