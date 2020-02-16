Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
Republican women meet
Natrona County Republican Women will have its first evening meeting of the year, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday February 18, at the Ramkota Hotel. The guest speaker is Crystal McGuire, the caucus chairwoman for Natrona County. The group will be talking about county caucus, county and state convention as well as what it means to be a precinct person and how to get your name on the ballot.
The cost is $20 per person and includes dinner. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due Monday, February 17, by 6 p.m. Space is limited to 40 to 45 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.
Red Hatters lunch Feb. 19
The Queen Bee Red Hatters luncheon for February will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Wyoming Ale Woks, 5900 E. 2nd St. at 11:30 a.m. They will be ordering off the menu. The hostesses for February are Ardith Holmes, Ellen Jevne and Naoda Adams. Please call Ellen Jevne 259-2535 or Naoda Adams at 259-0235, to make your reservations. Looking forward to seeing everyone there.
Needle Guild Feb. 18
The Casper Needle Guild will meet at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831 East Fourth Street. India Hayford will continue her Stitch of the Month series with the Palestrina Stitch. For further information, please contact Ann Hudson at 265-5510.
Collectors meet Feb. 20
The Antique Collectors and Vintage Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, February 20, at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. This month’s program will be given by Tammy Raver, a Casper native, who is actively involved with the Historic Trails Center and historical reenactment. The program will be on antique jewelry. Everyone will learn something from this program; what is a chatelaine or a lavalier? Raver will have a display table of items and will be dressed in 1800s pioneer-period clothing. Anyone from the community who is interested in the program topic is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
The Antique Collectors and Vintage Club will be taking nominations for its board of directors at the February meeting. They encourage members to participate, and remind all it’s time to pay your 2020 club dues.
The club will be sponsoring the Super Flea on March 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please plan to attend at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building; it’s a great time to shop for that special item.
Genealogy workshop
The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. This month's presenter is Pat Parton, and she will be discussing tips and tricks for effectively navigating Ancestry.com and its many features, including its collection of genealogical and historical records. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Mended Hearts meets
Mended Hearts Chapter 242 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 24. The speaker for February is Stacia Hill. Stacia is the emergency management coordinator with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. The subject of her presentation will be interfacing with the emergency personnel especially in difficult emergency situations. She will also discuss Project LifeSaver, which is used to help locate missing persons that are suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia or other brain injuries, and AlertSense, which is the counties new Mass Notification System.
All persons interested in having a “healthy heart” are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided following the meeting. The meeting will be held in the “Old Board Room” located off the west wing of the Wyoming Medical Center. When entering from the west parking garage, move toward the lobby. Take the first right just before entering the lobby, pass through the double doors and take the first left which leads into the meeting room.
Father Daughter Feb. 29
Father Daughter Dinner and Dance at the Casper Elks Lodge is Feb. 29. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m. Music by Good Times Only. If you don't have a daughter, borrow one and come down for dinner, dancing and door prizes and get your picture taken. Tickets are fathers, $10; daughters 14 & up, $9; 8 to 13 $8, and 7 and under are free. Sign up at the bar ASAP. For more information call 234-4839.
Join Historical Society
If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.
The Natrona County chapter is but one of 20 chapters in the state that comprise the Wyoming State Historical Society. Partnering with them, the American Heritage Center, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources helps to share the fascinating story of Wyoming's past and preserve her rich historical resources.
For more information about membership and events, please call Larry Steensland at 333-3745 or Kem Nicolaysen at 262-3972.
Stammtisch plans winter schedule
The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events:
German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Come try their great selection of locally brewed beers or a soft drink. And food can be purchased there from Mouthful, including burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. Finally, Wind City Sweets & Treats offers handmade pretzels with sauce as well as a delicious variety of dessert items. Please join at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on February 20, March 19, April 16 and May 21.
New address for Bosom Buddies
Bosom Buddies of Wyoming has relocated with Windblown Fibers to Market Square downtown The volunteer knitting group continues in its mission to support breast cancer survivors by providing knitted bosoms that are soft, washable and lightweight at no charge to the recipient. Custom knitted chemo caps can also be requested to suit any age or gender. A rainbow of colors await! The group appreciates having a home with Windblown Fibers at their new location, and can be contacted there at 337-3900 or through the Facebook page, Bosom Buddies of Wyoming.
Vive La Joie seeks new members
Vive La Joie, a dinner/dance club, is seeking new members. The dinner/dance social club was founded in the 1940s to promote an evening out with your date to socialize, enjoy a nice dinner and dance to the sounds of local bands. Music ranges from swing, pop, country western to polkas, whatever the members request. A cocktail party precedes each of the four outings the club sponsors per year. Members gather at one of the host houses for drinks and appetizers, then proceed to the main venue. Current officers are president David and DeeAnne Simonson, secretary/treasurer Larry and Becky Steensland. Please call Larry at 307-333-3745 or Becky at 259-3350, for membership information.
Operating hours for model trains
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association, located at 1356 N. Center Street, reminds the public of its operating hours for train enthusiasts of any age.
Operating hours are Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Other days and times upon request. The aisles are ADA conforming. When the maroon doors are open and the exterior lights are on, there is someone inside.
For more information call Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 or Nathan at 258-7869.
Toastmaster Clubs seeking members
Toastmasters is a step-by-step program designed to learn how to prepare and deliver presentations (both planned and impromptu) and improve communication and learn leadership skills. Students are welcome.
Guests and new members are welcome to attend any of the three clubs in Casper. It is a perfect time to check out Toastmasters as a new "Pathways" learning system has recently been launched by Toastmasters International with 11 communication "paths" to choose from. Toastmasters is a proven way to enrich your life and advance your career. The Casper Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are:
Morning Tour Toastmasters, Mondays, 6:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m., Perkins Family Restaurant, 229 East 2nd St. (Can order breakfast.) Great way to start the week! Contact MaryAnn at 234-0158 or 262-5539.
Pathfinder Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the second and fourth Tuesdays. Casper Family YMCA conference room, 1611 Casper Mountain Road. Contact Tom at 262-3655.
Pioneer Toastmasters, Noon to 1 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Eggingtons Restaurant, Upstairs, 220 E. 2nd Street. (Can order lunch!). Contact Neil at 227-0551.
Stop by at any of the above meetings as a guest or new member. Learn more at http://www.Toastmasters.org. You may also email jenerize1@hotmail.com or call 307-258-0572.
Toastmasters is devoted to providing the opportunity for men and women to develop communication and leadership skills in a mutually supportive learning environment.