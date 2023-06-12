Casper Garden Club meets

Casper Garden Club will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. on June 17 at Wyoming Plant Company at 358 S. Ash St. Program will cover roses and their care.

Red Hatters luncheon

Were all in for a treat, our June luncheon will be a potluck, at Della Works’ Home. When you call to make your reservations, you will be given her address and directions if you need them. The luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15. Everyone is to bring a covered dish of your choice. Our hostesses are Della Works and Kathy Morgan, a big thank you to them.

We also will have a sale if you have any Red Hat items you would like to sale, trade or give away bring to Della’s, if you are selling an item be sure and put your name and price on the item.

To make your reservations please call Naoda Adams 259-0235, Deanna Archibald

234-8670 or Joanie Dunlap 267-7431. Or you can just answer to this email.

Casper German Stammtisch

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

The dates are:

June 29

July 20

Aug. 17

Sept. 21—Oktoberfest

Oct. 19

Nov. 9

Dec. 7—Weihnacht (Christmas) sing-a-long

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Model railroaders win best in show

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) attended a Regional Model Train Show in North Platte, Nebraska from April 15-16. We like to renew acquaintances and meet new folks there.

This year we were placed at the entrance to the show and had the G Scale switching layout right where it was impossible to ignore. Larry Heintzman had a new “gandy dancer,” his wife Nancy, to help him set up the track. He elicited the help of many youngsters to operate the switch machines and do the job of a Brakeman.

Well, that kept a whole bunch of kids on cloud 9 and the Prize Judge awarded our Club the Best In Show for 2023!

We were just representing the generous folks of Casper and got this award. Thank you everyone. Come to the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center and take a look at it.

We are still open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m. Progress is being made with all three layouts to make them more attractive. Visitors are still welcome to run trains, either their own or ours. The library is open to all.

We still work on equipment so if yours doesn’t run bring it around. Part of our R&R is getting things up and running for folks. We are willing to share our talents and abilities with you.

Do you want more information? Our website is CWMRA.com. We also have a Facebook page. Contact Phil at 916-693-3650, Harry at 235-4950 or Homer at 266-6439. We can make whatever arrangements will suit you to visit us.