Wes Stuart and the Road Runners with Casper dance club

The Casper Dance Club has scheduled Wes Stuart and the Road Runners to play for the dance at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 27! So come join us and bring some tasty goodies for the potluck, if you want to. Fee for the dance is $6. See you there! (Please don't come if you are ill!)

Casper German Stammtisch

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

The dates are:

June 29

July 20

Aug. 17

Sept. 21—Oktoberfest

Oct. 19

Nov. 9

Dec. 7—Weihnacht (Christmas) sing-a-long

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Historical society meets

The Natrona County Historical Society welcomes speaker Cindy Bower for our last meeting until fall. “Casper’s Historic Sedar Family” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. in the Crawford Room of Natrona County Public Library. The program will cover over 100 years of the Sedar family in this community. John and Martha Sedar, Croatian immigrants, raised their fifteen children in Casper, and many descendants still live in and around Central Wyoming.

Many Casper residents recognize the Sedar name from their many associations with family members or from MIke Sedar Park. Come learn more about the remarkable contributions of this family, in this community and state, the world of football, the military, and in the other communities where they lived and served.

As always, the public is welcome to join members for this presentation.

Please join our Facebook group to keep apprised of upcoming historical society events—“Natrona County Historical Society”

Wyoming Artists’ Association post-COVID revival

The Wyoming Artists’ Association has held its annual convention, uninterrupted since 1955, until COVID put a halt to things in 2020. WAA is a nonprofit organization that promotes Wyoming artists and provides an opportunity for its members to gather once a year to display their works, learn, inspire, and have fun. Traditionally, a three-day convention is held the first weekend in May, hosted by the current president, usually in their community. The convention hosts a judged exhibition for its members, with multiple categories; two to three workshops with locally renown instructors; a Friday evening quick draw as its fundraiser; and a Saturday evening banquet. Historically, it has proven to be an incredibly fun weekend, and a great way for artists across the state to stay connected. The annual dues are a mere $25. COVID played havoc with WAA’s traditions, as the 2020 president had to cancel their convention, and the 2021 president resigned do to stress caused by COVID-related issues. Since there is currently not an acting president, a group of past presidents met recently to organize a convention for 2023 and get the ball rolling again. This convention will follow WAA’s past traditions, with a few minor exceptions.

The dates for this convention are June 9-11, which is one of the exceptions, due to facility availability. The location will be the Sublette County Fair Grounds in Big Piney. This convention will provide the traditional judged exhibition, workshops, quick draw, and banquet. To become a new member and receive our Fall newsletter, email wyomingartistsassn@yahoo.com. Past members on record from recent conventions will automatically receive the newsletter.

Model railroaders win best in show

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) attended a Regional Model Train Show in North Platte, Nebraska from April 15-16. We like to renew acquaintances and meet new folks there. This year we were placed at the entrance to the show and had the G Scale switching layout right where it was impossible to ignore. Larry Heintzman had a new “gandy dancer,” his wife Nancy, to help him set up the track. He elicited the help of many youngsters to operate the switch machines and do the job of a Brakeman. Well, that kept a whole bunch of kids on cloud 9 and the Prize Judge awarded our Club the Best In Show for 2023! We were just representing the generous folks of Casper and got this award. Thank you everyone. Come to the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center and take a look at it.

We are still open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m. Progress is being made with all three layouts to make them more attractive. Visitors are still welcome to run trains, either their own or ours. The library is open to all.

We still work on equipment so if yours doesn’t run bring it around. Part of our R&R is getting things up and running for folks. We are willing to share our talents and abilities with you.

Do you want more information? Our website is CWMRA.com. We also have a Facebook page. Contact Phil at 916-693-3650, Harry at 235-4950 or Homer at 266-6439. We can make whatever arrangements will suit you to visit us.