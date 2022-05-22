Town Crier: Clubs

Airport director at Rotary Club

On Monday, May 23, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome their own Glenn Januska, the Director of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport (CNCIA), as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting. Rotary Club members and guests are invited to attend this special presentation, which will be held at the airport itself.

Casper & Natrona County have had commercial airline flights since the 1930s, originally at Wardwell Field Airport, which was built in 1927 and named after Major Doyan Wardwell. Wardwell Field’s runways are now streets in Bar Nunn. The summer after the attack on Pearl Harbor, construction began on the Casper Army Air Base, which consisted of four asphalt hard surfaced runways and was assigned to Second Air Force as a heavy bomber (B-17, B-24) replacement training unit. The War Assets Administration turned the airfield over to civil control in the late 1940s, and in 1949 it became Natrona County Municipal Airport, replacing Wardwell Field as the airport for the area. The airport that we know today has two primary runways, serves over 178,000 passengers a year, and is the regional facility for Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) classroom and hands-on training.

Glenn Januska was born and raised in Illinois and attended Southern Illinois University where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation Management. After college he completed an internship with the Dane County Regional Airport (Madison, WI) prior to accepting a position as Assistant Airport Director at Austin Straubel International Airport (Green Bay, WI). After 4 years in Green Bay, Januska served as Manager of the Waukesha County Airport (Waukesha, WI), a position he held for 8 years prior to becoming the Director of the Sioux Gateway Airport in December of 2000. Januska started as Director of the CNCIA in November of 2006.

Januska is a private pilot, an Accredited Airport Executive, and has served in leadership positions for numerous aviation and airport organizations. He has served as an Associate Professor for Southern Illinois University teaching airport management and planning courses, holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Marquette University, and is a former City of Casper Councilman. Januska is married and has three children.

The Airport will offer an approximate 30-minute driving tour of the Airport for any Rotarian who wants to participate immediately following the meeting. If you have never driven on a runway (and it’s on your bucket list), this is your opportunity! Space is limited to 48 people, so if you plan on participating, please email Glenn Januska (gjanuska@iflycasper.com) so that he has an accurate headcount.

Join Rotary at the airport for this special presentation to learn more about the Airport and its current and planned renovations and expansion projects. Members unable to attend in person may join the live stream online.

Historical society meets

The last meeting this spring of the Natrona County Historical Society will be Thursday, May 26 at the Natrona County Public Library in the Crawford Room at 6:30 p.m. Meetings will resume in September on the fourth Thursday of the month, except for November (which is Thanksgiving Day) and December and April, which are dinner celebrations at local restaurants.

This month’s program will be presented by Dave Marcum of the Wyoming State Archives who will present the program on ‘The Casper Ground Observer Corps,’ civilians who volunteered to keep Casper safe.

The meetings are always open to the public.

Murie Audubon meeting

This month at the Murie Audubon meeting we will learn about how torrent ducks (Merganetta armata) live at high altitudes in the Andes of South America. This presentation will help us understand these riverine specialist ducks, and the methodology used to capture them alive. We will also learn about their history: when and how torrent ducks occupied the Andes, their behaviors (diving, feeding, and reproduction), their population abundance, and their morphological and physiological adaptations to the extreme conditions that they live in, such as high elevation, low temperatures, and hypoxia.

Our guest speaker, Dr. Alza-Leon, is an ecologist, working in evolutionary biology. He works as a full-time instructor at Casper College and as an associated researcher to the Centro de Ornitología y Biodiversidad in Peru. He spent more than twenty years working in the field in Peru, and other countries in South America and in the Antarctic Peninsula. He began his career as an undergraduate in 1995, working in different research and monitoring projects. Later, in 2012, he started in the Ph.D. program at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, and finished at the University of Miami, Florida. During that time, he moved to Casper in 2017 to start his family, and worked as a zoology adjunct instructor for the University of Wyoming at Casper.

LCCC Radiography Club donates $2,500 to CRMC

Students in Laramie County Community College’s Radiography Program, have been hard at work raising funds to support the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s, Curie Fund. In April, LCCC students presented CRMC a $2,500 donation to benefit the Curie Fund. Over the past 12 years, the Radiography Club at LCCC has raised and donated over $35,000 to the fund.

“The engagement and fundraising support provided by the young women and men of the LCCC Radiography Club is really exciting for several reasons. Not only will patients benefit, but the students’ willingness to give some of their time to help people in need in their community is really admirable. This program also helps those future healthcare professionals understand that giving back to their community can be very rewarding,” said Scott Fox, executive director of the CRMC Foundation.

The Curie Fund was established in the 1980’s by Cheyenne Regional’s Radiation Oncology Department to help patients undergoing cancer treatment pay for personal or family necessities, including utilities, transportation expenses and school supplies. Funds are given to patients with financial struggles and are not used to pay medical bills.

“It’s important to continue the tradition of supporting the Curie Fund because it allows us to care for patients in an unconventional way. When we presented the check at the CRMC Cancer Center it was one of the most humbling and rewarding experiences I have had during my time with the Radiography Club,” LCCC student Kaitlyn Jacobs said.

LCCC’s students hold fundraisers such as bake sales and t-shirt sales to help raise the funds they donate.

“The Radiography Club is committed to helping support local patients who are involved daily with our profession. Teaching students to give back to a community through service learning is a valuable way to help them grow into professionals who will lead into the future,” said Ashleigh Ralls, radiography program director.

To learn more about LCCC’s radiography program contact Ashleigh Ralls, Program Director at aralls@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1292.

OCAC Cars & Coffee

The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce the upcoming 2022 Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings.

The events are held at City Brew east side in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8:00 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your “show car” for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of the area’s pride and joy vehicles.

The support of City Brew eastside for facilitating these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated – as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.

The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 7 and run through Saturday, Sept. 24. For information, contact Ken Lantta, KDL@vcn.com, 307-267-2181.

Casper Garden Club meetings set

Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We held an in-person Business Meeting on March 26 and installed a new President, Kurt Brown. So, the phone numbers to reach us will change to Kurt 277-0462.

The other two numbers stay the same: Harry 235-4950 and Homer 266-6439.

Our doors are still open on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. We offer the opportunity for visitors to actually run a train. We will try to get the locos that visitors bring if it fails to operate. We offer installation helps for DCC electronics, and general maintenance. After all it is fun to run trains not just look at them.

We accept donations of unwanted items and find homes for them, sometimes on our layouts. We encourage participation while running the trains in that horns and whistles can be engaged. The lights can be turned on and off as well.

Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center St. Drive north at the ex-Roosevelt School building and go across the speed bump but stop at the pastel green building with the maroon doors and the picture of one of our locomotives atop those yellow sign posts. If you end up in the River you went 1/2 block too far.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.

We hope that the restrictions imposed by the COVID bugs will allow us to resume some meetings this year. Reach President Kurt Brown at 307-235-4950, Treasurer Harry Buhler at 307-235-4950 and Secretary Homer Whitlock at 307-266-6439.

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor

Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided.

If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor.

We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on June 23, July 21, Aug. 11, Sept. 15, October 6 (German-American Heritage Day), Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 (includes a sing-a-long of traditional German Christmas carols). When the weather is nice, we prefer to sit outdoors on the patio/deck, so please look for us there first.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

Margo Perry 307-265-3696

Toastmasters info

Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are recruiting for new members.

Why Join Toastmasters?

Improve your presentation, communication and leadership skills by joining a Toastmasters Club in Casper.

Toastmasters offer a continuous learning forum for you to practice your public speaking, leadership, and organizational skills.

Toastmasters can open doors in your personal and professional life. You will learn in a self-paced atmosphere of fun and fellowship.

Who Joins Toastmasters?

You’ll discover a wide variety of members ranging from those who have never before delivered a presentation to an audience… to professional speakers, salespeople, attorneys, teachers, and retirees.

Toastmasters really is for everyone because, when it comes to communication and leadership skills, there’s ALWAYS room to grow.

How to Join a Casper Toastmaster Club:

PIONEER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 97 (first and third Wednesday from Noon-1:00) kevin@wyocpa.com

MORNING TOUR TOASTMASTERS CLUB 2503 (first and third Mondays, 6:30 a.m. – 7:40 p.m.) shaunagibbs0@gmail.com or MaryAnn 307 262-5539

PATHFINDER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 8503 (second and fourth Mondays, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30) swhitfield19@msn.com or Steve 307 235-2956

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: www.toastmasters.org

Planning for ‘Cruizin with the Oldies’

The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is finalizing plans for the 2022 “Cruizin’ with the Oldies” Memorial Day weekend car show on Sunday, May 29. This is the 21st anniversary of Casper’s premier car show. The show welcomes entries of all types of vehicles – classics, muscle cars, antiques, street rods, imports, rat rods and trucks. Auto enthusiasts who are 25 years old and younger can compete in a class of their own.

The OCAC car show will be held at Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. Show hours for spectators are 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Antelope Park is family friendly with numerous activities for the young ones. Food trucks, music, face painting, a planned visit by our Life Flight helicopter, and more will be on site in addition to an expected 300 show cars. There is no admission charge for spectators.

Early car show registration by mail is underway now. The registration form is available at www.cruizinwiththeoldies.com. In person registration the weekend of the event will be inside the Yellowstone Garage building. Registration hours are Friday, May 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Packets with car show documents for those who registered by mail will be available for pickup and also at the show entrance on Sunday, May 29. There will be NO registration on Sunday, May 29.

Early registration is very much encouraged. Those who register prior to May 20 are eligible to win one of five $100 cash awards that will be presented during the car show awards ceremony.

We ask show cars to arrive in Bar Nunn on May 29 by going north on Antelope Drive from Salt Creek Highway to the marked entrance to the show site. Traffic directors will be present. Spectators are asked to travel north on Salt Creek Highway to Sunset Blvd and use the two grassy areas between Prairie Lane and Palomino Avenue for parking. Please do NOT park in the church parking lot on the south side of Sunset Blvd. Additionally, please do NOT park along Antelope Drive in the Town of Bar Nunn.

The Memorial Day weekend festivities begin Friday, May 27 with four special dealer hosted shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These are presented by Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Casper for all Mopar vehicles, White’s Mountain Motors for all GM vehicles & GM powered vehicles, and Honda of Casper for imports and tuners of all makes. The public is welcome to come out and vote for their favorites at each dealer.

On Saturday, May 28, the historic Old Yellowstone District will welcome all makes and models of cars to be displayed for this informal cruise-in on the district streets from 7 am to 4 pm. Spectators are encouraged to enjoy the several hundred vehicles on display. Food and music will be on site throughout the day.

Watch the OCAC car show website (www.cruizinwiththeoldies.com) and the OCAC Facebook page for additional information and any schedule updates.

For further information contact Mark Pitts, Event Coordinator, 307-337-6179 or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc

Thank you for your support! We look forward to seeing you on Memorial Day weekend 2022!

