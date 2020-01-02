Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs

Quilts of Valor every Wednesday

The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor, "Crossroads Quilters," meets at the Central Wyoming Senior Services Center, 1831 E. 4th Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. This is a nonprofit organization that awards "Quilts of Valor" to local military service members and veterans who have served the country and have been touched by war regardless of the conflict, declared war or otherwise in which they served. QOV's are lifetime awards, stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts. If you have served or know of someone who has served and has not received a QOV or if you have questions, please contact Linda Tackett at 253-0110 or 235-6535 or Jan Whitney at 237-7709.