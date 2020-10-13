Town Crier: Clubs

Thanks for a great Wing Ding

The Casper Shrine Club would like to thank the Casper Community for the overwhelming support and participation in its 2nd Annual Wing Ding held September 12.

The many Casper restaurants and businesses that made this event happen are the true heroes. Without them, we could not have created such a wonderful community event. We look forward to next year, it will be even bigger and better.

Call Greg Breed at 259-5818 with any questions, or to be included in next year's event.

Please mark your calendars now for the 3rd annual Casper Shrine Club Wing Ding on Aug. 28, 2021.

Update from collectors

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club would like to thank its members and loyal community supporters for their understanding during the COVID pandemic. The Club’s 2020 March and November flea markets and October antique/vintage/retro show have been cancelled due to restrictions and the welfare of our members and vendors. We are planning to be back stronger than ever in 2021.