Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
Rotary hears about Red Cross
On Monday, Feb. 22, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Janet Lewis, executive director of the American Red Cross of Wyoming, as presenter at its noon meeting. The program will be via Zoom. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend.
Janet Lewis became Wyoming executive director of the American Red Cross in December 2020. Prior to that, she served as executive director of the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, a role she took on when the chapter was established in 2014. She graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in Communications and Political Science. She enjoyed a 40-year career in marketing and administration, primarily in healthcare.
Republican women meet
Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the Ramkota hotel. The group will be voting on the 2021-2022 officers, renewing memberships for the 2021 year, discuss the 2021 schedule of meetings, as well as a few of the bills coming up for this session. When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due Monday, Feb. 22, by noon please. Space is limited to 25 to 30 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.
Red Hats do lunch Feb. 25
There will be a Red Hat luncheon at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Silver Fox, 3422 Energy Ln. Your hostesses will be Shirley Gazdik, 277-1524; Ellen Jevne, 259-2535 and Naoda Adams, 259-0235. Please call one of the hostesses to confirm your reservation.
New info for Toastmasters
Start your new year by letting Toastmasters help you to give voice to your potential. Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs at Zoom meetings. Virtual meetings have proven to be both productive and fun, and you can attend virtual meetings worldwide. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced "Pathways" program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out or join a Zoom meeting are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m., Jennifer, 258-0572 or maryannhoff@yahoo.com;
- Pioneer Toastmasters, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., nicraeanderson@gmail.com or maribeth, 259-7365;
- Pathfinder Toastmasters, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., sparker13@bresnan.net.
Father Daughter Dinner
Father Daughter Dinner at the Casper Elks Lodge is Saturday, Feb. 27. No dance due to COVID. Keep the attendance streaks alive and bring your daughters down for dinner. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. If you don't have a daughter, borrow one and come for dinner, door prizes and get your picture taken. Tickets are fathers $10, daughters 14 & up $9, daughters 8 to 13 are $8 and 7 and under are free. Sign up at the Bar ASAP. For more information call 234-4839.
Model railroad clubhouse open
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.
We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.
We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.
Club plans Super Flea for May
The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) has made every effort to survive the COVID pandemic, so members can continue to participate in and support the community and state of Wyoming. The club was “on hold” for most of 2020.
The CACC is planning a Super Flea Market for May 1 and 2, 2021, at the fairgrounds Industrial Building. For dealer information, please contact Chris or Dan at 234-2308 if you are interested in having a booth. The public is encourage to attend, COVID measures will be in place.
The board recently mailed a newsletter and membership form. If you did not receive one, and would like one, please send a request to P.O. Box 785, Casper, WY 82602 or call Ruth at 235-3141. The club is always seeking new members and/or dealers.
Regular monthly CACC meetings have not yet resumed. The club is working hard to make this happen. The club normally meets once a month to conduct business, have a guest speaker, and refreshments. Any person interested in collectibles, vintage items, restoration, or “history of the past” is invited to join the club. Reminder to current members, 2021 dues are now due and can be mailed to P O Box 785, Casper, WY 82602. Annual dues are $10 for singles and $15 per couple.
We send our sincere sympathy to members, families, and friends who have been affected by COVID, as some longtime club members have passed away during the past year.