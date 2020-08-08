Town Crier: Clubs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rotary hears strategic plan Monday

On Monday, August 10, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Mike Lougee as presenter at its noon meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn.. Mike will discuss the strategic plan the Rotary Club of Casper has been working on for the last year or more. This is a dynamic plan for the club. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Mike has been associated with State Farm since 1996. As a State Farm agent, he earned Legion of Honor distinction and is an Ambassador Travel Qualifier. Mike is a University of Wyoming alum, and has been active on the Rotary Club Board of Directors, as well as being a member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Candidates in the park

Natrona County Republican Women and the Natrona County Republican Party would like to invite any registered voter to join an evening of Politics in the Park at Washington Park to help inform the voters as they prepare to vote in the upcoming primary. Events will open at 4:30 p.m. each Monday. Candidates will speak and answer a variety of questions. There will be a table to submit questions at each event. Candidates will have an area to set up tables to meet voters, hand out signs, literature or whatever they would like.