Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
Rotary meets in person
On Monday, August 3, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Jessica Pierce from Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Vitalant provides blood and special services to patients in more than 1,000 hospitals across 40 states. Jessica joined Vitalant in March of this year as a donor recruitment representative. Prior to joining Vitalant, Jessica worked for 20 years in marketing and sales in Wyoming.
Candidates in the park
Natrona County Republican Women and the Natrona County Republican Party would like to invite any registered voter to join an evening of Politics in the Park at Washington Park to help inform the voters as they prepare to vote in the upcoming primary. Events will open at 4:30 p.m. each Monday. Candidates will speak and answer a variety of questions. There will be a table to submit questions at each event. Candidates will have an area to set up tables to meet voters, hand out signs, literature or whatever they would like.
Monday, August 3, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, State Senate race start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables; Monday, August 10, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, City Council races start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables.
Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
OCAC cruises
The Oil Capitol Auto Club is a group of car hobbyists. There are members in all age groups with cars from the early 1900s to current models. Members are car enthusiasts who restore, rebuild, repair, modify and drive their vehicles. Club members do not condone racing, burn outs, reckless or offensive driving habits on any public roadway. Club cruises, which are not on Saturdays, consist of anywhere from 10 to 30 cars on a usual night. The group takes historical cruises, scenic cruises, neighborhood cruises and just plain cruises driving around. If you see a bunch of cars coming down the street on an off-cruise night, wave and smile knowing that members are having fun. Most of them will probably smile back and wave.
Studebakers to Custer
The next Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming meeting will be held Labor Day weekend in Custer, South Dakota. This will take place in conjunction with the North Central Zone meet. For information on registration for the zone meet, please contact club president Bruce Berst at 267-8370.
Toastmaster clubs meeting online
The Casper Toastmasters Clubs have transitioned to ZOOM meetings, and alll are invited. Virtual meetings have proved to be both productive and fun. Let Toastmasters help you give voice to your potential. Toastmasters can give you the skills you need to effectively communicate whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree or other situation. You can develop your communication and leadership skills and open a world of possibilities. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing self-paced program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org.
Local contacts to check out or join a ZOOM Meeting are:
Morning Tour Toastmasters, Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m. Jennifer, 258-0572
Pioneer Toastmasters, 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 12:15 to 1 p.m. Angela, 277-2793
Pathfinder Toastmasters, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tom, 262-3655.
Chamber banquet to October
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its decision to reschedule its 117th Annual Awards Banquet presented by Black Hills Energy and the Excellence in the Workplace Workshop. The dinner is rescheduled for October 14, 2020 and the workshop is scheduled for October 15, 2020.
If you have ordered tickets for the original date, those tickets will be honored for October 14 and October 15. If you are unable to make the new date, a full refund will be given.
For the latest information on the Annual Dinner, Excellence in the Workplace Workshop or any other information, please visit www.casperwyoming.org.
German family history ideas
For now, the Casper German Stammtisch is not meeting due to the current need for social distancing.
Until they can gather together again, there are resources that provide some connection to German culture, history and heritage. Among these are DeutscheWelle (https://www.de.com/en), the Goethe Institut (https://goethe.de/en), Indiana German Heritage Society (https;//ighs.org) and German American Heritage Center & Museum (https://www.gahc.org), to name just a few.
Working on your family history? German is still the largest heritage group in the USA. Many families with German ancestors in Wyoming are “Germans from Russia.” Between 1762 and 1796, Catherine the Great, Tsarina of Russia, invited farmers to immigrate to Russia where they were offered farm land and the assurance that they could pray, educate their children and conduct village business in German. Their sons would not be drafted into the army. Another group are “Volga Germans” who migrated along the Volga River to find better opportunities for farming. There are many related resources online and groups on Facebook.
Did you know that “Pennsylvania Dutch” is actually “Pennsylvania German?” The German word for German is “Deutsch,” which created the confusion. The language they still speak in Pennsylvania today is a very old version of a dialect that was spoken long ago in the Rhineland Palatinate when these ancestors emigrated.
What interesting information can you find to share when the group can meet again?
In the meantime, Alles Gute!
Retired teachers cancel breakfast
The Natrona County High School retired faculty and staff will not be meeting for breakfast at Perkins Restaurant until further notice due to the coronavirus. For more information call 237-1608.
Join Historical Society
If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.
The Natrona County chapter is but one of 20 chapters in the state that comprise the Wyoming State Historical Society. Partnering with them, the American Heritage Center, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources helps to share the fascinating story of Wyoming's past and preserve her rich historical resources.
For more information about membership and events, please call Larry Steensland at 333-3745 or Kem Nicolaysen at 262-3972.
