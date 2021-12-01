Town Crier: Clubs

Gun club hosts meat shoot

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 10 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. Call 307-235-8067 for more information. See you there.

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on Dec. 9, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 10, April 21, and May 19.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us! Contact Margo Perry at 307-265-3696

Reservations open for historical society Christmas banquet

Reservations are being taken for the annual Natrona County Historical Society Christmas banquet on Dec. 9 at the Clarion Inn. The program will be presented by Dale Bohren recently retired Publisher Emeritus of the Casper Star-Tribune who will relate his life and times in Casper “Looking Back: A Retrospective.” Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 6:00. Cost per person is $31.50. Checks can be sent to Becky Steensland 224 E. 15th Casper, WY 82601. Call 259-3350 for reservations.

Model railroad club sets events

We are announcing our 7th Annual event helping the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center celebrate the Holidays. At the same time we announce that we will not be at the Clubhouse during December.

We will return to the Clubhouse and our regular hours of operations in January. Those hours are the same for the balance of November: Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m.

We had one of our more successful Open House events Nov. 5-7. Thank you to all that had a hand in the endeavor. We could not have carried it off without you! From the members of the Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association.

We still share our talents and abilities with you, we even try to get older equipment running for you. So come on over to the Clubhouse at `1356 N. Center Street. Bring your camera along with you.

For more information: call Homer at 307-266-6439, Harry at 307-235-4950, or Nathan at 307-258-7869.

Caps 4 kids schedule change

Those who knit or crochet CAPS 4 KIDS recognize that because of the holidays in November or December, we don’t normally meet again until in January. However, the Senior Center has permitted us to change our schedule for the remaining months of 2021. Therefore, we plan to meet on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Bring your needles and plan to join us around 12:30 each of those Wednesdays. Yarn is provided as well as a few patterns. It will be a good time to see your latest creation and catch up on holiday plans.

Please call the Senior Center at 307-265-4678 if you need additional information. They are located at 1831 East 4th Street. We welcome new crafters of any age! Hope to see you soon.

Casper doll collector club at Senior CenterThe doll collector club meets the first Tuesday of each month from November to May at the Casper Senior Center at 1831 E. 4th St. New members are welcome at no cost. For more information call Janet at 307-234-4044.

Casper Garden Club meetings set

Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.

Updated Toastmasters info

Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:

Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com

Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com

Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor

Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided.

If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor. We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.

