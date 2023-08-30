GEO wives fall brunch

The Casper Geo Wives (Geologists Wives) will hold their Fall Brunch Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. It will be held at The Casper Country Club. The cost of the brunch is $17.00. Our yearly membership dues are $15.00. Please bring separate checks for the Brunch and the dues made out to GEO Wives.

The brunch starts off our year reconnecting with old friends and making new acquaintances. We sign up for our activities including bridge, gourmet, cribbage, and other fun activities.

The GEO Wives have a monthly luncheon with programs. The WGA, The SPE and The GEO Wives also host a Christmas party. For our February luncheon we invite our significant others to join us. We have some great programs lined up for the year: Fall Membership Brunch, Fashions Crossroads-Fall Fashion Show, Artcore—Caroyn Deuel, Christmas Celebration and fiddler, Olive Oil and Vinegar Pairing – Vita Sana Olive Oil Co., Meteorite Storm: 280-Million-Year-Old WY Impact Site—Kent Sundell, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute—OLLI, 70th Anniversary Tea and Harpist, All Property Auctions – Larry Forsberg.

Our membership qualifications have changed: Membership shall be comprised of a) paid women members of the Wyoming Geological Association (WGA) or b) wives of paid members of the WGA or c) women geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or d) wives of geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or e) widows of geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or f) women family members of energy related professionals. Any active member who has met the above criteria and is subsequently divorced may continue as a member.

If you are eligible, we welcome new members and would like to have you join us for a good time. If you would like a reservation for the Fall Brunch on Sept. 12 or if you would like more information, please call Joanie at 267-7431.