Town Crier: Clubs

Super Bowl potluck at Elks

Super Bowl Sunday, Casper Elks Lodge bar opens at 2 p.m., kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Beer and drink specials, raffles, door prizes. It’s potluck, so please bring snacks to share. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839 or 237-2432.

Rotary presentation electric

On Monday, Feb. 8, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Sharon Fain, Vice-President of Rocky Mountain Power in Wyoming, as presenter at its noon meeting. She will discuss all things electric. The program will be via Zoom. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend.

Sharon Fain was named Vice-President for Rocky Mountain Power in July 2019. Previously she owned a communications firm and served as the consultant for Rocky Mountain Power’s successful Energy Vision 2020 initiative. She is a graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in Communications. In 2019 she received her economic development certification from Harvard Kennedy School’s Executive Education Program and in 2020 received her Certified Economic Developer designation from the International Economic Development Council. She spent twenty years as a national journalist with NBC and Fox News.

Sweetheart Dinner