Doll collectors meet

Calling all doll enthusiasts! The Casper Doll Collectors Club meets on the second Saturday of each month. We meet at the Casper Senior Center at 2:00 p.m. Our next meeting will be Aug. 12 and we’ll be finalizing our plans for the upcoming “Treasures in the Attic” Doll Show and Sale. We still need helpers/volunteers for set-up, ticket sales etc. Clear your calendar for Saturday, Aug. 19, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., go to the Best Western Downtown, 123 West E St. Admission is $5.00, but an hour or two of helping out, will get you in free! Please contact Club President Kathy Dilgarde at 970-222-7884 or Secretary Nancy Gerlock at 307-277-8991 to sign up!

Pioneer association picnic

The Natrona County Pioneer Association will conduct their Summer Picnic on Sunday Aug. 6, at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds at the Pioneer Church area. The luncheon will be potluck beginning at noon. Anyone interested is invited to attend. Bottled water will be provided. Contact Vaughn Cronin at 251-1466 for more information.

Shrine Club annual Wing Ding

Do you love chicken wings and beer?!

The fifth annual Casper Shrine Club Wing Ding will be on Aug. 26 and is open to the public.

The Wing Ding will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be followed by the Chicken Wing Eating Contest at 2:30 p.m.

There will be lots of different wing varieties for you to enjoy, beer, drinks, fun, games for everyone and the famous Chicken S#*t Bingo!

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $6 for children under 12.

Location is the Casper Shine Club behind the Sunrise Shopping Center at 39th and Coffman Streets.

Mark your calendars now for and join us for a great day of fun and wings!

For tickets, or further info, call Greg at 259-5818.

Model railroaders win best in show

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) attended a Regional Model Train Show in North Platte, Nebraska from April 15-16. We like to renew acquaintances and meet new folks there. This year we were placed at the entrance to the show and had the G Scale switching layout right where it was impossible to ignore. Larry Heintzman had a new “gandy dancer,” his wife Nancy, to help him set up the track. He elicited the help of many youngsters to operate the switch machines and do the job of a Brakeman. Well, that kept a whole bunch of kids on cloud 9 and the Prize Judge awarded our Club the Best In Show for 2023!

We were just representing the generous folks of Casper and got this award. Thank you everyone. Come to the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center and take a look at it. We are still open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m. Progress is being made with all three layouts to make them more attractive. Visitors are still welcome to run trains, either their own or ours. The library is open to all.

We still work on equipment so if yours doesn’t run bring it around. Part of our R&R is getting things up and running for folks. We are willing to share our talents and abilities with you. Do you want more information? Our website is CWMRA.com. We also have a Facebook page. Contact Phil at 916-693-3650, Harry at 235-4950 or Homer at 266-6439. We can make whatever arrangements will suit you to visit us.