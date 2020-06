Town Crier: Clubs

Compassionate Friends cancels picnic

The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a nonprofit self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age and from any cause, thought it prudent and appropriate to cancel the annual potluck picnic scheduled for June 3 at Edness K. Wilkins State Park. This was due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Natrona County and for the safety of members. The park is open so please feel free to go there anytime to walk along the river and view the plaques, benches and trees placed in memory of children lost. The closest parking lot to walk and see the memory area is the Wildlife Viewing Area. Depending on circumstances, members may check into holding a “virtual” meeting on September 2, 2020. Please take care and be safe. Contact Gail at 267-4023 or Sheila at 237-0735.