Town Crier: Clubs

Antique club celebrates 50 years

The Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC) is celebrating its 50th year being active in Casper, and providing financial support of Wyoming museums and other non-profits by sponsoring Super Flea Markets and Antique Shows.

The Club’s next Super Flea Market will be on May 7 and 8 at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building. Contracts have been provided to vendors. If you are interested in participating, please contact Ruth at 235-3141. Mark your calendar to attend this show!

The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.

Studebaker club meets

The Wyoming Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club , will hold its first meeting of the year March 19. The meeting will be held at the home of Jim and Carol Harkins,1561 Nottingham Drive Casper Wyoming.This will be a pot-luck with the main dish provided. Members and guests are asked to bring sides and dessert. Following lunch, there will be a short business meeting. After the meeting we will have our traditional “Christmas in March” gift exchange. Men are asked to bring a wrapped gift for a man, and Ladies bring one marked ladies. There is a $20.00 limit.Please RSVP to Jim (307-262-6634) or Carol (307-702-6634).One must not own a Studebaker to be a member or guest. One must simply have an interest in this automobile and its history.

Run for the Green

Join us at David Street Station for the third annual Run for the Green 5K/10K. There will be lots of fun activities at David Street’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration following the race. So, stick around and bring the family!

Online registration closes at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Please arrive by 8:40 a.m. to check in. Day of registration will begin at 8 a.m. and close at 8:40. Race begins at 9 a.m.

Doll collectors club sets meetings

The Casper Doll Collectors Club will be meeting on Saturday afternoons, April 2, and May 7 at 2:00 p.m. at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831 4th St. This is an organization for people with an interest in collecting dolls or doll related toys with participation in and service to our club and its charities. For information call Janet Field 234-4044

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We have returned to our Clubhouse now. For 2022 our hours of attendance will be Wednesdays 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. The is no admittance fee and we have some wide aisles along with step stools for better views for the younger set.

Everyone is invited to bring their own locomotive and run it around the system or run one of our trains. We will be happy to demonstrate how the real railroads operate.

We are presently making up an inventory of our stock and some may be available to purchase. We continue to accept donations of all kinds and if it doesn’t fit into our scheme we will find a home for it.

We are also continuing the remodeling of portions of the layouts. As you visit you may get ideas on how to perform your own modifications on your own layout. You may even be prompted to join the Club. We do have an open enrollment policy.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.

We hope that the restrictions imposed by the COVID bugs will allow us to resume some meetings this year. For the time being we will still have last year’s Officers: Nathan Lange as President 307-258-7869, Harry Buhler as Treasurer 307-235-4950 and Homer Whitlock as Secretary 307-266-6439.

Updated Toastmasters info

Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are recruiting for new members.

Why Join Toastmasters?

Improve your presentation, communication and leadership skills by joining a Toastmasters Club in Casper.

Toastmasters offer a continuous learning forum for you to practice your public speaking, leadership, and organizational skills. Toastmasters can open doors in your personal and professional life. You will learn in a self-paced atmosphere of fun and fellowship.

Who Joins Toastmasters?

You’ll discover a wide variety of members ranging from those who have never before delivered a presentation to an audience… to professional speakers, salespeople, attorneys, teachers, and retirees.

Toastmasters really is for everyone because, when it comes to communication and leadership skills, there’s ALWAYS room to grow.

How to Join a Casper Toastmaster Club:

PIONEER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 97 (first and third Wednesday from Noon-1:00) kevin@wyocpa.com

MORNING TOUR TOASTMASTERS CLUB 2503 (first and third Mondays, 6:30 a.m. – 7:40 p.m.) shaunagibbs0@gmail.com or MaryAnn 307 262-5539

PATHFINDER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 8503 (second and fourth Mondays, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30) swhitfield19@msn.com or Steve 307 235-2956

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: www.toastmasters.org

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on April 21, and May 19.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us! Contact Margo Perry at 307-265-3696

Casper Garden Club meetings set

Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor

Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided.

If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor. We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.

