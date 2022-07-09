Free swim on Parade Day

Bring your family for a free swim at Washington Park Pool, Tuesday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Everyone is welcome! Brought to you by the Friends of Washington Park Pool, a neighborhood organization supporting this fine community asset.

Events at the Science Zone

Science Zone Summer Camps are open

Get registered now for the Science Zone’s next outdoor adventure camp! Students ages 11-15 will be traveling to the Big Horn Mountains from July 18-22. Students will travel and camp with Science Zone staff while taking in stops at Hole in the Wall, rock climbing in Shell Canyon, kayaking at Sibley Lake, hiking to Medicine Wheel, and several other activities throughout the week. Don’t let these hot days of summer catch you inside playing video games—get outside with us and see the beauty and breathe the mountain fresh air of Wyoming!

Contact The Science Zone (307-473-9663) or go the thesciencezone.org for more information.

James Webb Telescope images coming July 12

The James Webb Space Telescope will release its first science-quality images on July 12! Come to the Science Zone after the parade for a spectacular presentation of the brand new images. Dr. Andrew Young from Casper College, NASA Space Grant, and The Science Zone will be partnering to provide an afternoon of family education events related to the James Webb Telescope. There will be free admission to the museum during the afternoon presentations courtesy of a NASA Space Grant. Join us from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. to learn about the design of the James Webb and Hubble telescopes, we will stream a live NASA panel session at 4:00 p.m. and follow with a question and answer session with Dr. Andrew Young from Casper College at the completion of the panel session.

DAR exhibit at fort

Did you know the design of the Wyoming State Flag was the result of a contest — with a prize of $20 — held by the Wyoming Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in 1916? The DAR was also instrumental in the selection of the Indian Paintbrush as the Wyoming State Flower, marking the Oregon Trail and other historic sites throughout the state, and more. Learn about the role of the DAR in Wyoming since 1894 in an exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum. “Patriotism from Peaks to Prairies” exhibit will be on view through July 10.

When we think about the American Revolution, Wyoming does not come to mind, but descendants of those patriotic individuals who fought for independence ended up in Wyoming or passed through it on the many emigrant trails to the West. Members of the DAR focus on three main goals: Historic Preservation, Education, and Patriotism. In addition to marking historic sites, the DAR promotes American History in our schools and communities, and honors our nation’s service members and their families, past and present. Learn what the Daughters have been doing — and continue to do — around Wyoming for over 120 years.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website www.fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

Ian Munsick at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Munsick will play on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City. In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition.

Fast forward to 2021: Munsick has signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, earned 115 million global streams and been named one of Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Coyote Cry, out now, features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom. The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone.

Munsick’s debut single “Long Haul,” which was the most-added new-artist single upon impact at country radio, has twice charted on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and been praised for its “heart-tugging tenor” and “marvelous sense of melody” (MusicRow). Fans are bound to find that with Ian Munsick, western country is being reborn.

Thursday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Genesis Alkali and Little America of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Mitchell Tenpenny on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Little River Band for Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Band Perry for Saturday, Aug. 6. Only one more concert announcement remains for 2022. Watch for the final announcement next Thursday. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Art in the Park set for Aug. 27

The second annual Art in the Park event is Aug. 27, and the sign up for booth space is happening. Go to artonthego.org to get your spot or call 307-277-9542. Enjoy food vendors, free kids’ face painting, supervised art activities for kids, and music, while you show and sell your creations. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mike Sedar Park, Casper, WY.

Statehood day picnic

On July 10, 1890 President Benjamin Harrison signed the Statehood Bill to make Wyoming the 44th state admitted to the Union.

On Sunday, July 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a free Statehood Day Celebration and picnic at Long Park (corner of Wyoming Blvd and Long Lane – across from East ridge Mall).

“This is a good time to put aside our political differences and celebrate our shared Wyoming Heritage” says Debra Cheatham, organizer of the event.

Cheatham is running in the Republican Primary for State House district 36.

The event includes a free picnic lunch, live music from Chad Lore and free balloons and face painting with Merrily the Clown.

For more information, phone Debra at 307-337-6227 or mail her at debforstatehouse36@gmail.com

Fort Caspar is Blue Star Museum

Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs from Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022, through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit: arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a (CAC) card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com

Looking for Caspar Collins Day vendors

Fort Caspar Museum is looking for craft and food vendors for Caspar Collins Day 2022 which will be held on Saturday, July 23. If you would like to set up a booth or park a food truck near all the family fun at the fort, please join us!

The cost for a space (10 x 10 feet) is $30 for vendors and food trucks and free for nonprofits. The vendor application deadline is July 21, 2022. Application forms may be downloaded from our website: www.fortcasparwyoming.com. You may also call the Museum (307-235-8462), come by in person, or send an email to: aholman@casperwy.gov.

Caspar Collins Day will be held rain or shine on the grounds of Fort Caspar Museum from 10:00 am to 4:00pm on Saturday, July 23. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming.

Aussie Kingdom

Experience the land “Down Under” this year at Wyoming’s Big Show! Join trainer Carolyn Lantz for an opportunity to interact with several different species of marsupials (pouched animals) such as kangaroos, wallabies, walleroos. Also offered are other native Australian wildlife including lizards and birds such as the kookaburra, rainbow lorikeet, and bearded and frill dragons.

“I think we are more likely to preserve what we know,” says Lantz, “I truly enjoy showing these animals and helping to educate people on just how unique they are.”

See, touch, and hear stories behind these captivating creatures during three shows performed daily. As you wander throughout the educational and interactive areas, visitors to the fair will learn about native Australian art, musical instruments, and other animals found only in Australia! Aussie Kingdom offers this opportunity of a lifetime, along with an ongoing display of the animals throughout the day.

Aussie Kingdom is the only traveling Australian Animal Show in the United States and Canada. Guests to Wyoming’s Big Show can enjoy an educational show and visit their educational and interactive area each day of the fair. Wyoming’s Big Show entertainment runs from Aug. 2 through 6, 2022 and includes main stage concerts with Mitchell Tenpenny, Little River Band, Ian Munsick, Hairball, and The Band Perry. Visit Sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs for the complete list of entertainment and a schedule of events.

Summer ghost tours

Casper Theater Company will present our Downtown Walking Ghost Tour on July 22, 23. The tour will be led by our tour guide, and we will meet at the corner of 2nd and Durbin. You can park in the downtown parking garage just a half block south for our meeting place. The tour will end at the same place you started so you will have easy access to your vehicle. The cost is $25 and you can get your tickets at the Cheese Barrel, Casper Senior Center, or online at www.caspertheatercompany.net, click the button on the bottom right, and then purchase tickets. The tour is easy walking, down the alleys of downtown, with spooky stories from business owners, retail employees and research we have done. Please join us for an adventurous evening starting promptly at 9PM at the NE corner of 2nd and Durbin. The tour takes about one hour and 15 minutes.

