‘The Magic Bookcase’ at The Lyric
Wyoming magician Byron Grey performs his show “The Magic Bookcase” on Saturdays at 2 p.m. at The Lyric in downtown Casper. The show runs through the final Saturday in September.
Tickets may be available at the door, and advance tickets can be found at byrongrey.wellattend.com.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale Sept. 16-18
Do you need to stock up on books for winter? The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is a very affordable place to get your reading for those long cold days. Any items purchased will be sold at regular prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. We have a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation.
The next sale will be held on Sept. 16-18. Appointments will be required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 25 attendees. At the present time, we are not planning to require masks for this sale, but this could change. Sept. 16 will be an early bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Sept. 17 will be the second chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items purchased will be sold at regular prices. On Sept. 18, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.
To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select the sessions you want. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but a reservation is required. We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Runnin’ and Gunnin’ at the Sweetwater Events Complex
Runnin’ and Gunnin’ is a horse-mounted shooting competition coming to the Sweetwater Events Complex Sept. 25 and 26. You can watch experienced horseback riders dart around the arena shooting blanks at balloon targets. Only certified loads of black powder blanks are used in the guns, as safety is a top priority. Riders of all ages who are members of the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA) will be competing.
“We are passionate about sharing the sport of mounted shooting with others. Our members truly embrace the cowboy lifestyle in this family-friendly sport,” says Lisa Grimsley, secretary of Wyoming Desperados, the Wyoming CMSA club.
The group is also committed to giving back to the communities where they hold their competitions. Donations of nonperishable food items are welcome for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Competitors who bring 10 or more nonperishable food items will receive a free entry in the clean shot jackpot.
The competition is a step into the past with .45 single action revolvers mimicking those used in the 1800s and riders dressed in full cowboy gear. Even black gunpowder is used to mimic the effect of old guns! Admission is free; bring the whole family to experience this fast-paced shooting event!
Registration for CMSA riders is open till Sept. 23. Learn more and register at www.cmsaevents.com. RV campsites and stall rentals are available to competitors. Please visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com for more information.
Celebrating 31 years of Women in the Word
Women in the Word is for any woman regardless of age, background or faith who wants to grow in God’s word, learn and share with each other.
Beginning Sept. 15, Women in the Word will meet Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church with childcare provided. Register online at casperwomenintheword.com. Find us on Facebook at Casper Women in the Word.
Call Angela (307-267-8061) or Barbara (307-277-3366) with questions.
Library closes SundaysThe library is on summer hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays.
First Christian Church celebrates 100 years
First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, celebration will be held Sept. 10-12.
An ice cream social will be held Friday Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 11, welcome and sharing stories will be at 11 a.m., a BBQ lunch at noon and a praise service at 4:30 p.m.
On Sunday Sept. 12, there will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a worship service at 10 a.m.
Please come join us, everyone is welcome at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ at 520 CY Ave., Casper, Wyoming.
End of summer fun at Bishop Home
In August, one hundred thirteen years ago the Marvin L. Bishop family moved into their new home at 818 East 2nd Street Casper, Wyoming. They lived in the home until 1997 when the last member of the original family passed away. Today this home is the Historic Bishop Home and owned by the Cadoma Foundation. The home tells the story of Casper’s urban history in an original setting. The public is invited to tour the home on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. Plan to visit this nationally registered historic building and learn about Casper as seen through an early pioneer family. An admission donation of $2.00 per person is requested. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or follow us on Facebook.
August at the planetarium
Late summer afternoons are perfect for a visit to the Casper Planetarium. During August, the Planetarium will show “Earth’s Wild Ride” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4 p.m. (except for Aug. 18 and 19, closed for deep cleaning). This show is ideal for second- to fifth-graders and explores the early eras of Earth’s formation, from crashing asteroids to the age of dinosaurs — and includes a thrilling roller coaster ride through canyons of raging rivers and flowing lava. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., the show is “Origins of Life,” which takes you from the formation of stars and solar systems to the beginnings of life on Earth to the search for primitive life on other planets. This show is intended for ages 8 and up.
Admission for all shows is just $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for show details, trailers, and more.
Fort is Blue Star Museum
Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense.
The program runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit www.arts.gov_national-initiatives_blue-star-2Dmuseums.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a uniformed services card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:30 am to 5 p.m. daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
Summer at the fort
Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through Sept. 30.
Remembering the past, planning for the future
The 100-year celebration of First Christian Church will be held Sept. 10 to 12, 2021. Events start at 4 p.m., on Sept. 10, continue on Sept. 11 and conclude with Sunday morning worship at 10:10 a.m, on Sept. 12. More details will follow. Please join us! Everyone is welcome at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave, Casper.
New photo exhibit at fort
Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s traveling exhibit “The Photos of J.K. Moore” will be on display at the Fort Caspar Museum through Sept. 12, 2021.
View images taken by James K. Moore and his son, James K. Moore, Jr., showing life on the Wind River Indian Reservation and at nearby Fort Washakie in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In the late 1800s, Moore Sr. served as both the Indian trader and the post trader for these two sites that are located near present-day Riverton, Wyoming.
The Museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m., to 5 p.m., daily, and admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and museum members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road and the phone number is 235-8462.
Indian Relay Races return to Casper in September
Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races.
The Indian Relay Races is a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Bring your family and friends to the races at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, 25 and 26. Buy your tickets at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Come early to get a good seat and browse the vendors. Gates open at noon and races at 2 p.m., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve never seen Indian Relay racing, visualize this…..one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the fierce competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having 12 to 16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictably exciting.
North America’s best teams from the United States and Canada will be competing for the title. Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana rode off as the 2020 Champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington was the 2017 and 2019 Champion, making a 4th place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Come see all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.
Opening ceremonies will provide you with the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three day event will also include women’s relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.
For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.Body copy goes here please thanks.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
Summer camp at Kids Kampus
Kids Kampus Childcare will offer summer camp to Sept. 1 for $75 per week. Activities will include roller and ice skating, swimming, summer movies, museums, hiking, arts and crafts, games and more. For more information or to register, email cpalmer@chaoffice.org or call Yvonne at 237-4182.