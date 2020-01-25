Weekly Story Times

Join every week at the Natrona County Library for one of the four exciting story times for any age. Each week, a fun new theme is picked for the books read. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is TinyTots story time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs and dancing specially-tailored for the youngest patrons. On Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. there are story times for children ages 3 and up. These story times include more favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for early readers. To wrap up the week, there's a Saturday (10:30 a.m.) story time with a special corresponding craft project for children ages 3 and up. Sometimes there will be special or holiday-inspired story times, so keep an eye on the program listings (either online, in the library or the monthly printed calendars) to stay up-to-date on all things story time. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.