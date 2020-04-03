Family Stuff
First Saturday study postponed
The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be postponed until May 2. On that Saturday, our study will be on the Holy Spirit, the baptism of the Holy Spirit and what it means to be filled with the Spirit. For more information, phone the church office at 234-8812.
OSL online worship
Please join Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church online worship for both Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 and Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. You may access these upcoming worship services online at www.oslwyo.org and facebook.com/osl.casper. Thank you, God bless you and stay well!
Cornerstone offers online services
Cornerstone Church invites you to watch the online worship services at cornerstonefree.org. During this difficult time, they welcome you to join online and be encouraged! They are planning special Good Friday and Easter services which will most likely be online-only services. On Good Friday join to experience the last few hours of the Life of Jesus and what it meant for Him to die on the cross; service will be posted online by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 10. Celebrate His resurrection from the dead during our Easter Celebration Service. Worship services are posted on Saturdays by 4 p.m., so you can view them as your schedule allows. Previous sermons are also available for viewing. They are praying for the community, state, nation and the world during this global crisis. For more information, please go to cornerstonefree.org or call 235-6363.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Casper Planetarium COVID-19 update
The Casper Planetarium will be closed to visitors for as long as Natrona County schools are closed. But while you're observing social distancing, you can still get your astronomy fix. Short podcasts (typically 4 to 8 minutes) are available on the planetarium's Facebook page and Youtube channel: www.youtube.com/user/CasperPlanetarium. New podcasts are added every few days. The website, casperplanetarium.com, also has links to a number of astronomy education sites like NASA's Space Place for Kids, online observing guides for backyard astronomers including some geared specifically to kids and skymaps that help you identify stars, constellations, and planets in the current night sky. They are also working on live streaming educational presentations – please check the Facebook page for information on that as it becomes available.
Final Artcore shows postponed
With the extension of social isolation, Artcore's final two shows of the season, Pamela Glasser and Cory McDaniel Duo/Yellow Hotel, have been postponed.
Bishop Home closed
Due to the pandemic, the Historic Bishop Home is closed temporarily for touring. They are monitoring the situation and will look forward to welcoming guests soon. In the meantime, the house manager is posting on Facebook interesting historical artifacts and stories that she is finding in the home. Currently, she is highlighting stories of the Bishop women and their contributions to the community. Visit www. Facebook/Bishop Home Museum-Cadoma Foundation to view these posts. For updates on hours and events, please visit www.cadomafoundation.org or Facebook for the most current information. In the meantime, they wish everyone good health and safety during this challenging time. For additional questions call 235-5277.
Foreigner in October
In light of current health concerns, the Foreigner concert has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. For those unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be made available at point of purchase. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
UU Casper services, events online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services are at 10 a.m. and until further notice will be held online. Instructions about how to join online services and events will soon be posted at uucasper.org and at Facebook/uuofcasper.
On April 5, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the April theme "Care of the Earth," (online).
The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held online each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Meditation drumming on Thursday, March 26, and Lunch with TED on Sunday, March 29, have been been canceled.
For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Nelly postponed to October
Due to the current state of the nation, the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony scheduled for April 29 has been postponed to October 30.
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Artcore postponements
With the loss of the chance for outreach to students and fear of travel on the part of some of the artists, Artcore is moving Conor Jacobson's recital to November 22, Quarteto Nuevo to August 2, and California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio to February 19, 2021. The Colorado Children's Chorale concert April 21 is canceled.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
Plays postponed
Casper Theater Company wants you, the volunteers and actors to be safe and healthy. Due to unforeseen circumstances, they have made the decision to postpone the upcoming show in April. “Norman Is That You” has been rescheduled for September 19-20-21, 25-26-27. For those of you who have season tickets, you may use them for this show in September.
Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys, the last show of the season, will be performed June 5-6-7, and has been extended to the next weekend of 12-13-14. The season ticket will be good for both weekends. The performance, on June 5th, only, will be a dinner theater. They look forward to serving you with the best entertainment possible in June. Thank you for being patrons, your understanding, participation and support in the Arts is appreciated. If you have questions please call 267-7243.
Science Zone offers virtual fun
The Science Zone is committed to being an important part of the educational opportunities in the community as they navigate this temporary new world. In order to meet that goal, the Science Zone is offering multiple avenues for free learning activities.
New activities in the "Daily Dose of Science" series will be posted everyday. All activities will be designed around ways that you can use household items and nature to help your students experience science in a new way, together with you.
Interested in how the zoo animals are doing? Make new friends with animal experts Julianna and Dawn every week during Wild Wednesday. They will livestream the animals and offer educational insights about animal adaptations and behavior. Check it out on the Facebook page every Wednesday at noon.
Want more? Join staff microbiologist Dr. Kelsey Phillips for hands-on experiments in the life sciences. In this "Talk with the Doc" series, they will be posting video lessons every Tuesday and Thursday through April 2 (or longer if it's needed!). These lessons will be partnered with 'take-home bags' which will include most needed supplies. Videos will be posted on Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Participants will be encourage to share their results in the comments. Dr. Phillips will offer guidance and feedback to families as they complete scientific investigations at home. Take-home bags will be ready to pick up starting Monday morning. Most necessary supplies for the five upcoming lessons will be in the bags (provided with generous funding from the Rotary Club). There is no charge but they ask that you order your bag in advance then send a text when you are in the parking lot and they will bring a bag to you.
The Science Zone also has access to many science based kits provided by the NISE (National Institute for Stem Education). They will be making these available free of charge as well. They will ask for a deposit (many of these kits contain expensive materials provided through NISE network connection). Stay tuned to the webpage for a list of available resources and the check out procedure.
In addition to these Science Zone sponsored events, they will also try their best to be a hub in which parents can access information about the availability of free online learning hubs that you might find valuable. They will post information as they investigate options and you are encouraged to use the Facebook page to help share the good things you are finding as well. It is asked that you share and like the Facebook page with others who may be seeking educational activities to do with their children.
Visit the webpage at www.thesciencezone.org and link to the Facebook page.
New interim pastor at Grace Lutheran
Grace Lutheran Church would like to announce and introduce the new interim pastor to Casper. The church is thrilled to have Pastor Teri Hermsmeyer join during the transition period and help work toward calling a new pastor.
Pastor Teri was born in Columbus, Ohio but came to Casper from Arvada, Colorado. Teri married her husband, Norris in 1984 and has three grown children.
Teri graduated from LTSG and Ilaff School of Theology in Denver in May 2005. Teri trained for and worked as a chaplain in hospitals and nursing homes. Her first pastor call was in January 2009. Teri specializes in temporary shorter-term ministry because it works best for her and her husband. Teri can do ministry in the church while her husband, Norris, maintains his routine and comfort zone in Boulder where he has lived for 58 years.
Teri and her husband are both Rotarians, living a life of service through church and Rotary. Teri hopes to be involved in a Rotary Club while in Casper, as well as be involved with other pastors in the area.
Fort welcomes traveling exhibit
The Wyoming State Museum's traveling exhibit "Artifact: A Cultural Heritage," will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum through April 25, 2020. This exhibit features photographs by Mike McClure that capture Wyoming's diverse cultural landscapes, from prehistoric times to more recent history, many of which are disappearing. The 38 panels on view in Casper depict the central Wyoming portion of the original 2008 "Artifact" exhibit.
Fort Caspar Museum's hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Winter admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road and the phone number is 235-8462.
New manager at Bishop Home
The Cadoma Foundation, owner of the Historic Bishop Home, is pleased to announce that Leilani DeClue is the new house manager. She began in February. She is an adjunct professor of anthropology at Casper College. Her training specialized in the study of historic structures and their cultural evolution. After a brief training period, DeClue will be the lead tour guide for the Historic Bishop Home and assist in the planning and development of future events at the home.
STOMP comes in April
Spectra Venue Management and the Ramkota Hotel are pleased to announce that STOMP, the international percussion sensation, will stop at the Casper Events Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
Ticket prices are $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. Discounts available for groups of 10+. Date Night and 4-Packs Available. Tickets will be available online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800-442-2256, in person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.
Plus, check out the Wine & Party Mix & Mingle on the Rockstar Balcony before the show. $20 ticket gets you VIP Parking in Lot #11, VIP Early Entrance at 5:30 p.m. through banquet doors, free cheese samples, free wine samples and access to a cash bar. Limited quantities, don't delay. Must also have a ticket to STOMP for entry. Free food and beverages are while supplies last.
Free history classes for kids
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center's "History Club" and Fort Caspar Museum's "Hands-on History" program. Occurring on the second Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. these free classes are geared toward children in second through fifth grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum.
Upcoming classes include: becoming a homesteader for a day and writing letters home to mom about it (May 2); gold panning (June 13); reading and telling tall tales (July 11); and visiting and exploring an actual Oregon Trail site (Aug. 8).
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages seven through 10 years, everyone is welcome, however younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. Also, as some dates and times may vary due to holidays and special events, it is recommended you confirm class details by calling the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is located at 1501 N. Poplar Street in Casper and Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper.
Political memorabilia at Fort
Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit titled “Who’s Your Candidate? Political Buttons, Pins, & Souvenirs of the 20th Century.” Gathered from the Museum’s own collection as well as from local private collections, this display features a variety of buttons, merchandise and memorabilia from political campaigns. It will remain on view through November 7, 2020.
The buttons are a sampling of national, statewide and local elections. In addition to hundreds (and hundreds!) of campaign buttons, the exhibit features items from political conventions as well as a selection of political collectibles. Visitors will see the desk used by Dick Tobin in the Wyoming State Senate in the 1960s; First Lady of Wyoming Mary Brooks’ inaugural gown from 1907; cans of Billy Beer, Clinton Cola and Gold Water; and much more.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Learning to love the Psalms
Join Casper Reformed Presbyterian Church, 71 Curtis Street in Evansville, at 5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday evening of every month for a time of Bible Study and discussing the Ligonier study called "Learning to Love the Psalms."
The Book of Psalms is one of the greatest treasures the Lord has given to His people. Through these sacred poems, God has given a rich songbook and a divinely inspired guide for prayers. In this teaching series, Dr. W. Robert Godfrey provides an overview of the Psalms with the specific goal of learning to love them through a study of their themes, structure and beauty.
New pastor at Reformed Presbyterian
It is with great delight that the congregation of Reformed Presbyterian Church in Evansville welcomes Pastor Bill Roberts as interim pastor.
Bill has been married to his wife Rachel for nearly 37 years. They have four grown children and two grandchildren.
Bill graduated from Cornell University with his bachelor's degree and then pursued his Masters of Divinity at the Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh.
Following his education and training as a pastor, Bill served for 27 years as the pastor of the Bloomington, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church, and then 10 years as a church planter in the Terre Haute, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church. Bill now continues his pastoral ministry as interim pastor at Casper Reformed Presbyterian Mission Church.
Come meet Pastor Bill Roberts at weekly worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Tot hour at Science Zone
The Science Zone is open for a special tot hour every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There will be special science activities planned each week geared especially for preschoolers. Parents of preschool age young scientists are encouraged to visit the Science Zone at any time but this hour is especially dedicated to this age group.
Home school at Science Zone
The Science Zone offers an hour of educational opportunities geared for home school students from the ages of 5-14 every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There are focused activities and instruction in addition to guidance for follow-up home activities every week. The home school community in Casper and surrounding areas are invited to be part of this activity every Friday.
After school at the Science Zone
If you are a middle school or high school student that is looking for a fun program to be a part of after school, then you should check out the after school program at the Science Zone. This program is available to all middle school and high school students in Natrona County every day after school. This is free to all students and is made possible by the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant through Mercer House and the Wyoming Department of Education. There are opportunities for students to be involved in a multitude of activities and projects including Destination Imagination, building exhibits, taking care of animals, and helping with Science Zone birthday parties. Please call the Science Zone at 473-9663 to get more information about how to participate and how to arrange busing if needed.
Children's Chorale selects board
The 2019-2020 Casper Children's Chorale Board has been selected. Serving this year will be president, Shawn Galles; VP Public Relations, Caitlin Dixon; VP of Contributions, Joy Gallup; VP of Children's Projects, Lisa Smith; VP of Trip, Mary and John Doherty; Secretary, Jessica Weiss; Treasurer, Fawn Wallace; Publicity Chair, Traci Pike. These positions are volunteer and require a time commitment from each board member. Thanks to each of them for their service to our community and to the children and families of the Casper Children's Chorale.
Outside the Lines: Art for vets and service members
Veterans and service members are invited to be inspired by art at the Nicolaysen Art Museum on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The class is free. The program will offer a wide variety of materials and projects including painting, ceramics, printmaking and other media. To register for class or for more information, contact Zhanna at 235-5247 or zgallegos@thenic.org.
'Wyoming Navy' traveling exhibit shoves off
Fort Caspar Museum has organized a traveling exhibit that features many of the U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming -- its people, cities and towns, counties and rivers -- beginning with the earliest ship in 1900 up through ones that are in service today. “Wyoming Navy” will travel to 11 towns and cities throughout Wyoming for 18 months before returning to Fort Caspar Museum for its final showing in October 2020.
The free exhibit will travel to Torrington, then to Rawlins, Rock Springs, Pinedale, Dubois, Riverton, Cody, Sheridan, and finally, to Fort Caspar Museum. This exhibit is sponsored by the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 & Auxiliary. FCM is grateful to the VFW for transporting the “Wyoming Navy” exhibit to communities throughout the state.
The exhibit consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of 40 vessels, from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching multiple nuclear missiles. Fort Caspar Museum staff and a Casper College Museum Studies intern researched each ship and have included details such as shipyards where vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the various missions in which they were involved during both times of peace and war.
For more information on exhibit dates and locations, call Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462 or visit the website at http://www.fortcasparwyoming.com.
Free dance lessons Wednesdays
Free dance lessons at The Eagles Lodge, 306 N. Durbin (use the side door) on Wednesdays. Teens and adults are welcome. Free Line Dance Classes are 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Learn line dance, country and pop with Machelle. Call 259-2501 for more information.
Art club for elementary
Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage and 3-D design at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. This is for ages 6 to 12, the second Saturday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. Join the class at any time.
Birthday parties at Nic
Have an art-filled birthday party at the Nic. Visit the website to choose from a variety of age-appropriate art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!