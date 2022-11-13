Turkey Bowl Skate at the Casper Ice Arena

Celebrate Thanksgiving at the Casper Ice Arena’s Turkey Bowl Skate on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Admission is only $6.00 and skate rental is $3.00. The Turkey Bowl Skate will host a friendly holiday competition for the chance to win a frozen turkey. Each contestant will register with the Casper Ice Arena staff before participating in this festive competition.

The Casper Ice Arena will be hosting Public Skating on Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in celebration of Thanksgiving. Admission for Public Skating is $6.00. Skating-tutors are available for $3.00 each. Children four years old and under are free with paid admission.

For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Turkey Bowl Skate, please call

(307) 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

ELF Art Show & Sale

Artist E. Lynette Fransen invites you, family & friends, to join her and her elves on Dec. 3 for the ELF Art Show & Sale. Her elves have grown and so has Lynette’s art line. The festivities will be held in the lobby of Peak Asset Managers, located at 300 North Forest Drive (north of the Big D gas station). The show will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Bring your Christmas list and find a special gift for your hard-to-buy-for family member or friend. There will be silent auction items as well as door prizes to register for throughout the day. There will be coffee and goodies to enjoy while shopping.

A percentage of show sales and all the proceeds from a silent auction of an original painting by Lynette will be donated to the USI (Unaccompanied Students Initiative). USI is a 501c3 non- profit organization which provides a safe home environment for homeless youth ages 16-20. Youth focus on earning their diplomas or High School equivalent. They provide goal setting, resume writing, budgeting and self-advocacy to become productive, independent members of our communities. USI operates in Cheyenne and Casper with plans to expand to Laramie in 2023. For more information on USI, look them up at usintiative.org

For more information about the Art Show, call Lynette at 307-265-6020 or message her at Lynette@ruthsimages.com. We look forward to seeing you on Dec. 3. Thank you.

Swimming lessons at aquatic center

The Casper Family Aquatic Center is offering a new session of swimming lessons starting Nov. 21. Thirty-minute lessons are scheduled Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday between 5:00-7:00 p.m.; and Saturday between 9:00-11:00 a.m. The weekday session includes seven classes, the Saturday session will include four classes. Parent-Child and Preschool levels are available for children under 5, Levels 1-5 are available for children 5 and older. All swimmer abilities are welcome! Register at the Casper Recreation Center front desk or online at www.activecasper.com. For questions, contact Mariah at mspearman@casperwy.gov or (307) 235-8395.

Excel Academy holiday extravaganza

Visit Santa on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Finish your holiday shopping with us. There are many wonderful vendor booths to choose from. Come see us at 500 S. Jefferson St. in Casper.

Small Business Saturday at Fort Caspar

When you have the choice, remember to shop local, shop small! In honor of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, Fort Caspar Museum’s gift shop will offer 10% off all regularly-priced items that day.

You will also find unique — and uniquely-Wyoming — gifts for everyone on your list. From ornaments to jewelry, craft kits to t-shirts, we have it. We also carry hundreds of book titles covering topics such as Casper and Wyoming history, Frontier Army, Native Americans, Mountain Men, the Emigrant Trails, cookbooks, and fiction.

After shopping, pay a visit to the Museum and enjoy the exhibits. On view, we have “Fill ‘er Up: Photos of Early 20th-Century Gas Stations in Wyoming” and “The Leatherwork of A.J. Williamson,” as well as our chronology of Central Wyoming history, from pre-historic times to the present.

Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free. During the winter months, the Museum’s hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at www.fortcasparwyoming.com.

Friends of the Library book sale

The Friends of the Library is celebrating 50 years of book sales with a bag sale beginning Dec. 1. For the past 50 years, the group has sold books to the community. These book sales are made possible by the generous donations we receive throughout the year. During the past years of book sales, the organization has raised over 1.4 million dollars to support the library and literacy. We look forward to another great sale.

This sale will be our ever popular bag sale. Shoppers who want the first day of shopping on Dec. 1 will pay a $20 admission fee for this two hour “Early Bird” shopping session. Dec. 2 will be Friday’s “Second Chance” sale. Appointments that day will have an admission fee of $10 and Saturday, Dec. 3 admission is free. By scheduling appointments, we have limited the number of shoppers for each session and there is no waiting in line. Prices begin with a grocery bag of books selling for $3. Appointments are required for all sessions. Schedule your appointment at https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com.

Many of our customers fill their holiday shopping lists at these sales. We have like new items and a great selection in all areas. You could fill your shopping list for the cost of a $3 bag! Why not select holiday books for children and make an advent calendar type of event by gifting them one book daily until Christmas? You could do all of this for $3. Stock up for your winter reading. $3 will again set you up. There is no limit to the number of bags each customer can purchase. Contact Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail with questions. Appointments fill quickly, so schedule yours today!

Casper Chorale 50th Anniversary Concert

The Casper Civic Chorale (CCC), will present their 50th anniversary concert Nov. 20 at 3:30 p.m. at Casper College in Wheeler Hall.

Our concert, “Celebrate the Joy! 50 years of making music” will feature memorable music that will elicit emotions from poignant to exuberant. In addition, there will be surprises to honor the previous two CCC conductors.

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased in advance on the CCC Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CasperCivicChorale/), CCC Website (https://www.caspercivicchorale.com) or at Hill Music Company. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the concert. Please note that credit cards are accepted online only. Checks or cash must be used at our vendor and at the concert venue.

For more information contact CCC president, Joan Davies at 307-262-9389 or at jdavies729@gmail.com.

River of Life events

Local authors signing books

Join over six local authors at Cascade Coffee Shop and Book Store for a morning of meet and greet, pastries, a cup of hot coffee, live music, and authors reading from their work. Pick up your copy of a personalized, signed book or two on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Call (307) 258-7650 for more details.

Historic Bishop Home Apron exhibit

The Historic Bishop Home’s Fall exhibit features its unique and iconic collection of mid-20th century aprons. Aprons date back to ancient times for practical, decorative, and ritualistic purposes. In the 1940’s the apron became the symbol of family, mother, and apple pie ideals. As the popularity of the apron increased, the humble garment was decorated and made beautiful. While the apron has been around for a long time, there are practical and sentimental favorites — totems of craft, hard work, and showmanship thrown in for good measure. The exhibit features practical day to day aprons as well as delicate handiwork treasures reserved for special occasions and entertaining.

This unique exhibit will run through mid-November when Christmas arrives at the home. Tours hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The home is located at 818 East Second Street on the North side of the street between Lincoln and Jefferson. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org; Facebook page Bishop Home Museum or call 307 235 5277.

Science Zone activities

Saturday Sun day is back! Come to The Science Zone the first Saturday of every month from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a fun SUN day! Saturday sun days will take place on and Dec. 3. Dr. Andrew Young from Casper College will bring telescopes and filters to allow participants to safely view the sun. This is a free event and is appropriate for all ages so bring the whole family! Participants will learn interesting facts about the sun and the Casper College astronomy department. All sun viewing activities are free. Saturdays are also a great time to spend the day exploring the many new exhibits on the museum floor. Admission to the museum is free for members and available for a small fee for non-members.

The Science Zone and Nicolaysen Art Museum invite all homeschool families and students in the surrounding communities that don’t have school on Fridays to explore your curiosities and creative side through interactive science experiments, unique art projects, and engaging presentations in our Friday afternoon SmART Investigation classes! Our lessons are uniquely tailored to explore a variety of topics and will be fun for any age students from K-12! Classes will be held on the second Friday of every month and will run from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Information about member discounts, multi-child discounts, multi-class discounts, scholarship applications, and registration can be found at thesciencezone.org.

Thursday evenings are also a great time to explore the many exhibits on the museum floor. Family STEM activities are free. Admission to Museum exhibits is free for members and $5 for non-members. Free family STEM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Join us this winter break at The Science Zone for three full days of outdoor exploration, scientific discovery, and messy and explosive experimentation! Each day will feature new and immersive activities that engage your student socially and intellectually using the amazing world of STEAM!

Dec. 21

Spend the day with us on Casper Mountain to explore and experiment in the beautiful nature of our own backyard! Begin your day learning the science of the season featuring snow and water experiments, animal tracking, plant identification, and more! We’ll then put our survival skills to the test as we experiment with different ways to adapt to the changing weather. We’ll test different snow sports and equipment including snowshoeing and end the day with cooking around a campfire!

Dec. 22

Spend the day with us at The Science Zone and put your tech brain to the test! Create projects of your own to take home and participate in a variety of engineering challenges using our 3D printers, 3D pens, laser cuter, coding software, and more!

Dec. 23

“Don’t try this at home” doesn’t apply here! Join us for a day of the messiest, craziest, and over the top experiments you’ve ever experienced! Get your hands messy in polymer play, launch rockets to the ceiling, and get ready to put your goggles on as chemical reactions happen before your very eyes!

Register for one or all three days. Registration is open now on our website thesciencezone.org

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

Rock art exhibit at Fort Caspar

Hand-drawn and carved images created in Wyoming’s past are explored in a new exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum. “Rock Art in Wyoming” will be on view through Nov. 12.

For thousands of years, people left messages and designs on rocks.

Explore the history and imagery of rock art from across the state, and see the many different styles and types. Fort Caspar Museum staff worked with members of the Wyoming Archaeological Society to produce this exhibit, and after its showing here in Casper, it will travel around Wyoming on tour for two years.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.