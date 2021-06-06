Fort is Blue Star Museum
Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit www.arts.gov_national-initiatives_blue-star-2Dmuseums.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a uniformed services card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:30 am to 5 p.m. daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
Monthly DIY Challenge: Succulent planters
Succulents are so “in” right now, but who really wants the hassle of keeping those pesky things alive? With June’s DIY Challenge, you can have all the benefits of cute little succulents to adorn your shelves or table tops without any of the upkeep. Stop by the Creation Station any time during the month of June to make your own succulents in a mini pot. We provide the supplies, step-by-step instructions, and you go to town with the Cricut machine in our makerspace. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.
Summer reading program begins June 1
The Natrona County Library summer reading program is back and better than ever. Check out the online calendar or stop by the library to grab print calendars to get info on everything planned this year. And get excited, because we have to make up for 2020 with extra fun in 2021. Sign up for our summer reading challenges, for all ages. Download the Beanstack tracker app or register online at natronacountylibrary.beanstack.com. Learn more about summer reading at natronacountylibrary.org/summerreading, or call 577-7323.
Helios Trio in concert
Wyoming Music Teachers Association and Artcore present Helios Trio at 7:30 p.m., on June 10, at Wheeler Concert Hall, Casper College. Admission is $10.
John Fadial, violin; Beth Vanderborgh, cello; Chi-Chen Wu, piano, are members of the trio. The concert will include the debut of Douglas McConnell’s “While I Run this Race.”
The concert is a feature of the Wyoming Music Teachers Association State Convention, June 10-12, at Casper College, which also will feature sessions by internationally-acclaimed clinician Marvin Blickenstaff, Chee-Hwa Tan, Joseph Harkins, Casey Loudin, and Annette Karges. Go to wyomingmta.org for further information or email pflynn@caspercollege.edu.
Summer at the fort
Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30.
June Teen Take & Make: Beaded wish bracelet
Stop by the Teen Zone desk to grab June’s teen take & make kit for students in rising 7th — 12th grades. Each kit provides all the materials needed to make a beautiful beaded wish bracelet at home. Grab yours while supplies last (we recommend coming early in the month to get the kit), and wear your bracelet with summerific pride! Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Wyoming barn exhibit at fort
The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling photo exhibit “Barn Here” is on display at the Fort Caspar Museum through June 27.
Wyoming barns differ greatly in style and function from barns in many other parts of the United States. Climate, available building materials, ethnic traditions, and many other factors influence how they are constructed. Beautiful black-and-white photographs from the State Historic Preservation Office depict barns from throughout Wyoming.
The museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and museum members. The exhibit was made possible by the Wyoming Council for the Humanities. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and the phone number is 235-8462.
Trails center open seven days a week
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is moving to new operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
In addition to the new operating hours, a variety of education and interpretive programs and special events will be offered daily for the next several months. Experience living history programs about blacksmithing, Native American culture and art, the fur trade, music and much more.
All events are free. For more information, contact the Trails Center at 307-261-7700. A list of events can be found on the Trails Center website at: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
The Trails Center commemorates Native American history, early explorers, and the travel corridor of the Oregon, Mormon, California, and Pony Express trails, as well as the Bridger and Bozeman trails through hands-on, interactive exhibits, multi-media programs, and virtual education opportunities.
BLM invites the public to visit the Trails Center and reimagine your public lands by growing a larger appreciation of our nation’s heritage and historic trails.
Art show at Deer Creek Days
2021 Deer Creek Days Art Show will be held June 23 to 26 at the Glenrock Library, 506 S. 4th Street. Entry guidelines and forms can be found on the Deer Creek Days Facebook page or by contacting Glenda Glasser at 259-2307. The primary focus is to encourage art.
Hard rock in October
Spectra Venue Management and 1111 Entertainment are pleased to announce In This Moment and Black Veil Brides with DED and Raven Black ”In Between Tour” at the Ford Wyoming Center on Thursday, October 7. Tickets for the originally scheduled May 16, 2020 concert will be honored at the new date. New tickets are on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be $41.50 and $49.50 each plus applicable fees. Tickets will be available at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
New exhibits at Bishop Home
People have not changed much in 100 years. We still listen to music, make phone calls, and (some of us) still write letters like people did 100 years ago. But now we can do those things anywhere from our phones. The means we use to stay social have changed, but the ultimate need to stay connected has not. Scattered all through the Historic Bishop Home you will find modes of communication from ink and quills to radios and telephones.
It is time for sunshine and spring celebrations. And celebrations call for a new dress. Spring has sprung at the Historic Bishop Home and there is a display of prom and spring party dresses from the 1920s to the 1960s. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Guests are asked to wear masks and our provided shoe protectors as a safety precaution for our staff and themselves. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Summer hours begin
The Natrona County Library will be operating under its summer hours from May 30 through Sept. 6: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sundays.