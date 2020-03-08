Family Stuff
Never Too Old Book Club
A discussion of the debut novel from an impressive new Young Adult author about survival and the power of female friendships, “Wilder Girls” by Rory Powers, will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Metro Coffee Co. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
After school at the library
Luck isn’t reserved just for the Irish, and sometimes there’s more than a pot of gold at the end. Follow the rainbow to this fun and colorful craft program for students in grades K-6, and learn how to make your own luck with these rainbow-colored paper shamrocks. Join the Natrona County Library on Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Tinkercad for 3D printing
Patrons of all ages are invited to join a Tinkercad class Wednesday, March 11 at 5 p.m. in the Library’s Tech Center. Tinkercad is an easy-to-learn web application for 3D design that you can use to build your own 3D creation. Design from home, then print in the Creation Station. Library staff will provide a quick tour of the user interface, buttons and tools available in Tinkercad. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
4Teens @4
Have you ever played Mario on Play-Doh, or piano on a banana? The Makey Makey is an invention tool that transforms everyday objects by connecting them to computer programs and processes. The Natrona County Library will host an inventive technology program for teens in grades 7–12 on Thursday, March 12 at 4 p.m. in the Creation Station where teens can try their hand at clipping the Makey Makey onto a number of different objects and turning them into wild and wacky inventions. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Tour Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd, will be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The Historic Bishop Home is Casper’s only house museum open to the public and focuses on the urban history of Casper as seen through lives of an early pioneer family. The home was built in 1907, the first multi-story brick home in Casper and the only Casper home individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Please plan to tour the home and welcome new house manager Leilani DeClue. For additional information on the home and how you can support the development of this historic home, visit www.cadomafoundation.org, follow on Facebook or call 235-5277.
Ice cream and popcorn social
Bethel Baptist Church is having its annual Easter Ice Cream and Popcorn social beginning Sunday night, March 22 through Sunday night, April 5. The featured DVD this year is "The Last Week of Jesus," which looks at the day-to-day events leading up to the resurrection. This is an interactive study and is open to any wanting to understand further the ministry of Jesus. Starting time is 5 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office for further information at 234-8812.
March events at UU
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m., with youth programming and childcare available.
On March 15, Stuart Mackenzie and Elizabeth Otto will present "The Possibilities of Recovery." On March 22, Reverend Leslie Kee and guest speaker Charlie Powell will present "A Discussion about Possibilities, with Charlie Powell." March 29th is "Discussion Forum Sunday: Possibilities." Les Brown said “The only limits to the possibilities in your life tomorrow are the buts you use today.” Service leaders will be Laura Gossman, and Dottie and Cameron Block. On April 5, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the April theme "Care of the Earth." This is a “Share the Plate” Sunday benefiting Crimson Dawn Association. Crimson Dawn Association manages events at Crimson Dawn Park and Museum, and since 1929 has hosted the annual Midsummer’s Eve Festival on each June 21. Find out more about Crimson Dawn on Facebook or at crimsondawnmuseum.org.
On March 21 at 7 p.m., Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto will lead a special Saturday earth-centered service, "Ostara/Spring Equinox Celebration," invoking Eostre, a Fertility Goddess of European pagan tradition. Cast the sacred circle, call the Elements and raise energy for the coming season of warmth, new growth and abundance.
The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m. on Thursdays, March 12 and 26, Brenda Evans will lead a Meditation Drumming Circle. No experience is necessary, and world instruments are available to share during this free and free-flowing drumming circle.
For curious folks interested in a deeper exploration of science, technology and culture, UU Casper will host "Lunch With TED" on Sunday, March 29, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch to eat while viewing a selected TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion. This month's TED Talk is “On Laughter,” by Anthony McCarten.
For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Stations and soup
All are welcome each Wednesday through April 1 at 6 p.m. for Stations of the Cross and Soup Supper at Christ Episcopal, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock. Be warmed and find fellowship and grace. The Episcopal Church welcomes you!
FCC holds Wednesday services
First Christian Church (DOC), 520 CY Avenue, will hold Lenten services on Wednesday evenings through April 1 at 6 p.m. in the Inner Room of the church. There will be a soup supper to follow at 6:30 p.m. There will be no Wednesday night service or soup supper on April 8, but there will be a Maundy Thursday service on April 9 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service will be led by Dr. Caryn Yoast, interim pastor. Contact the church office at 234-8964 if you need further information.
Monthly DIY challenge: car decals
Participate in the Natrona County Library's free DIY Challenge for fun monthly craft projects! Stop by the Creation Station anytime during regular library hours to complete March’s DIY challenge: Cricut-cut and personalized car decals to give your vehicle a bit (or a lot!) more personality. All supplies provided at no cost. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Afternoon Book Club
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m., at Metro Coffee Co. Teens will discuss “The Golden Compass” by Phillip Pullman. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Teens receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up your free copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Tween Cooking Club
Students in grades 4-6 are invited to join us at the Library for a fun tween cooking club where they’ll make delicious and easy no-bake peanut butter oatmeal balls perfect for on-the-go snacking that’s full of protein. The program will be held in the Crawford Room on Monday, March 16 at 4 p.m. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Intro to Google Drive
The Natrona County Library will offer a Google Drive class Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. in the Tech Center. Google Drive is a file storage and synchronization service that allows users to create, collaborate, share and store their files across all of their devices. Library staff will provide a quick tour of the user interface, buttons and tools available in Google Drive. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Pancake festival March 14
The Kiwanis Club of Casper is hosting its 66th annual Pancake Festival on Saturday, March 14. The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held at the Casper College Tobin Dining Hall from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, juice and milk. Only $7 for adults and $5 for kids. All proceeds will fund local Kiwanis youth and civil projects. Kids need Kiwanis. And Kiwanis needs you.
Hands on history March 14
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center's "History Club" and Fort Caspar Museum's "Hands-on History" program. These free classes are geared toward children in 2nd through 5th grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum. March's class is "How the Telegraph Transformed the West and the World" on Saturday, March 14, at the National Historic Trails Center beginning at 10 a.m.
Before telephones, emails, texts and the internet, there was the telegraph. This technological wonder of the mid-19th century transformed the world by allowing people for the first time to communicate over great distances in "real" time. Participants will learn about the Transcontinental Telegraph that crossed the country -- including a station at Fort Caspar -- in the 1860s, play Morse Code games and assemble their own simple telegraph.
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, however younger children (6 years and under) must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. To reserve your child's spot and for more information, please call either the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.
Discovery hour at Science Zone
The Science Zone offers a hands on STEAM Studio every Monday and Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. Explore the exciting world of science alongside our educators as you create and explore. This is an activity that is great for families to engage in together and to add science to your day! Activities change weekly.
Chamber music March 22
Blast out this long winter and celebrate the arrival of spring with loud fanfares performed by trumpet, organ and timpani on 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at First United Methodist Church, 302 E. 2nd Street (across the street from the library).
Feste Fanti features local performers Casper College dean Eric Unruh playing organ, Steven Trinkle on trumpet, Genie Burkett on timpani, joined by trumpeters Bruce Barrie, Gary Malvern, and Kelly Dehnert. The players of Feste Fantini have worked together since 1975 in brass quintets and orchestras in Germany and throughout the United States.
The group specializes in baroque music composed for coronations, weddings, funerals, and treaties. This performance features the “Symphony with 8 Obligato Timpani” by Joan Fischer, plus works by Henry Purcell, Georg Frederic Handel, Giuseppi Torelli, Jean Francaix, and William Billings.
Tickets: Available at the door. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and over, free for students. Info: Casper Chamber Music Society on Facebook.
Pre sales and book sale upcoming
Spring is on the way. That means that the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale is fast approaching. The sale will take place on April 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Natrona County Library. Admission is free. All items will sell for $2 or less. The library continues to be impressed with the quality of donations we have received. Customers will be rewarded with tens of thousands of options for their enjoyment.
Once again, Early Bird and Second Chance options will be available. Tickets for those events will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 23 in the library basement in the sale room. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the library’s circulation desk until sold out. Early Bird Tickets sell for $20 and allow the buyers early access to the entire sale venue. That sale will be held on Thursday, April 2, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Second Chance tickets sell for $10 and admit the holder to the sale on Friday, April 3, from 11 a.m. tol 1 p.m. These early options are great for avoiding the long lines on the actual sale days as well as offering first chance at the many excellent items available. The tickets often sell out completely so you are encouraged to get yours early. Contact the Friends of the Library by email at folncpl307@gmail.com if you have any questions.
Maundy Thursday in Glenrock
Be present on Thursday, April 9, at the Maundy Thursday service at Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock, at 6 p.m. for Holy Eucharist and Stripping of the Altar. Then watch for an hour of the overnight watch in preparation for Good Friday, between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. on Good Friday. All are welcome and meditation materials for the watch will be provided. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
Good Friday in Glenrock
Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock, welcomes folks of all ages for Good Friday services: Stations of the Cross for children and families at 5:30 p.m. and the Service of Tenebrae (Shadows) with special music and the reading of the Passion Gospel of John in parts at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to worship together as one on the journey to Easter. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
Palm Sunday in Glenrock
Join Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock, for the Procession of the Palms and Holy Eucharist at 9:30 a.m. on Palm Sunday, April 5. They offer special music, palm crosses and the Gospel read in parts, as they begin Holy Week. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
New interim pastor at Grace Lutheran
Grace Lutheran Church would like to announce and introduce the new interim pastor to Casper. The church is thrilled to have Pastor Teri Hermsmeyer join during the transition period and help work toward calling a new pastor.
Pastor Teri was born in Columbus, Ohio but came to Casper from Arvada, Colorado. Teri married her husband, Norris in 1984 and has three grown children.
Teri graduated from LTSG and Ilaff School of Theology in Denver in May 2005. Teri trained for and worked as a chaplain in hospitals and nursing homes. Her first pastor call was in January 2009. Teri specializes in temporary shorter-term ministry because it works best for her and her husband. Teri can do ministry in the church while her husband, Norris, maintains his routine and comfort zone in Boulder where he has lived for 58 years.
Teri and her husband are both Rotarians, living a life of service through church and Rotary. Teri hopes to be involved in a Rotary Club while in Casper, as well as be involved with other pastors in the area.
Come introduce yourselves to Pastor Teri at weekly worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings or Wednesday nights, March 11 and 25 during Lent. Soup suppers begin at 6 p.m. and worship follows at 7 p.m.
Fort welcomes traveling exhibit
The Wyoming State Museum's traveling exhibit "Artifact: A Cultural Heritage," will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum through April 25, 2020. This exhibit features photographs by Mike McClure that capture Wyoming's diverse cultural landscapes, from prehistoric times to more recent history, many of which are disappearing. The 38 panels on view in Casper depict the central Wyoming portion of the original 2008 "Artifact" exhibit.
Fort Caspar Museum's hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Winter admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road and the phone number is 235-8462.
Tickets available for March symphony
Tickets are currently on sale for the WSO’s Celebration of Masterworks on March 14, 2020. Celebrate esteemed pieces from the world’s musical masters! This spring concert begins with the vibrant fervor of Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5. This romping folk tune was originally composed as a four-hand piano piece. Brahms garnered praise, popularity and profit for the piece during his life as well as long after.
American violin virtuoso Simone Porter will continue the 2020 tribute to Beethoven with a masterful rendition of his Violin Concerto.
As part of the exploration of Mussorgsky’s work, the WSO will be partnering with Wyoming Dementia Care and The NIC’s Here and Now Art Program to bring the piece to life artistically. As part of the program “Music, Memory and Masterworks,” artists from the art program will paint original works inspired by listening to Pictures at an Exhibition. These works will be able to be viewed both at the concert and post-concert reception hosted by The NIC. The WSO is also working with WDC to provide free admittance to Saturday dress rehearsals as well as “night out” packages for caretakers of those living with Dementia.
Tickets are still available for the March and April WSO Masterwork concerts, visit the WSO office as well as Wind City Books or Hill Music to secure your seats.
New manager at Bishop Home
The Cadoma Foundation, owner of the Historic Bishop Home, is pleased to announce that Leilani DeClue is the new house manager. She began in February. She is an adjunct professor of anthropology at Casper College. Her training specialized in the study of historic structures and their cultural evolution. After a brief training period, DeClue will be the lead tour guide for the Historic Bishop Home and assist in the planning and development of future events at the home.
STOMP comes in April
Spectra Venue Management and the Ramkota Hotel are pleased to announce that STOMP, the international percussion sensation, will stop at the Casper Events Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
Ticket prices are $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. Discounts available for groups of 10+. Date Night and 4-Packs Available. Tickets will be available online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800-442-2256, in person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.
Plus, check out the Wine & Party Mix & Mingle on the Rockstar Balcony before the show. $20 ticket gets you VIP Parking in Lot #11, VIP Early Entrance at 5:30 p.m. through banquet doors, free cheese samples, free wine samples and access to a cash bar. Limited quantities, don't delay. Must also have a ticket to STOMP for entry. Free food and beverages are while supplies last.
Story times at library
Story times are held every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Join every week at one of the four exciting StoryTimes for any age. Each week, a fun new theme is picked for the books.
• Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs and dancing specially-tailored for the youngest patrons.
• Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: A StoryTime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for early readers.
• Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: The NEW moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights and exciting interactive storytelling.
• Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.: wrap up the week with a StoryTime & Craft project for families with children ages 3 and up.
Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Paws to Read
Dogs and handlers will attend StoryTime on the second Saturday of every month (February 8) at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during StoryTime and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Winter shows at planetarium
Here’s what’s playing January through March at the Casper Planetarium. Admission is just $3 per person, cash or check only. Find details and trailers at casperplanetarium.com.
“Cell! Cell! Cell!” is an ex-cell-ent adventure inside the human body. People are made of cells that work, talk and think. Join Raj and Sooki as they go through the Shrink-a-Tron and explore inside cells. Suggested for ages 6 and up. Playing Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 p.m.
“Mars One Thousand One” lets you journey with the first human crew to reach Mars. Visually breathtaking, filmed with live actors on specially designed sets. This space exploration movie includes solid science and is perfect for families to see together. Playing Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. (except the first Saturday of each month).
“We Are Stars” connects the beginnings of life on Earth to the beginnings of the universe. Journey back billions of years with the Time Master and learn how life got its start. Narrated by Andy Serkis. Suggested for ages 8 and up. Playing Saturday evenings at 8 p.m.
“Entirely Live” is an expanded star walk that shows you the stars, planets and constellations visible in the night sky for the coming month. Learn the stories behind them and how to be a better stargazer. Plays at 7 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
Free history classes for kids
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center's "History Club" and Fort Caspar Museum's "Hands-on History" program. Occurring on the second Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. these free classes are geared toward children in second through fifth grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum.
Upcoming classes include: building a working telegraph (March 14); becoming a homesteader for a day and writing letters home to mom about it (May 2); gold panning (June 13); reading and telling tall tales (July 11); and visiting and exploring an actual Oregon Trail site (Aug. 8).
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages seven through 10 years, everyone is welcome, however younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. Also, as some dates and times may vary due to holidays and special events, it is recommended you confirm class details by calling the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is located at 1501 N. Poplar Street in Casper and Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper.
Political memorabilia at Fort
Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit titled “Who’s Your Candidate? Political Buttons, Pins, & Souvenirs of the 20th Century.” Gathered from the Museum’s own collection as well as from local private collections, this display features a variety of buttons, merchandise and memorabilia from political campaigns. It will remain on view through November 7, 2020.
The buttons are a sampling of national, statewide and local elections. In addition to hundreds (and hundreds!) of campaign buttons, the exhibit features items from political conventions as well as a selection of political collectibles. Visitors will see the desk used by Dick Tobin in the Wyoming State Senate in the 1960s; First Lady of Wyoming Mary Brooks’ inaugural gown from 1907; cans of Billy Beer, Clinton Cola and Gold Water; and much more.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Winter markets every Saturday
Food For Thought Winter Maker’s Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday through May at 420 West 1st Street. Come support local and sample delicious home made goodies, perfect for yourself or gift giving.
Learning to love the Psalms
Join Casper Reformed Presbyterian Church, 71 Curtis Street in Evansville, at 5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday evening of every month for a time of Bible Study and discussing the Ligonier study called "Learning to Love the Psalms."
The Book of Psalms is one of the greatest treasures the Lord has given to His people. Through these sacred poems, God has given a rich songbook and a divinely inspired guide for prayers. In this teaching series, Dr. W. Robert Godfrey provides an overview of the Psalms with the specific goal of learning to love them through a study of their themes, structure and beauty.
New pastor at Reformed Presbyterian
It is with great delight that the congregation of Reformed Presbyterian Church in Evansville welcomes Pastor Bill Roberts as interim pastor.
Bill has been married to his wife Rachel for nearly 37 years. They have four grown children and two grandchildren.
Bill graduated from Cornell University with his bachelor's degree and then pursued his Masters of Divinity at the Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh.
Following his education and training as a pastor, Bill served for 27 years as the pastor of the Bloomington, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church, and then 10 years as a church planter in the Terre Haute, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church. Bill now continues his pastoral ministry as interim pastor at Casper Reformed Presbyterian Mission Church.
Come meet Pastor Bill Roberts at weekly worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Paws to Read
Dogs and handlers will attend Story Time on the second Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during Story Time and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Tot hour at Science Zone
The Science Zone is open for a special tot hour every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There will be special science activities planned each week geared especially for preschoolers. Parents of preschool age young scientists are encouraged to visit the Science Zone at any time but this hour is especially dedicated to this age group.
Home school at Science Zone
The Science Zone offers an hour of educational opportunities geared for home school students from the ages of 5-14 every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There are focused activities and instruction in addition to guidance for follow-up home activities every week. The home school community in Casper and surrounding areas are invited to be part of this activity every Friday.
After school at the Science Zone
If you are a middle school or high school student that is looking for a fun program to be a part of after school, then you should check out the after school program at the Science Zone. This program is available to all middle school and high school students in Natrona County every day after school. This is free to all students and is made possible by the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant through Mercer House and the Wyoming Department of Education. There are opportunities for students to be involved in a multitude of activities and projects including Destination Imagination, building exhibits, taking care of animals, and helping with Science Zone birthday parties. Please call the Science Zone at 473-9663 to get more information about how to participate and how to arrange busing if needed.
Children's Chorale selects board
The 2019-2020 Casper Children's Chorale Board has been selected. Serving this year will be president, Shawn Galles; VP Public Relations, Caitlin Dixon; VP of Contributions, Joy Gallup; VP of Children's Projects, Lisa Smith; VP of Trip, Mary and John Doherty; Secretary, Jessica Weiss; Treasurer, Fawn Wallace; Publicity Chair, Traci Pike. These positions are volunteer and require a time commitment from each board member. Thanks to each of them for their service to our community and to the children and families of the Casper Children's Chorale.
Library winter hours
The Natrona County Library’s main library in downtown Casper has resumed its winter operating schedule. The library will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will be open 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Sunday breakfast at Elks
The public Sunday breakfasts at the Casper Elks Lodge are 8 to 11 a.m. The menu is pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage links, potatoes, scrambled eggs, french toast and omelets to order. Also served is toast, juice, tea and coffee. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, 4 and under free. Come down for the best breakfast in town and see the old crew again. This is open to the public. For more information call 234-4839.
Outside the Lines: Art for vets and service members
Veterans and service members are invited to be inspired by art at the Nicolaysen Art Museum on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The class is free. The program will offer a wide variety of materials and projects including painting, ceramics, printmaking and other media. To register for class or for more information, contact Zhanna at 235-5247 or zgallegos@thenic.org.
'Wyoming Navy' traveling exhibit shoves off
Fort Caspar Museum has organized a traveling exhibit that features many of the U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming -- its people, cities and towns, counties and rivers -- beginning with the earliest ship in 1900 up through ones that are in service today. “Wyoming Navy” will travel to 11 towns and cities throughout Wyoming for 18 months before returning to Fort Caspar Museum for its final showing in October 2020.
The free exhibit will travel to Torrington, then to Rawlins, Rock Springs, Pinedale, Dubois, Riverton, Cody, Sheridan, and finally, to Fort Caspar Museum. This exhibit is sponsored by the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 & Auxiliary. FCM is grateful to the VFW for transporting the “Wyoming Navy” exhibit to communities throughout the state.
The exhibit consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of 40 vessels, from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching multiple nuclear missiles. Fort Caspar Museum staff and a Casper College Museum Studies intern researched each ship and have included details such as shipyards where vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the various missions in which they were involved during both times of peace and war.
For more information on exhibit dates and locations, call Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462 or visit the website at http://www.fortcasparwyoming.com.
StoryTime
The Natrona County Library’s StoryTime for children ages 3-5 is held each Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. In addition to being fun, free outings for children and families, StoryTime instills the joy of reading at a young age and helps prepare children for school. Call 577-READ for more information.
StoryTime: TinyTots
It’s never too early to introduce your baby or toddler to the wonderful world of books and reading. Together you will discover the joy of songs, finger plays, simple books and bouncing rhymes. The Natrona County Library’s StoryTime: TinyTots for babies and toddlers is held each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the main library. In addition to being fun, free outings for children and families, TinyTots instills the joy of reading at a young age and helps prepare children for school. Call 577-READ for more information.
Free dance lessons Wednesdays
Free dance lessons at The Eagles Lodge, 306 N. Durbin (use the side door) on Wednesdays. Teens and adults are welcome. Free Line Dance Classes are 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Learn line dance, country and pop with Machelle. Call 259-2501 for more information.
Art club for elementary
Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage and 3-D design at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. This is for ages 6 to 12, the second Saturday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. Join the class at any time.
Birthday parties at Nic
Have an art-filled birthday party at the Nic. Visit the website to choose from a variety of age-appropriate art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.