Christmas Eve service at Hilltop Baptist

Hilltop Baptist Church, of 2555 E. 2nd Street, would like to invite you to a Christmas Eve candlelight service on Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.. Please come and help us celebrate the birth of our Savior! “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given…” Isaiah 9:6

Merry Christmas and God bless!

Learn to cross country ski

The Casper Nordic Club is offer Magnus Ski League lessons for ages 5-99. Lessons are from 1:30 to 3 p.m on Jan 9, 16, 23, 20 and Feb. 6. Cost is $100.

Registration forms are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos, 42 Degrees North, at caspernordicclub.com and the Casper Nordic Club Facebook page. Send the forms to Casper Nordic Club, P.O. box 1231, Casper, Wy 82602.

Ski passes are available at Natrona County Roads, Parks and Bridges office at 538 SW. Wyoming Blvd., Mills.

Equipment rentals are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos and 42 Degrees North.

Call Tori at 307-259-9299 for more information.

First Saturday study moved

The First Saturday Study at Bethel Baptist Church will be moved to the second Saturday Jan. 8 because of New Year’s Day. The subject is the work of the Holy Spirit in relation to the persons of the Godhead, the Father and the Son. This study if open to all and is interactive. Refreshments are served. Meeting time is 9 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church.

For more information phone the church office 307-234-8812. Bethel is located at 3030 S. Poplar.

Cards of Caring at Central Wyoming Hospice

It’s that time of year again! For kids and kids at heart, help us spread some Holiday cheer to our patients and Transitions clients with our annual “Cards Of Caring” at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.

Just make a card or send us one of your favorites, with your Holiday wishes. We’ll pass them on to our many patients in Natrona and Converse counties, to bring some smiles this season.

You can send your cards to: Cards Of Caring Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 S. Wilson Casper, WY 82601

You can also drop off your card at our Administration office at the same address, you’ll find card drop-off box out front.

Thank you for helping to spread the joy of the Season to your loved ones, friends, and neighbors!

For questions or more information, please contact Susan at susanb@cwhp.org or call 307-577-4832.

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra January concert

Our January concert highlights one of the most influential mentor/mentee duos in all of symphonic music. This program features works from Ludwig Van Beethoven and his mentor, Joseph Haydn, who is known as the “father of the symphony.” The orchestra will open with Haydn’s Symphony No. 94, commonly known as “the Surprise Symphony,” if you want to know why you’ll have to discover for yourself! Then you will be treated to a performance of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. Then world-class violist Simone Porter will bring Beethoven’s Violin Concerto to life. Porter regularly performs with major orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Philadelphia Orchestra. This is our third attempt to bring Simone to Casper since 2020, so we are excited to finally welcome her to the WSO stage!

Basketball at Boys & Girls Club

If your child loves playing basketball (or would like to learn), now’s the time to sign up for youth basketball through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Youth in grades K-6 will learn the basics of the game, such as dribbling, passing, and shooting. They will also learn teamwork and good sportsmanship. The season runs Jan. 17 to March 10. Practices and games will be two nights a week. Sign-up deadline is Jan. 6. Registration fee is $30, plus a $10 Club membership fee. To register, please call Jake Wilson, Athletics Director at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, at (307) 235-5694, or register online at: www.bgccw.org

Solstice celebration at Science Zone

Come and celebrate the winter solstice at The Science Zone. The Science Zone has partnered with the Franklin Institute to offer a free lesson on light and shadows. We have brought this lesson to classrooms around Casper, including the Montessori School of Casper and the Child Development Center, and now we want to bring it to you! Hands-on activities will allow children to explore the science behind shadows and embrace their creativity through shadow art. Stop in anytime Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for this free science activity. Exploration of the museum will require museum admission.

Last Minute Christmas Shopping at fort

Have you run out of time to get gifts delivered from those online stores? Drop in at Fort Caspar Museum to find last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers in our gift shop. You will find unique items for everyone on your list.

If you come in on Saturday, Dec. 18, you will save 10% on all of our Christmas ornaments.

After shopping, pay a visit to the Museum and enjoy the exhibits. On view, we have “The Way They Saw Us: Myths of the Wild West” and “The A,B,C’s of Casper History,” as well as our permanent display chronicling Central Wyoming history from pre-historic times to the present.

Please note: we will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.

Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

During the winter months, the Museum’s hours are 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462.

Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Exhibit on the Dakota Territory at Fort Caspar

“The Way They Saw Us,” a traveling exhibit from the South Dakota State Historical Society, is on exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum through Feb. 26.

The Dakotas were hot news in the mid- to late-19th century. Illustrated papers like “Harper’s Weekly” and “Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper” assigned reporters to cover events in the West, planting the “Wild West” image in the minds of Americans who never set foot west of the Mississippi River. Farmers, Indians, miners, and soldiers marched across the pages of the Eastern press, portraying the Dakotas as a raw, untamed frontier. For local audiences, it should be mentioned that much of present-day Wyoming was a part of the Dakota Territory from 1864 to 1868.

The 25 framed prints in “The Way They Saw Us” exhibit are a sampling of the images Easterners saw about the West.

The Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services.

Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

On Dec. 19 Annette Grochowski and Elizabeth Otto will lead a Winter Solstice Service, which will be followed by a short congregational meeting. To assure a quorum, all UU Casper members are asked to attend (in-person or on Zoom). Dec. 26 will be a Discussion Forum Service. On Jan. 2, Reverend Kee will introduce the January worship theme “Justice.”

On Friday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m., Reverend Leslie Kee will lead a special online Christmas Eve service for both the Casper and Laramie UU congregations in the UU Casper Zoom room.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m, and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday Dec. 23. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.

Join UU Casper members and friends for holiday caroling at Primrose Retirement Community Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5:50 p.m.

The UU Casper Book Club is reading “Trophy Hunt” by C.J. Box, with discussion to be held (in-person and on Zoom) Monday January 3rd at 6:30 pm. Pick up a copy of the book at UU Casper.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

LCCC student named Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Laramie County Community College student, Kelby Kaufman was named the Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the Great Northern Livestock Exposition at the Event Center at Archer. Kaufman is a member of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team, and is pursuing an associate of science in animal science at LCCC and in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway at the college.

As a member of the Livestock Show Team, Kaufman has had the opportunity to learn about proper handling and care of all species, including market goats, sheep, hogs, and cattle.

Students on the team are in charge of the overall care of the livestock and dedicate time in the mornings and evening to work with the livestock which helped Kaufman reach his goal of Reserve Champion Senior Showman.

“Growing up I showed every species but cattle were the main focus,” said Kaufman. “I specifically wanted to come to LCCC for the show team because the other junior colleges I looked at didn’t have one. It provides us with the opportunity to network and continue showing livestock.”

Members of the Livestock Show Team at LCCC do not have to be enrolled in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway, this is an opportunity for students from all educational interests to showcase their enjoyment and appreciation for agriculture and livestock. Scholarships are available for team participants along with opportunities to travel to competitions as part of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team.

For more information about LCCC’s Livestock Show Team contact Dale Brown, show team coach, at dbrown@lccc.wy.edu or Clayton Roland, instructor and judging coach at croland@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1192.

December at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium features two holiday shows this month, but will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 23 – 27 and 31. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “The Light Before Christmas.” This stop-motion animation classic for the whole family tells the story of two children rescued from a blizzard by their old friend the Candleman.

As he begins to read “The Night Before Christmas,” they become characters in the story and learn that the true light of Christmas comes from the giver of all good things.

On Saturdays at 7 pm, see “Season of Light,” a show about the holiday traditions of many cultures, the astronomy that underlies the Star of Bethlehem, and more. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please.

Remember the Planetarium Gift Shop is also full of gifts and stocking stuffers, from science experiment kits for kids to lava lamps, motion toys, books and videos, and lots more. The gift shop is open weekday afternoons from 2 to 5 and before the evening show on Saturdays. All purchases support science education in Natrona County schools. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

NCSD food service info

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing breakfast and lunch to children free of charge through the last day of school as part of the National School Lunch Program. Students can purchase a la carte and second items.

Please note, due to shortages from food distribution suppliers, the breakfast and lunch menus are subject to change. Although school meals are being provided free to all children, parents and guardians are encouraged to complete the optional Free and Reduced Meal Application. Schools are provided additional funding through the application process

