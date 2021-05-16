Family Stuff
Summer at the fort
Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30.
Wyoming barn exhibit at fort
The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling photo exhibit "Barn Here" is on display at the Fort Caspar Museum through June 27, 2021.
Wyoming barns differ greatly in style and function from barns in many other parts of the United States. Climate, available building materials, ethnic traditions, and many other factors influence how they are constructed. Beautiful black-and-white photographs from the State Historic Preservation Office depict barns from throughout Wyoming.
The museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and museum members. The exhibit was made possible by the Wyoming Council for the Humanities.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and the phone number is 235-8462.
Trails center open seven days a week
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is moving to new operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
In addition to the new operating hours, a variety of education and interpretive programs and special events will be offered daily for the next several months. Experience living history programs about blacksmithing, Native American culture and art, the fur trade, music and much more.
All events are free. For more information, contact the Trails Center at 307-261-7700. A list of events can be found on the Trails Center website at: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
The Trails Center commemorates Native American history, early explorers, and the travel corridor of the Oregon, Mormon, California, and Pony Express trails, as well as the Bridger and Bozeman trails through hands-on, interactive exhibits, multi-media programs, and virtual education opportunities.
BLM invites the public to visit the Trails Center and reimagine your public lands by growing a larger appreciation of our nation’s heritage and historic trails.
May at the planetarium
During May, the Casper Planetarium will show “The Secret of the Cardboard Rocket,” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15. Join two young explorers as their homemade rocket takes them on a tour of the solar system. 3D animation and a spectacular soundtrack by George Lucas’s Skywalker Sound make this a treat for all, but especially for 6- to 8-year-olds. On Saturday evenings at 7, see “Back to the Moon for Good,” a show about efforts to win the Google Lunar XPrize and open up the future of lunar exploration to private enterprise. (No show on May 29 for Memorial Weekend.)
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details, trailers, and the latest information on COVID-19 precautions in effect at the Planetarium.
Free DIY craft challenge
Participate in the Natrona County Library's free DIY Challenge for fun monthly craft projects! Stop by the Creation Station anytime during regular library hours to complete May’s DIY Challenge: tasseled sewn bookmarks to help you keep your place in all your favorite books. All supplies provided at no cost. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative maker space for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Wyoming Reads literacy celebration
The annual Wyoming Reads celebration will be held at the library from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 18, for local first graders. Parking and public computers will be unavailable throughout this time, and Tiny Tots StoryTime will be cancelled this week.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge at 3 p.m., on May 18. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library: Windy Hair Day
Crazy weather may keep us inside, but is great inspiration for reading about the wind and then creating some windy day hair paintings with straws. Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 19, in the Crawford Room for After school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this breezy story time and craft program where they will blow their own crazy hair paintings. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Teen Take & Make: Lord of the Rings Magnets
In commemoration of Tolkien Reading Day which falls on May 25, we have a fun DIY Tolkien Magnet craft for you. You will get to make two magnets with your choice of Lord of the Rings images. Starting May 20, you can stop by the library to grab a take and make kit with all the supplies you need to make a Lord of the Rings magnets at home. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for teens only (grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: May 19, Joey Patterson; May 26, Sarah Carper; June 2, Kaspen Haley; June 9, Buffalo Scout; June 16, Zack Schommer; June 23, Quinlan Valdez; June 30, Mastermind of Monkey; July 7, Joey Patterson; July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter at 4 p.m., on Friday, May 21, in the Creation Station. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Big block party May 22
Joshua's Storehouse presents a summer fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, at 334 S. Wolcott St. Enjoy live music from six musicians and or bands, more than 20 vendors, face painting, a chalk art contest, fun and games, a 50/50 raffle and enjoy lunch for $2. The event, Joshua's largest of the year, is sponsored by Jonah Bank of Wyoming.
Afternoon Book Club (7th-8th grade)
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. Teens will discuss the 2015 realistic fiction book, "The Thing About Jellyfish," written by Ali Benjamin. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Casper PRAYSwalk May 22
Calling all women who enjoy praying and socializing with other Christian women! You are invited to participate in Stonecroft-Casper/Vital Network PRAYSWALK 2021 and Picnic. Reach out to our community by walking in small groups and praying for the people, leadership, workers, services, churches, and businesses of Casper -- and get some extra exercise, too.
Meet at 10:30 a.m. on May 22, at City Park, on the corner of 7th and Center Streets. We will walk for an hour, then return to City Park for a picnic and share our experiences on the PRAYSWALK. Please bring your walking shoes, water, a brown bag lunch, and a lawn chair. If you are not able to walk, you are still welcome to join the picnic lunch and networking at 11:30 a.m.
Casper Vital Network is a non-denominational Christian group, meeting every woman “where she is, as she is.” For more information, call Julie at 235-8848.
UU sets May services, June 6 in person
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services and most events are currently online: visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for how to attend.
The May 23 service will include a viewing of the TED Talk “How to build (and rebuild) trust” by Frances Frei, followed by a discussion facilitated by Cindy Wright and Gary Mitchell. On May 30, Reverend Leslie Kee will lead a special Memorial Day service. On June 6, UU Casper is planning it’s first “dual” Sunday service, where folks may attend in person or on Zoom, and Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the June worship theme of “freedom.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 am.
UU Casper recently donated $300 to Joshua’s Storehouse, and encourages everyone to attend the Joshua’s Storehouse “First Days of Summer” Block Party on Saturday, May 22, from noon to 6 p.m., at 334 S Wolcott. Go to upcoming events at joshuasstorehouse.org for more information or to donate.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
New exhibits at Bishop Home
People have not changed much in 100 years. We still listen to music, make phone calls, and (some of us) still write letters like people did 100 years ago. But now we can do those things anywhere from our phones. The means we use to stay social have changed, but the ultimate need to stay connected has not. Scattered all through the Historic Bishop Home you will find modes of communication from ink and quills to radios and telephones.
It is time for sunshine and spring celebrations. And celebrations call for a new dress. Spring has sprung at the Historic Bishop Home and there is a display of prom and spring party dresses from the 1920s to the 1960s. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Guests are asked to wear masks and our provided shoe protectors as a safety precaution for our staff and themselves. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Weekly library story times
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot.
• Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
• Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
• Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books -- it's a place where everyone can learn, play and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers. Each program is tailored to the audience's unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday at 11 a.m., of every month for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. This program is free and open to all. Sign up at: natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7569694. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Father Daughter Social June 12
The annual Father Daughter Social has returned for 2021. The event will be held on June 12 at the Econo Lodge in Casper.
This special event is for fathers, grandfathers and uncles of grade school age girls. It has been dubbed “A Princess and Her Prince.” Included in the festivities will be a pizza dinner, cake, chips, drink, a silent auction, tiara raffle, free photos, crown decorating and face painting. The event is 5:30 to 8 p.m. Music is provided by Rocky Mountain Sound & Light.
Tickets are $25 for two and can be purchased at Once Upon A Child, Express Printing or by calling the office of Wyoming CARES at 237-7035. Reservations are required as there will be no tickets at the door.
VBS at Hilltop Baptist
Hilltop Baptist invites kiddo(s), grades K-5, to join an exciting adventure. Announcing Hilltop Baptist Churches’ Rocky Railway VBS, June 14-17, 6 to 8:30 p.m., (2555 E. 2nd St.). Please visit the Facebook Page for registration information, or contact the office at 307-265-6540, or email secretary@hilltopbaptistchurchcasper.com.
Cruizin' with the Oldies returns
The Oil Capitol Auto Club is finalizing plans for the “Cruizin’ with the Oldies” Memorial Weekend car shows May 28, 29, and 30, 2021. The show welcomes entries of all types of vehicles -- classics, muscle cars, antiques, street rods, imports and trucks.
Early registration by mail is underway now. Additional registration the weekend of the event will be at the Skelly service station across from Yellowstone Garage. Registration hours are Friday, May 28 from 2 to 6 p.m., then again on Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no registration on Sunday.
The weekend begins Friday, May 28, with four special shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These are hosted by Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner, and all imports at Honda of Casper. An all-GM vehicle show has just been added and will take place at Z’s Classics. The public is welcome to come out and vote for their favorites.
On Saturday in and around the Yellowstone Garage, the historic Old Yellowstone District will welcome participants and their cars displayed on the streets. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday is the 20th anniversary edition of the car show at a new location, Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. This will offer attendees access to a grassy park and some limited shade. There is no admission charge for spectators and there will be music and food vendors available. Due to the change in location, vehicles are limited to a maximum of to a maximum of 250. For this reason participants should register early. For those with several vehicles, please limit entries to no more than three so as many participants as possible can take part.
The registration and current schedule are available on the OCAC web site: http://cruizinwiththeoldies.com. For further information call Mark Pitts, event coordinator, (307) 337-6179 or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc.
Summer camps at the planetarium
Registration is now open for four different Summer Camps at the Casper Planetarium. Each camp is limited to 12 students, so reserve your space soon before they fill up. “Sunbeams/Moonbeams” will teach 6-year-olds about our nearest neighbor, the Moon, and our nearest star, the Sun. It meets from 2 to 3 p.m., on June 14 to 18 and is led by Amber French. The cost is $30 per camper. “Solar Systems, Constellations, and Star Stories” lets 7 and 8-year-olds learn facts about the planets, identify constellations, and discover the stories behind them. It meets from 2 to 3 p.m., on July 26 to 30 and is led by Shae Aagard. The cost is $30 per camper. “Earth Science” is for 9 and 10-year-olds to explore habitats and ecosystems, weather, rocks and minerals, and more. Campers will make a terrarium, an anemometer, and homemade toothpaste, as well as pan for “gold.” It meets from 9 to 11 a.m., on July 12 to 16 and is led by Amber French. Cost is $30 per camper. “Aerospace Adventures” lets 10 to 12-year-olds discover how and why things fly, both on Earth and in space, and build their own flying objects. It meets from 9 to 11 a.m., on July 19 to 23 and is led by Rod Kennedy. Cost is $35 per camper.
Registration forms for all camps are available at casperplanetarium.com. You will need to print the form and mail or bring it to the Planetarium along with cash or check for the camp fee. Camps will follow the health department and school district protocols for COVID19 safety that are in effect on the camp dates. Got questions? Contact the Casper Planetarium at 577-0310.
Full slate of camps this summer at The Science Zone
The Science Zone at its new location, 222 E. Collins Dr., is so excited for its lineup of extremely awesome summer camps. Kids 4 to 15 will be able to explore Wyoming’s great outdoors, learn about chemistry, anatomy, physics, robotics, coding, and more. They’ll get to do some hands on learning with animals from the Zoo Zone, and make some noise with local musician extraordinaire, Chad Lore.
Camps -- 15 different ones in all -- run June 14 to August 20 for generally five days with a couple of exceptions. Camps are divided into age groups and themes. In addition to day camps, a Monday through Friday overnight camping experience will be available three times throughout the summer for those ages 11 to 15.
Head over to thesciencezone.org for a complete lineup of programs, and to register today.
In addition to camps throughout the summer, The Science Zone has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming for those needing all-day care for camp participants. Busing and lunch during camps will be provided by the Boys & Girls Club for members. BGCCW membership forms are available at The Science Zone, and on The Science Zone website.
Financial assistance is available for anyone through generous support from the Wyoming Child Support Program, (no state funds were used for this program).
Free STEM enrichment this summer
In partnership with the Franklin Institute, The Science Zone is offering a free summer STEM enrichment program for Wyoming students entering grades 2-6. GSK Science in the Summer is a free program that aims to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers by providing opportunities for children to embody science careers, think scientifically, practice authentic science techniques, and have fun. This program is available for Wyoming students this summer with a theme: Be an Engineer!
The curriculum invites children to play the role of engineers and tackle challenges in electrical, biomedical, environmental, and structural engineering through at-home experiments, videos, and live virtual events. Students will explore the engineering design process as they solve real-world problems, including managing a playground’s stormwater runoff and designing a sturdy lightweight pedestrian bridge.
Provided by GSK in partnership with Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute and administered through The Science Zone, this fun, 100 percent free STEM enrichment program helps prevent the summer slide and works to keep students engaged with learning through fun, hands-on activities that will help ignite a lifelong passion for science. All materials and a lab notebook will be provided. Students can complete the challenges at home then will have the opportunity to meet virtually with real engineers in the field.
Sign up is easy – go the thesciencezone.org and sign up for the free GSK Science in the Summer program.
CNFR back in June
The College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is returning to Casper, Wyoming from June 13 to 19, 2021 and will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center.
The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, CNFR welcomes 400 of the top collegiate rodeo athletes to compete in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying. To qualify for CNFR, competitors must rank in the top three for their event, while the top two men’s and women’s teams from NIRA’s 11 regions also qualify.
Season tickets are available for purchase on Friday, April 23, while individual tickets go on sale May 7. All tickets are available online at FordWyomingCenter.com.
For more information about CNFR, visit CNFR.com. To plan your trip to Casper, check out VisitCasper.com.
Summer camp at Kids Kampus
Kids Kampus Childcare will offer summer camp from June 14 to September 1 for $75 per week. Activities will include roller and ice skating, swimming, summer movies, museums, hiking, arts and crafts, games and more. For more information or to register, email cpalmer@chaoffice.org or call Yvonne at 237-4182.
Kaufman is parade grand marshal
Brook Kaufman, Natrona County commissioner and Visit Casper CEO, has been selected as the grand marshal for the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Parade on July 13. The selection was made by the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo.
Kaufman will lead the traditional collection of floats, horses, bands and western wagons through the streets of downtown Casper to celebrate the start of the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo. The parade begins at David Street Station and winds through downtown, ending at City Park.
Kaufman has been instrumental in bringing millions of dollars in revenue to Casper in the form of meetings and events, which equates to jobs and earnings.
"This is truly a surprise and an honor to serve as the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo's parade grand marshal," Kaufman said. "It ties so closely to our steadfast responsibility to further the great traditions of our western heritage."
The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo runs July 9-17 with nightly rodeo performances beginning Tuesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., and concluding July 17. For complete schedules and information, visit centralwyomingfair.com.
First Christian Church plans September celebration
First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave., was 100 years old on February 13, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, we were not able to celebrate with the community. The celebration event will be held September 10 to 12. More details to follow. Save the date.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
Indian Relay Races return to Casper in September
Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races.
The Indian Relay Races is a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Bring your family and friends to the races at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on September 24, 25 and 26. Buy your tickets at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Come early to get a good seat and browse the vendors. Gates open at noon and races at 2 p.m., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve never seen Indian Relay racing, visualize this…..one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the fierce competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having 12 to 16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictably exciting.
North America’s best teams from the United States and Canada will be competing for the title. Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana rode off as the 2020 Champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington was the 2017 and 2019 Champion, making a 4th place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Come see all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.
Opening ceremonies will provide you with the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three day event will also include women’s relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.
For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.
A, B, C's of Casper history at fort
Fort Caspar Museum presents "The A, B, C's of Casper History," an exhibit that takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum's own collection. It will be on view through Nov. 6, 2021.
Organized by the staff of Fort Caspar Museum, the exhibit uses the 26 letters of the alphabet as a starting point. A piece from the collection that begins with each letter is highlighted, but the objects selected may not showcase the history that first comes to mind. For example: "V" is represented by a vase once owned by former NCHS teacher Kathleen Hemry, and "J" is for J.C. Penney and features an original Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps uniform shirt purchased at Casper's old downtown J.C. Penney store in 1958. We encourage you to explore the exhibit and learn a bit of Casper history as told through these featured objects.