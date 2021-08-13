Sheepherder’s Rendezvous Aug. 27-29

The 4th annual Sheepherders Rendezvous will be held Aug. 27-29, 2021, at the Town Park in Glenrock. Enjoy and tour the many historic sheep wagons on display. On Saturday, Aug. 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m., watch the Dog Trials at the 2nd Dick Grabow Memorial Dog Trials with over 25 dogs working sheep through the course. The evening of Aug. 27, western music with Byron and Nancy. A variety of music entertainment all day on Saturday, Aug. 28 thanks to Jeremy Huck; Jam Session Saturday evening; and on Sunday, Aug. 29, at noon, listen to Chad Lore. Throughout the three-day event will be Sheep to Shawl and Fiber Fun with Izzy; blacksmith demonstrations with Travis; frontier living history and dutch oven cooking with Jean; and an Alpaca Show with hands on for the kids. Enjoy the many craft vendors; award winning food trucks and food vendors. New this year will be Dutch Oven cooking competition on Saturday, Aug. 28, and a competition chill cook off on Sunday, Aug. 29. Be sure to attend the Cowboy Church on Sunday and enjoy the Gospel Music. Event registration forms can be found at www.conversecountytourism.com. Contact Rita for more information at 262-0513.