For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.

Night at the Museums virtual trivia contest

Support your Casper museums by participating in the second "Night at the Museums," virtual trivia series on Feb. 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The sponsor museums for this trivia evening are the Nicolaysen Art Museum, the Science Zone and the Bishop House. They will be joined by a guest museum, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center.

Participation is simple. Gather a team (families, businesses, friends, etc.). Teams can get together in person (COVID safe households) or virtually. Register your team at www.thesciencezone.org. Any donation will give you access to the link. Get ready to test your trivia knowledge while supporting these museums.

Registration and donations can be taken care of through the Science Zone Web page (www.thesciencezone.org). Donations will be split between the sponsor museums. This will be a recurring event and will include multiple museums. Join now, get to know your museums, and start accumulating points for the Trivia Trophy.

Historic Bishop Home open for tours