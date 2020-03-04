Pre sales and book sale upcoming

Spring is on the way. That means that the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale is fast approaching. The sale will take place on April 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Natrona County Library. Admission is free. All items will sell for $2 or less. The library continues to be impressed with the quality of donations they have received. Customers will be rewarded with tens of thousands of options for their enjoyment.

Once again, Early Bird and Second Chance options will be available. Tickets for those events will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 23 in the library basement in the sale room. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the library’s circulation desk until sold out. Early Bird Tickets sell for $20 and allow the buyers early access to the entire sale venue. That sale will be held on Thursday, April 2, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Second Chance tickets sell for $10 and admit the holder to the sale on Friday, April 3, from 11 a.m. tol 1 p.m. These early options are great for avoiding the long lines on the actual sale days as well as offering first chance at the many excellent items available. The tickets often sell out completely so you are encouraged to get yours early. Contact the Friends of the Library by email at folncpl307@gmail.com if you have any questions.