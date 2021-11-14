First Saturday study

On Saturday, Dec. 4 Bethel Baptist will host their monthly Bible study which will be on glimpses of the Messiah in the Christmas story. This is an interdenominational and interactive study from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Refreshments are provided.

For more information phone the church office 307-234-8812. Bethel is located at 3030 S. Poplar.

Music and guest speaker at the Fort Ministry

Want to focus your mind and heart on the coming seasons of thankfulness and giving? Everyone is invited to a preholiday concert! Diane Frame and her top music students will perform special pieces to prepare us for the upcoming holidays! Then speaker Terri Brown from Cheyenne will share a momma’s heart and her thankfulness and dependence on God in a recent family crisis. Refreshments will be served.

A free will offering will be taken for our non-denominational parent organization, Stonecroft Ministries. Come join in the preholiday fun at the Fort Ministry: 4741 West Yellowstone at 3 p.m. on Nov. 20.

NCSD food service information

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing breakfast and lunch to children free of charge through the last day of school as part of the National School Lunch Program. Students can purchase a la carte and second items.

Please note, due to shortages from food distribution suppliers, the breakfast and lunch menus are subject to change.

Although school meals are being provided free to all children, parents and guardians are encouraged to complete the optional Free and Reduced Meal Application. Schools are provided additional funding through the application process

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

The Nov. 21 service will explore the November worship theme “Progress and Perspective.” Nov. 25 is a “Discussion Forum Sunday” on the theme of “Progress and Perspective.” On Dec. 5 Reverend Kee will introduce the December worship theme “What Does Love Demand of Us?”

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.

The UU Casper Book Club is reading “Before I Go to Sleep” by S.J. Watson, with discussion to be held (in-person and on Zoom) Monday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book at UU Casper.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

November at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium features two shows this month. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m., closed for Thanksgiving break on Nov. 24, 25, and 26) is “From Earth to the Universe.” Curiosity about the heavens above us is common to every human culture. Follow the journey of celestial discovery from the ancient Greeks to high-tech telescopes. This show is recommended for ages 8 and up. At 7 p.m. on Saturday evenings (closed Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving break), explore “Big Astronomy: People, Places and Discoveries.” Tour world-class observatories across the planet and learn why Chile is the best place in the world from which to observe the cosmos. Suggested for ages 12 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Symphony Orchestra’s holiday celebration is back

The WSO’s Holiday Celebration returns with an in-person audience for the first time since 2019! Join us in the John F. Welsh Auditorium on Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. to kick off your holiday season with the WSO and new and returning guests.

For our annual Holiday Celebration, the WSO will perform new and old favorites, curated by returning guest conductor Scott O’Neil. We will have the pleasure of presenting Soprano Sydney Harper, who has performed with numerous symphonies as well as in productions of Into the Woods and Carmina Burana. Sydney will be joined by the Wyoming Choral Arts Ensemble and the Casper College Chamber Singers, highlighting local talent for a community-wide holiday celebration. This joyous program will feature a mix of classic Christmas music including Emmanuel, O Come, All Ye Faithful, and Angel’s Dance before holiday standards including excerpts from The Nutcracker, The Man with the Bag, and everyone’s favorite, All I Want for Christmas is You.

Our Saturday morning dress rehearsal at 11:00 a.m. with admittance being $10 for a family or free with the donation of a canned food item to Wyoming Food for Thought. A free livestream of the concert will also be offered on the WSO website on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the concert, dress rehearsal or livestream can be purchased on the WSO website, by phone, or at the WSO office. Pick-3 Packages are still available for the three remaining regular season concerts of the season! Tickets for the Suffragette Symphony, rescheduled for March 12, 2022, are also available for purchase.

This will be a full capacity concert, and as such we will be requiring masks be worn while inside the venue. With public health services in Casper currently stretched as thin as they are and the delta variant’s continued spread, we expect our patrons to respect the safety of our staff, musicians and other patrons and help us have a full 2021-22 season.

For any questions on purchasing tickets, or concert schedule, or other WSO programs, visit www.wyomingsymphony.org or call our office at 307-266-1478.

Baklava and Greek pastries sale

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is taking orders for its annual bake sale of baklava and Greek pastries.

To place your order, call 307-237-4470, or text to 307-251-5134, or email order to: pkofakis@gmail.com.

Prices are the same great value at $25 per 1 dozen baklava or $25 for a tin of three each of four other pastries. Order by Nov. 7. Pick up and pay for your order at the Church, 1350 East “C” Street in Casper on Saturday, Nov. 20, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proceeds support the philanthropic work of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. These pastries make the perfect dessert or gift and will be ready for pickup just in time for the Holidays!

Holiday lighting at Healing Park

Come join us for the lighting of Healing Park on Conwell (120 S. Conwell) on Nov. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. This free event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free hot cocoa and cookies while supplies last! Sponsored by the City of Casper, Automation Electronics, Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, and Visit Casper.

The lighting of the park will take place at approximately 5 p.m. We recommend being at the park at least 10 minutes before 5 p.m. Although we have a countdown clock and do our best to light the park at 5 pm, it may take place earlier or later than 5 p.m.

Reindeer Relay — the annual Reindeer Relay 5k hosted by the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care will take place before the lighting. Conwell Street and 1st Street by the park will be closed for the event.

We recommend parking near Wyoming Medical Center and walking to the event.

Santa visits may be different due to COVID-19, please visit our website www.keepcasperbeautiful.org for information.

Free hot cocoa and cookies while supplies last.

Pets are not encouraged.

Please note that the park will not be completely dark when the lights first come on. This is for the safety of all our park guests. We invite you to stay in the park as it darkens or to come back in the dark to see the lights as they will stay up and lit until Dec. 31.

Bozeman Trail Exhibit at Fort Caspar

Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s travelling exhibit “The Bozeman Trail Diaries of Robert Dunlap Clarke” will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum from Sept. 15 through Nov. 27.

Learn about the Bozeman Trail, often called “The Bloody Bozeman” because of violent Indian attacks on travelers.

The attacks were a result of the trail, which began in 1863, being an illegal shortcut to the Montana goldfields through lands given to the Oglala Sioux as part of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851.

Major Clarke was a paymaster for U.S. troops stationed along the Bozeman Trail, so he traveled this route twice on his rounds, in both 1867 and 1868, recording events in two diaries.

In the exhibit, you will read excerpts from his diaries and see copies of hand-written pages, pencil sketches, and colorful drawings.

In October, the Museum’s hours will change from a daily schedule of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm to a five-day-a-week schedule, open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Because the fort buildings will be locked for the winter, admission prices will go from $4 for adults and $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over) to half price.

Children 12 years and younger and Museum members are always free.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462.

Library’s winter bag sale set

Gear up for a great holiday shopping and winter reading experience. The Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale will return to the library on Dec. 2, 3 and 4. Admission will be by appointment only, but, as a gift to our customers, bag sale prices will be in effect for ALL sessions! Reserve early for this special event!

Dec. 2 will be an early bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Dec. 3 will be the second chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Sessions on these days will be two hours long. On Dec. 4 there will be no admission charge with all sessions one hour in length. ALL purchases during the sale will be at bag sale pricing with bags priced at $3, $6, and $10 for a nice library bag and books to fill it. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased.

To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select your sessions. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but a reservation is required. If you have questions or need assistance, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

Our community has been very generous and we have an excellent selection of items in all areas. You will not be disappointed.

