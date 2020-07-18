If additional information is needed, call the University of Wyoming Extension Office at 235-9400 during business hours.

Senior recital July 26

Andrew Brown will give a Senior Recital at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church at 4 p.m., on Sunday, July 26 (free admission). Andrew has studied piano with Carolyn Deuel since first grade and earned the Paderewski Medal from the National Guild of Piano Teachers, through performing 10 years of National programs. He will perform the first two movements of the Beethoven “Pathetique” Sonata, Debussy’s “Claire de lune,” and “Playera” by Granados.

The second half will feature popular songs, as well as “Close Every Door,” from one of Andrew’s culminating roles in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” after living and loving theater from the Casper Children’s Theatre through his years at Kelly Walsh. Andrew will be attending Michigan State University, majoring in Fine Arts and Acting.

Quarteto Nuevo at Lyric Aug. 2

Artcore presents Quarteto Nuevo at The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone Highway, at 4 p.m., on August 2. For tickets: http://www.artcorewy.com/tickets.php, or call Artcore, 265-1564 or The Lyric, 472-4842. Cash bar will be available.