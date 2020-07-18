David Street Station splash pad openThe Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
Cinema at the Station
David Street Station presents free, summer family movies, sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Converse County. All movies run 7 to approximately 9 p.m. Take your camp chairs and blankets.
“Especially during these times, it is important for our community to have a safe place to interact and enjoy summer events. As a hospital, we are comfortable with David Street Station’s ability to provide social distancing space and encourage all movie goers to wear a mask while in attendance,” said Karl E. Hertz, COO of Memorial Hospital of Converse County.
July 31: The Goonies; August 14: E.T.; August 28: Honey, I Shrunk The Kids; September 4: Coco.
We ask all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to sit as family units, socially distant from others. We encourage all guests to wear face-coverings and to not attend if you are having any COVID-19 symptoms.
Summer markets every Tuesday
David Street Station is hosting the Food For Thought Summer Markets on Tuesdays through September 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., to shop from local vendors for great homemade goods and homegrown produce.
Visitors will enjoy a great selection of local produce, dairy products, baked goods, home decor and more. David Street Station asks all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to not attend if they are having any COVID-19 symptoms. All visitors will be entering from the northwest entrance of David Street Station, and a one-way flow of traffic is required. Vendors are required to wear masks and shoppers are encouraged to do so.
Food for Thought Summer Markets are sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority.
Garden Gait July 25
The Natrona County Master Gardeners are hosting their annual home garden tours Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s Garden Gait tour is themed “Gardens of Hope,” and will highlight various methods of growing fruits, flowers and/or vegetables at six homes located throughout the Casper area. Each home will include a Master Gardener docent who will be available to answer questions and describe attributes of the growing methods used, plants, and unique situations that may exist. COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols will be in place at each location.
Tickets for the event are $20 for adults. Youth 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at Cadillac Cowgirl (147 S. Center St.), Keefe’s Flowers (1745 CY Ave.), Johnny Appleseed Greenhouse (2200 S. Hickory St.), Nate’s Flowers (1042 E. Second St.), and the University of Wyoming Natrona County Extension Office (2011 Fairgrounds Rd.).
If additional information is needed, call the University of Wyoming Extension Office at 235-9400 during business hours.
Senior recital July 26
Andrew Brown will give a Senior Recital at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church at 4 p.m., on Sunday, July 26 (free admission). Andrew has studied piano with Carolyn Deuel since first grade and earned the Paderewski Medal from the National Guild of Piano Teachers, through performing 10 years of National programs. He will perform the first two movements of the Beethoven “Pathetique” Sonata, Debussy’s “Claire de lune,” and “Playera” by Granados.
The second half will feature popular songs, as well as “Close Every Door,” from one of Andrew’s culminating roles in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” after living and loving theater from the Casper Children’s Theatre through his years at Kelly Walsh. Andrew will be attending Michigan State University, majoring in Fine Arts and Acting.
Quarteto Nuevo at Lyric Aug. 2
Artcore presents Quarteto Nuevo at The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone Highway, at 4 p.m., on August 2. For tickets: http://www.artcorewy.com/tickets.php, or call Artcore, 265-1564 or The Lyric, 472-4842. Cash bar will be available.
One of the first national acts to get back out on the road, Quarteto Nuevo is part of MLAM’s ’Safe Yet Together’ program that partners the venue, artist and agent to create safe environments for artists and audiences alike. For more information about ’Safe Yet Together,’ please see https://www.marianliebowitz.com & Safe Yet Together.
Blake Shelton drive-in concert at CEC July 25
Encore Drive-In Nights launches with all new performance by Blake Shelton with very special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins at a drive-in style concert at the Casper Events Center on July 25. Tickets for the show are on sale at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.
Fans will experience the Encore Drive-In Nights from the safety of their personal vehicles.
Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for individual admission, each ticket for the Encore DriveIn Nights will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV. That means up to six family members or friends (as many as there are legal seat belts) can enjoy these exciting experiences together for one low cost.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!