Oktoberfest for Central Wyoming Hospice goes virtual
After much consideration, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions has decided to modify our annual Oktoberfest Celebration to a virtual event for 2021. Oktoberfest, an annual event which raises funds for patient care, will still include auction items and powerful messages from our families and supporters via an online platform, as well as German-themed “Bash Boxes” for our sponsors.
The celebration will still revolve around our original Sept. 25 date. On the Sept. 24, we will open our online auction and premiere a video story that features our patients and families, bringing home the message of how our community’s support helps care for your loved ones, friends, and neighbors. The online auction will continue through 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 25.
We greatly appreciate your support and understanding, we will be releasing more information in the coming days. If you’d like to become a sponsor or donate auction items to help us in our mission, or would like more information, please contact us at (307) 577-4832 or email cwhp@cwhp.org.
Super flea market in October
A Super Flea & Collectibles Show will be held at the Central Wyoming fairgrounds on Oct. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a variety, from flea market items to antiques and collectibles, new items and food items. It’s not too early to start thinking of holiday gifts! This show is sponsored by the Casper Antique and Collectibles Club (CACC). Note, the CACC November flea market will not be held this year -- so we ask for your support on Oct. 2 and 3. Funds are used to support museums in the State of Wyoming and other non-profits in our community. Admission is $2.50, children under 12 are free with an adult. If you have questions about the show or to inquire about a space, call Dan at 234-2308.
The CACC will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Casper Senior Center at 7 p.m. We encourage interested, potential members to join us! Ed Spears will be the program speaker in September, and is always very interesting with his wealth of knowledge. Members plan ahead, in October Shirley Rogers will present a program on linens and in November members will be sharing their most treasured holiday recipe.
The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.
Book signing, presentation with Dr. Glenn Aparicio Parry
Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper will host a book signing and free public presentation with Dr. Glenn Aparicio Parry, on Saturday Oct. 9, at 7 p.m., 1040 W. 15th St.
For those who would like to attend in person, masks are required and maximum seating policy observed. To attend online, click the ‘Attend an Online Service’ tab at uucasper.org for a link to Zoom.
Glenn Aparicio Parry is an educator, ecopsychologist and political philosopher who, in his most recent book, Original Politics: Making America Sacred Again, contends Native America was the primary influence upon the founding principles of the United States. In addition, he traces the influence of Native America on nation-shaping historic forces including the 19th-century women’s and abolitionist movements, and modern ecological movements.
On writing the book, he says “All the aspirations of our ancestors, as well as the broken treaties, are buried in this sacred ground. My task was to reveal both the highest principles of America and its shadow.” This presentation considers how we might reclaim the founding principles of this nation, aligning ourselves with the will of Nature as the Native American cultures do and so start a political journey from fragmentation to wholeness.
On Sunday, October 10th, Dr. Aparicio Parry will be the guest presenter at the 10 a.m. UU Casper dual worship service. Go to uucasper.org for more information.
Cemetery tours back
Casper Theater Company is once again hosting the Highland Cemetery Tour on September 17-18, 24-25. Each year we celebrate the people who made a difference in Casper by portraying them at their gravesite. This is an educational and informational tour respecting all sites, roads, and rules of the Highland Cemetery. The tour will start at 6:45 at the parking lot at 4th and Melrose across the street from the West gate of the cemetery. The cost per ticket is $25 and can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net. or by calling 307-267-7243. Treats will be served after the tour in the parking lot for questions of the actors’ characters if you so desire. Each year Casper Theater Company has new characters for your informational entertainment. The tour is approximately 1 hour 30 minutes, hosted by the Rev. Jim Shumard who will tell you some of the cemetery history as you walk through the cemetery. Please join us for this history lesson of who helped make Casper the great place it is today.
Geo Wives Fall Brunch
The Casper Geo Wives (Geologists Wives) will hold their Fall Brunch Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. It will be held at The Casper Country Club. The cost of the brunch is $15. Our yearly membership dues are $15. Please bring separate checks for the Brunch and the dues made out to GEO Wives.
The brunch starts off the year reconnecting with old friends and making new acquaintances. You can sign up for our activities including bridge, cribbage and gourmet.
The GEO Wives have a monthly luncheon with programs. The WGA, The SPE and The GEO Wives also host a Christmas party. For the February luncheon we invite our significant others to join us.
There are many great programs lined up for the year.
The membership qualifications have changed. Membership shall be comprised of a) paid women members of the Wyoming Geological Association (WGA) or b) wives of paid members of the WGA or c) women geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or d) wives of geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or e) widows of geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or f) women family members of energy related professionals.
Any active member who has met the above criteria and is subsequently divorced may continue as a member.
If you are eligible we welcome new members and would like to have you join us for a good time.
If you would like more information or want to come to the Fall Brunch Sept. 14 please call Joanie at 307-267-7431.
UU Casper Services and Events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.
A special Saturday online earth-centered service, “A Harvest Odyssey, Part 2” will be held Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. Service leaders Athne Machdane, Elizabeth Otto, and Bren Lieske invite everyone to continue an odyssey of personal discovery, realization and empowerment. This special service is online only.
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 a.m.
Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 7 pm on Thursday, Sept. 23. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.
For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.
12th annual Tata Trot set
This year is the 12th annual Tata Trot “A Fun Run for a Serious Cause.” We have prizes for the fastest runner, the biggest team, and the “best dressed”
People come decked out in all kinds of pink, and race participants get a t-shirt with their registration. The first 250 participants at the run also get a drawstring bag with our event logo and some swag.
Pre-registration is $25 and then registration is $30 on site the day of the event. Registration is already open at wyofcc.com, and day of registration and bag pickup will start at 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, and the race will start at 8 a.m.
We will also allow participants to pick up their bags at Rocky Mountain Oncology from 10-5:30 on October 1st if they want their shirts the day before. The race will start and end at Rocky Mountain Oncology, and directly after the race RMOC will have their annual breast cancer screenings.
The no-cost breast cancer screenings at Rocky Mountain Oncology are open to all, not just Tata Trot participants.
They will not only have the screenings but also resources for genetic testing, resources for setting up mammograms, and financial assistance for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured.
All proceeds from the event will help cancer patients in Wyoming with non-medical financial expenses while they are in cancer treatment as well as fund our Angels volunteer program, wig closet, and breast boutique.
Suicide prevention walk set
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force will host the annual Breaking the Silence Walk on Sept. 18, at 3:00 pm at Crossroads Park. Join the Task Force for an afternoon of remembrance of loved ones who we have lost to suicide. The walking path will be along the river, feel free to walk the whole path or part of the path. BBQ Food Truck will be providing food to the first 300 attendees. Informational resource tables will be available at the event. This event is FREE to everyone to come and support suicide prevention and awareness.
September at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium features two shows this month. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “Stars: Powerhouses of the Universe.” Stars release the energy that powers the universe, and new stars are created every day. Experience their awesome beauty and destructive power in this show, suitable for ages 7 and up. At 7 p.m. on Saturday evenings, explore “Big Astronomy: People, Places and Discoveries.” Tour world-class observatories across the planet and learn why Chile is the best place in the world from which to observe the cosmos. Suggested for ages 12 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.
‘The Magic Bookcase’ at The Lyric
Wyoming magician Byron Grey performs his show “The Magic Bookcase” on Saturdays at 2 p.m. at The Lyric in downtown Casper. The show runs through the final Saturday in September.
Tickets may be available at the door, and advance tickets can be found at byrongrey.wellattend.com.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale Sept. 16-18
Do you need to stock up on books for winter? The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is a very affordable place to get your reading for those long cold days. Any items purchased will be sold at regular prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. We have a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation.
The next sale will be held on Sept. 16-18. Appointments will be required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 25 attendees. At the present time, we are not planning to require masks for this sale, but this could change. Sept. 16 will be an early bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Sept. 17 will be the second chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items purchased will be sold at regular prices. On Sept. 18, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.
To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select the sessions you want. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but a reservation is required. We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Runnin’ and Gunnin’ at the Sweetwater Events Complex
Runnin’ and Gunnin’ is a horse-mounted shooting competition coming to the Sweetwater Events Complex Sept. 25 and 26. You can watch experienced horseback riders dart around the arena shooting blanks at balloon targets. Only certified loads of black powder blanks are used in the guns, as safety is a top priority. Riders of all ages who are members of the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA) will be competing.
“We are passionate about sharing the sport of mounted shooting with others. Our members truly embrace the cowboy lifestyle in this family-friendly sport,” says Lisa Grimsley, secretary of Wyoming Desperados, the Wyoming CMSA club.
The group is also committed to giving back to the communities where they hold their competitions. Donations of nonperishable food items are welcome for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Competitors who bring 10 or more nonperishable food items will receive a free entry in the clean shot jackpot.
The competition is a step into the past with .45 single action revolvers mimicking those used in the 1800s and riders dressed in full cowboy gear. Even black gunpowder is used to mimic the effect of old guns! Admission is free; bring the whole family to experience this fast-paced shooting event!
Registration for CMSA riders is open till Sept. 23. Learn more and register at www.cmsaevents.com. RV campsites and stall rentals are available to competitors. Please visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com for more information.
Escape rooms back at Stage III
Good Grief! It’s been two years since Stage III Community Theatre has put on an Escape Room, but now it’s back. To go along with the production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Stage III’s new Escape Room has a Peanuts theme. Come play in the world of Charles Schulz’s classic cartoon characters and see if you can help Charlie out of a tight spot before time is up in “It’s the Great Escape, Charlie Brown!”
There’s room for up to six players per session, and every room is a private room – you will never be mixed in with other people, even if you have fewer than 6 in your group. “It’s the Great Escape, Charlie Brown!” will be open from Aug. 28 through Sept. 18. Reserve your time now at StageIIITheatre.org.
Summer treks set
Three summer treks remain, sponsored by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. Sept. 25, Independence Rock and Devil’s Gate. All treks depart at 8 a.m., from the NHTIC parking lot. Take sack lunch, drinks, sunscreen and wear appropriate clothes. Carpooling is recommended; 4-wheel and high-clearance vehicles recommended.
Celebrate 31 years of Women in the WordWomen in the Word is for any woman regardless of age, background or faith who wants to grow in God’s word, learn and share with each other.
Beginning Sept. 15, Women in the Word will meet Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church with childcare provided. Register online at casperwomenintheword.com. Find us on Facebook at Casper Women in the Word.
Call Angela (307-267-8061) or Barbara (307-277-3366) with questions.
Library closes SundaysThe library is on summer hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays.
End of summer fun at Bishop Home
In August, one hundred thirteen years ago the Marvin L. Bishop family moved into their new home at 818 East 2nd Street Casper, Wyoming. They lived in the home until 1997 when the last member of the original family passed away. Today this home is the Historic Bishop Home and owned by the Cadoma Foundation. The home tells the story of Casper’s urban history in an original setting. The public is invited to tour the home on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. Plan to visit this nationally registered historic building and learn about Casper as seen through an early pioneer family. An admission donation of $2.00 per person is requested. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or follow us on Facebook.
Summer at the fort
Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through Sept. 30.
Photo exhibit at fort
Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s traveling exhibit “The Photos of J.K. Moore” will be on display at the Fort Caspar Museum through Sept. 12, 2021.
View images taken by James K. Moore and his son, James K. Moore, Jr., showing life on the Wind River Indian Reservation and at nearby Fort Washakie in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In the late 1800s, Moore Sr. served as both the Indian trader and the post trader for these two sites that are located near present-day Riverton, Wyoming.
The Museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m., to 5 p.m., daily, and admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and museum members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road and the phone number is 235-8462.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
Indian Relay Races return to Casper in September
Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races.
The Indian Relay Races is a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Bring your family and friends to the races at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, 25 and 26. Buy your tickets at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Come early to get a good seat and browse the vendors. Gates open at noon and races at 2 p.m., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve never seen Indian Relay racing, visualize this…..one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the fierce competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having 12 to 16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictably exciting.
North America’s best teams from the United States and Canada will be competing for the title. Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana rode off as the 2020 Champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington was the 2017 and 2019 Champion, making a 4th place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Come see all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.
Opening ceremonies will provide you with the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three day event will also include women’s relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.
For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.Body copy goes here please thanks.