Gumbo cook-off and Calcutta auction

Oil City Gumbo Cook-Off Calcutta Auction is Friday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, open to the public. "Buy" your favorite Gumbo team. The first, second and third place cook off winners will receive payouts from the Calcutta auction totals. Join in the fun to raise money for the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care, everyone in attendance will have a chance to win free entry into the Gumbo Cook-off, beverages at the event, signature gumbo shirt and more.

The gumbo cook-off is set for Saturday, June 4 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, gates open 11:00 a.m. Tickets are $10 and include live music with Quinlan Valdez, Chad Lore, The Avengers, and the Red Butte Band. There will be a kids zone, vendors, a beer garden and of course the main event the Gumbo teams! Purchase a raffle ticket for $20 to win one of four great prizes: Pistol, two fly fishing packages or a gumbo cooking set complete with lessons! All proceeds will benefit the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care.

For more information on the event, to enter a team in the gumbo competition or to be a participant at the vendor fair, please contact Amy at 307-262-0749.

The Feste Fantini at Trinkle Brass Works

Trinkle Brass Works is pleased to announce four performances by Feste Fantini, a brass, organ, and timpani ensemble. Concerts will take place at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (Sheridan) at Monday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m., First United Methodist Church (Casper) on Tuesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (Cheyenne) on Thursday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m., and First Congregational Church (Greeley, CO) on Friday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.The performances are open to the public without charge. COVID-19 protocols will be followed and everyone is encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The core ensemble will feature Mr. Steven Trinkle, Dr. Bruce Barrie, Dr. Gary Malvern, Mr. Sean McKay on trumpet and Dr. Genie Burkett timpani. Special guest artists will also include Mr. Thomas Strauß (organ) and Mr. Bernhard Münchbach (trumpet) of southern Germany. Thomas Strauß

attended the State Academy of Music at Freiburg, studying organ, piano, and conducting and holds the A-Exam, the highest church music degree available in Germany. In 1995, he founded the Bach Consortium and the Bach Chor-Ortenau which presents not only larger oratorios, but a cappella and contemporary music. Strauß has performed in numerous television and radio broadcasts throughout Europe, has presented organ recitals in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Switzerland, and in the United States. He performs regularly as harpsichordist with the Württemberg Chamber Orchestra Heilbronn. Bernhard Münchbach is adept in many musical genres. He can be heard with his trumpet ensemble ARTE DI TROMBA and as a soloist in Germany and abroad.

The players of Feste Fantini have worked together since 1975 in brass quintets, symphony orchestras and many oratorio orchestras, most recently the B Minor Mass of J.S. Bach in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The group has performed for the Festwoche Klassiche Musik in Oppenau and Offenburg, Germany, and for the American Guild of Organists in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The name, Feste Fantini, comes from Girolamo Fantini (1600 – 1675), known principally as the composer of his trumpet method Modo per imparare a sonare di tromba (1638). Fantini was in the service of the Duke of Tuscany, Ferdinando II de’Medici. In 1634, Fantini performed with Girolamo Frescobaldi, organist of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, one of the first concerts for trumpet and organ.

This program is sponsored and financially supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community and by grants from the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Koons Memorial Fund and many more. More information is available on the Trinkle Brass Works website https://www.trinklebrassworks.org and the Trinkle Brass Works Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/trinklebrassworks/

Young Eagle Flights

The Casper EAA will be sponsoring Young Eagle Flights and pancake breakfast on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. Young Eagle airplane flights are open to young people ages 8 to 17 free of charge. EAA Young Eagles is a 501(c)(3) that has flown more than 2 million young people in a program designed to introduce them to the many facets of aviation. Activities will include tours of the Fire Station, the Wyoming Veterans Museum and meet Wyoming’s very own SFC Shane Vincent, former guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. For additional information, please go to www.youngeagles.org. Location—Hangar 1, 8220 Fuller Street, Casper/Natrona County International Airport (two blocks north of the Terminal)

For additional information please contact Joe MacGuire (307) 333-3653.

Elks events

Elk’s Fishing Derby! Alcova Lake (WEST SIDE) first Shelter past the Marina. Derby starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 and Ends Sunday, June 19 at 3 p.m., You can also fish at Pathfinder Lake. Tickets must be purchased by Noon on Saturday, June 18 to participate in the Derby.

Friday night Social is Friday, June 17 at 6 p.m. with nacho/taco bar for $10.00. Tickets are $40.00 for the derby and Saturday night dinner of catfish at 6 p.m. If you don’t participate in the derby and just want to come and eat the cost will be $15.00. Please bring a covered dish to share with everyone on Saturday night. A sign up sheet is at the Bar. Kids 12 & under are $10.00, which includes Hot Dogs and Chips. All Wyoming Game and Fish Rules apply more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and Summer Corral. Members and Guest Only Please! For more information call 234-4839.

Human society open house

Join the Casper Humane Society Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and get to know Casper’s no-kill shelter, its staff, board members, and most importantly, its furry residents that are looking for a loving and caring FURever home.

Free and open to the public, the open house will feature tours of the facility and local pet friendly vendors including 307 K9 Dog Training; 4PAWS Boarding, Pampered Puppies and Fur Pets Sake. Entertainment will be provided by Tom Coryell and the Incorrigibles and Jim Oliver. Holy Guacamole Food truck will be on hand donating all tips to the Casper Humane Society.

At 1pm the winner of the E-Bike Raffle will be announced. Only 300 tickets total will be sold. Only 65 tickets are left. This will be the last chance to buy a raffle ticket or tickets for the electric bike from the Casper Humane Society in partnership with Mountain Sports. The Townie Go! 8D EQ Step-Thru has an MSRP of $2,449.99. Not the bike you want? Mountain Sports will apply the MSRP toward the bike of your choice. Tickets are $25 or 5 for $100. Tickets can be purchased at the Casper Humane Society Shelter or at CHS website https://sites.google.com/view/casper-humane-society/enter-to-win-an-e-bike?authuser=0 or at the open house.

The Casper Humane Society is located at 849 East E Street. Parking will be available next door at 4Paws Boarding. Handicap parking will be as available in front of the shelter.

The Casper Humane Society is a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations. The Casper Humane Society’s Mission is to provide shelter, medical care, love and quality homes for animals in our care and to educate the community about the humane treatment of animals.

May at the library

May DIY Challenge: Tropical Car Coasters

All month long — Creation Station — Ages 12+

Stop by the Creation Station any time we’re open during the month of May to make tropical car coasters, and get in the summer spirit with a daily beachy reminder absorbing all the water bottle sweat and spilled coffee in your car! We provide the Cricut, coasters, infusible ink, and step-by-step instructions, you provide the creativity. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. Children under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.

May Take & Make Kit for Adults: Miniature String Art

All month long — Front Desk — Adults

You’ve probably seen—or done—string art before, but have you ever heard of a miniaturized version? Yep, they’re just as cool as their larger brethren, but way more portable and a lot faster to make. Learn how to make custom miniature string art using pins, embroidery floss, and wood slices. Stop by the front desk any time during the month of May to grab your craft kit with all the supplies and instructions you need to make this adorable craft at home. They are available for free for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

May Teen Take & Make: Coloring Page Suncatchers

All month long — Teen Zone Desk — Grades 7-12

Longer days means more sunshine to enjoy for playing AND crafting! Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to stop by the Library’s Teen Zone any time we’re open during the month of May to pick up their free sun-shiny take and make kit with all the supplies needed to make their own coloring page suncatchers at home. Using jar lids and some creativity, these can hang in a bright spot to create colorful refractory sparkles indoors. While supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

StoryTimes

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday

Join us every week at one of our 4 exciting StoryTimes for any age!

Tuesdays @ 10 AM: Our TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.

Wednesdays @ 10 AM: Reads & Rhymes is a storytime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.

Thursdays @ 10 AM: Our moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.

Saturdays @ 10 AM: Join us for a family-friendly StoryTime & Craft, where tiny readers will enjoy a read-aloud followed up by a craft inspired by that week’s reading theme.

Call 577-7323 or visit our website for information.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Star Wars Cubees

Starting Monday, May 2, while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this intergalactic craft starting Monday, May 2nd in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own Star Wars cubees at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Paper Umbrella

Starting Monday, May 9 while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this rain-friendly craft starting Monday, May 9th in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own colorful paper umbrella at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Pipecleaner Dragonflies

Starting Monday, May 23 while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this buzz-worthy craft starting Monday, May 23rd in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own sparkly pipe cleaner dragonflies at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

4Teens@4: Sea Creature Lanterns

Thursday, May 26 @ 4 PM | Crawford Room | Grades 7-12

Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join us at the Library for an afternoon of crafting under the sea. We are going to make sea creature lanterns. Teens will design their own sea creature using a paper lantern, tulle, streamers, and construction paper! 4Teens@4 will meet in the Crawford Room after school on Thursday, May 26th at 4 PM. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Wyoming History Series: "Casper Ground Observer Corps" presented by Dave Marcum

Thursday, May 26 @ 6:30 PM | Crawford Room | Adults

The Natrona County Historical Society, in partnership with the Natrona County Library, will hold a Wyoming History Series discussion on Thursday, May 26th at 6:30 PM in the Crawford Room. Dave Marcum will be presenting on the Casper Ground Observer Corps. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Prusa 3D Printers Intro & Demo

Friday, May 27 @ 4 PM | Creation Station | All ages

Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's collection of Prusa 3D printers! This course will cover everything you need to know to get started with 3D printing. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the printer in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Cricut Project: Memorial Day Iron-On Canvas Banner

Saturday, May 28 @ 2 PM | Creation Station | Adults | Registration required

Join us in the Creation Station for a Cricut crafting project that is perfect for decorating and celebrating the official start to summer... Memorial Day! Participants will design and cut their own iron-on decal using the Cricut Design Space digital design studio and the Cricut Maker, then apply it to a canvas banner. Space is limited, so registration is required. We will be holding 3 sessions to accommodate more adults - Thursday, May 12th at 11 AM, Wednesday, May 18th at 10 AM, and Saturday, May 28th at 2 PM. Please only sign up for ONE session. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Summer Hours Begin

Sunday, May 29

Beginning on Sunday, May 29th, the Library will be operating under their summer hours, which are as follows:

Monday – Thursday: 9 AM – 6 PM

Friday & Saturday: 9 AM – 5 PM

Sunday: CLOSED

Library Closed: Memorial Day

Monday, May 30

The Library will be closed on Monday, May 30th in observation of Memorial Day. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Teen Book Club: "To Stay Alive" by Skila Brown

Tuesday, May 31 @ 6 PM | Metro Coffee Co. Downtown | Grade 9-12

A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held on Tuesday, May 31st at 6 PM at Metro Coffee Co in Downtown Casper. This month we will be discussing the historical fiction YA novel, "To Stay Alive" by Skila Brown, about a journey west on a wagon train that went awry. Told in riveting, keenly observed poetry, this book is a moving first-person narrative as experienced by a young survivor of the tragic Donner Party of 1846. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12. Participants receive a free drink at Metro Coffee Co., courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. The Teen Book Club meets monthly, and new members are always welcome. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Pirate Mask

Starting Tuesday, May 31 while supplies last | Children’s Department

Arg, Matey! Kick off a summer full of oceans of possibilities with your own pirate mask. Pick up the supplies to make this swashbuckling craft starting Monday, May 31st in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own pirate mask at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0 - grade 6.

Book sale at the library

Do you need a book to read by the lake or campfire? It’s time to stock up for great summer reading experiences. The Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale will return on June 9, 10, and 11. Admission will be by reservation only, but, as a gift to our customers, bag sale prices will be in effect for ALL sessions! Reserve early for this special event!

June 9th will be an Early Bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. June 10th will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Sessions on these days will be two hours long. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door, but you must reserve your spot online. On June 11th there will be no admission charge with all sessions one hour in length. ALL purchases during the sale will be at bag sale pricing with bags priced at $3, $6, and $10 for a nice library bag and books to fill it. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased.

Our community has been very generous and we have an excellent selection of items in all areas. We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. You will not be disappointed.

To schedule the appointment, go to: https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com/june-bag-sale/

If you have questions or need assistance, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

Fort Casper is Blue Star Museum

Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs from Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022, through Labor Day, September 5, 2022. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit: arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a (CAC) card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museu.

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.

Historic Preservation Month at Bishop Home

May is Historic Preservation Month! In celebration, the Historic Bishop Home presents 100 years of quilts. Through July at the Historic Bishop Home, we are celebrating the creativity and ingenuity of a century of women. Our newest exhibit presents a colorful array of quilts in various sizes and a dozen different patterns dating from the turn of the century through the 1990s. In addition to our own collection of Bishop Family quilts, we are also featuring quilts on loan from generous members of the Casper community. The home also celebrates its commitment to restoring the home as an example of how to preserve and maintain historic properties. For the past 16 years, the Cadoma Foundation has used the nationally registered home as a demonstration project on how to preserve and restore an historic property. Come tour the home on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to marvel at the beautiful quilts and learn and admire an unique property in Casper’s history. The home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the property off Lincoln Street. For more information, visit our website, www.cadomafoundation.or, our Facebook page, or call 307-235-5277.

Softball registration open

Registrations are now bring taken for this season’s Junior Olympic Girls Fastpitch program through the Casper Recreation Center. Leagues offered are 8U—10U-12U and 14U. No experience is required.

Sign up now at the Casper Rec Center or on line at crlasports.com for $60.00 by May 8. Teams will be formed then with practices starting mid May and games beginning May 23 going through early July with weeknight play.

Now is the time to get involved in the fastpitch game with it is now a Wyoming sanctioned high school sport.

For more information call Kirk Nelson, league coordinator, at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods, mornings, 235-6671 or Megan at the Casper Rec Center 235-8388. Sign up soon and get in on a summer of girls fastpitch fun!

Ian Munsick at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Munsick will play on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City. In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition.

Fast forward to 2021: Munsick has signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, earned 115 million global streams and been named one of Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Coyote Cry, out now, features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom. The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone.

Munsick’s debut single “Long Haul,” which was the most-added new-artist single upon impact at country radio, has twice charted on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and been praised for its “heart-tugging tenor” and “marvelous sense of melody” (MusicRow). Fans are bound to find that with Ian Munsick, western country is being reborn.

Thursday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Genesis Alkali and Little America of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Mitchell Tenpenny on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Little River Band for Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Band Perry for Saturday, Aug. 6. Only one more concert announcement remains for 2022. Watch for the final announcement next Thursday. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

