Swimming lessons at Aquatic Center

The Casper Family Aquatic Center is offering a new session of swimming lessons starting on Jan. 9. Thiry-minute lessons are scheduled Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday between 5:00 and 7:00 p..m; and Saturday between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. The weekday session includes eight classes, the Saturday session will include four classes. Parent-Child and Preschool levels are available for children under 5, Levels 1-5 are available for children 5 and older. All swimmer abilities are welcome! Register at the Casper Recreation Center front desk or online at www.activecasper.com. For questions, contact Mariah at mspearman@casperwy.gov or (307) 235-8395.

Shepherd of the Hills Christmas Eve

This traditional candle-lit service, which begins with the music of harpist Jane Ann Hamman; organist, Dr. Eric Unruh, and the Shepherd of the Hills choir, features congregational carols, prayers, readings from Scripture, and a brief sermon by the Rev. Lynn Williamson, pastor.

All are welcome to the Communion Table for the Celebration of the Lord’s Supper.

Children of all ages are welcome, and our nursery will be open.

A time of food and fellowship follows this service.

Those who wish can attend either service on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9661458920?pwd=a0FUcHdWNFZ6dFFLVjIvUFhIa0kyUT09

For more information call 307-235-3536

Fossil birds at Tate Museum Saturday Club

Fossil birds are the topic for the January edition of the Tate Geological Museum’s Saturday Club on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 a.m.

For this Saturday club, participants will learn where birds came from and if they descended from dinosaurs. “We will look at the origin of birds and see the clues that link the common chicken to a Tyrannosaurus rex,” said Russell Hawley, Tate Geological Museum educational specialist.

Students will get a close-up look at bird and dinosaur skulls and heft the egg of an Aepyornis, the largest bird that ever lived. Students will also test their knowledge of how a bird’s feet and beak are adapted for its individual lifestyle and feeding habits. Finally, everyone will build their own Archaeopteryx models out of plasticine and feathers.

Saturday Club is free and open to children ages 7-14. The Tate Geological Museum is located on the southern end of the Casper College campus; look for the life-sized T.rex bronze near the Tate or call the museum at 307-268-2447.

Christmas shopping at Fort Caspar

Have you run out of time to get gifts delivered from those online stores? Drop in at Fort Caspar Museum to find last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers in our shop. And if you come in on Saturday, Dec. 24, you will save 10% on all regular-priced items.

Find unique — and uniquely Wyoming — gifts for everyone on your list. From ornaments to jewelry, craft kits to t-shirts, we have it. We also carry hundreds of book titles covering topics such as Casper and Wyoming history, Frontier Army, Native Americans, Mountain Men, the Emigrant Trails, cookbooks, and fiction.

While you are here shopping, pay a visit to the Museum and enjoy the exhibits. On view, we have “Fill ‘Er Up!: Photos of Early 20th-Century Gas Stations in Wyoming,” “The Leatherwork of A.J. Williamson,” and our chronology of Central Wyoming history, from pre-historic times to the present.

Please note: we will be closing early at 3:00 p.m. on both Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, and we are closed on Sundays and Mondays in the winter. Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

Through the month of April, the Museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com.

December at the Natrona County Public Library

Holiday hours

The Library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.

Adult DIY Challenge: No-Sew Winter Coffee Sleeve

All month long at the Creation Station

Sip sip hooray! Keep your favorite holiday drinks extra toasty this Christmas with these adorable no-sew winter coffee sleeves. Perfect for protecting your hands AND showcasing your holiday spirit.

Stop by the Creation Station any time this month to make this festive–and functional!–craft. We provide the supplies and step-by-step instructions, you provide the holiday spirit.

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum is hosting a fun exhibit for the holiday season: “’Fill ‘Er Up!’: Historic Wyoming Gas Stations” is on view through Jan. 14.

On loan from the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne, this exhibit documents the evolution of Wyoming gas station architecture from the early days of the 20th century to more recent times.

Text and historic photographs examine the changing needs and interests of Wyoming communities and how gasoline was sold.

From early curb-side gasoline sales to drive-in, full-service gas stations with convenience stores, this exhibit features black-and-white images of stations from Casper, Rawlins, Cheyenne, Greybull, and many more Wyoming towns.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website www.fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

Holiday greetings from the Historic Bishop Home

‘Tis the Season to the Deck the Historic Bishop Home’s with its holiday finery! Our special exhibit this year is a joint display between the Casper Doll Collectors Club and the home. The club loaned assorted dolls from the beginning to mid- 20th Century through Jan. 15. One special exhibit is a Christmas village. The home is open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both holiday teas are sold out.

To ring in the New Year, our traditional Holiday Open House will be on Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Punch and cookies will be served. Mark your calendar to plan a step back in time for an old-fashioned Christmas at the Historic Bishop Home. Located at 818 East Second Street. Parking is available in the rear of the home off Lincoln Street. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org, our Facebook page, or call 307 235 5277.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.