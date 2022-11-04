Saturday Club at the Tate Geological Museum

Fossil snakes and other reptiles are the topics for the November edition of the Tate Geological Museum’s Saturday Club on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Participants will learn about the differences between reptiles and mammals. According to Russell Hawley, Tate Geological Museum education specialist, mammals and reptiles have a series of openings in the bones of the skull called fenestrae. “Mammals have a particular pattern of fenestrae that are not found in any reptile, so even if all you have is a fossil skull, you can still tell if a fossil creature is a reptile or whether it’s closer to the lineage that gave rise to mammals,” said Hawley.

Within the category of reptiles, there are several major groups, including turtles, lizards, snakes, crocodiles, and the tuatara. ”Each of these groups has its own distinct pattern of fenestrae,” noted Hawley. Students will look at some actual reptile skulls and learn how to classify each one in its proper group by looking at its fenestrae.

Following this activity, participants will head outside to measure the lengths of some prehistoric reptiles on the sidewalk to see how big those reptiles were. Finally, everyone will build turtles and make twirly snakes.

Saturday Club is free and open to children ages 7-14. The Tate Geological Museum is located on the southern end of the Casper College campus; look for the life-sized T.rex bronze near the Tate or call the museum at 307-268-2447.

Elks events

Saturday Nov. 5

Casper local hoop shoot at The Boys and Girls Club, 1701 East K Street. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. It is free to boys and girls who will be between the ages of 8-13 on April 1, 2023, that live in a 50 mile radius around Casper. Winners advance through district, state, and regional Hoop Shoot contests. Regional winners qualify to compete at the National Hoop Shoot Finals held in Chicago, IL. If you know of any children or have children that would like to compete, please bring them to the Boys and Girls Club. This event is Free and open to the public. More information contact Wes Stull at 307-262-0776, AFTER 5:00 p.m.

Honoring local veterans

The community is invited to attend a Veterans Day ceremony in the Glenrock Junior/Senior High School gym Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. to honor all local residents who have served in the United States military.

The American Legion and Auxiliary members of Jesse Martin Post #9 are encouraging all military veterans to come and be recognized for their service to our country.

The Veterans Day ceremony will include the posting of the flags, guest speakers from the American Legion and Auxiliary, school and community. Musical selections will be performed by high school choir and band. All veterans will be introduced by their branch of military service.

Please come to honor our heroes, the American veterans who have served our country to protect our freedoms!

For more information, please call the Glenrock Junior/Senior High School office at 307-436-9201.

Casper Chorale 50th Anniversary Concert

The Casper Civic Chorale (CCC), will present their 50th anniversary concert Nov. 20 at 3:30 p.m. at Casper College in Wheeler Hall.

Our concert, “Celebrate the Joy! 50 years of making music” will feature memorable music that will elicit emotions from poignant to exuberant. In addition, there will be surprises to honor the previous two CCC conductors.

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased in advance on the CCC Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CasperCivicChorale/), CCC Website (https://www.caspercivicchorale.com) or at Hill Music Company. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the concert. Please note that credit cards are accepted online only. Checks or cash must be used at our vendor and at the concert venue.

For more information contact CCC president, Joan Davies at 307-262-9389 or at jdavies729@gmail.com.

River of Life events

Local authors signing books

Join over six local authors at Cascade Coffee Shop and Book Store for a morning of meet and greet, pastries, a cup of hot coffee, live music, and authors reading from their work. Pick up your copy of a personalized, signed book or two on Saturday, December 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Call (307) 258-7650 for more details.

Second Annual Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crafters of all kinds come together to sell handmade products in the 2nd Annual Christmas Craft Fair. Come to buy unique Christmas gifts including art, leather work, photography, jams and jellies, clothing, home decor, furniture, and more! To learn more or to register for a booth to sell your crafts, pick up an application at Cascade Coffee Shop at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609 or call (307) 258-7650.

Historic Bishop Home Apron exhibit

The Historic Bishop Home’s Fall exhibit features its unique and iconic collection of mid-20th century aprons. Aprons date back to ancient times for practical, decorative, and ritualistic purposes. In the 1940’s the apron became the symbol of family, mother, and apple pie ideals. As the popularity of the apron increased, the humble garment was decorated and made beautiful. While the apron has been around for a long time, there are practical and sentimental favorites — totems of craft, hard work, and showmanship thrown in for good measure. The exhibit features practical day to day aprons as well as delicate handiwork treasures reserved for special occasions and entertaining.

This unique exhibit will run through mid-November when Christmas arrives at the home. Tours hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The home is located at 818 East Second Street on the North side of the street between Lincoln and Jefferson. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org; Facebook page Bishop Home Museum or call 307 235 5277.

Rock art exhibit at Fort Caspar

Hand-drawn and carved images created in Wyoming’s past are explored in a new exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum. “Rock Art in Wyoming” will be on view through Nov. 12.

For thousands of years, people left messages and designs on rocks.

Explore the history and imagery of rock art from across the state, and see the many different styles and types. Fort Caspar Museum staff worked with members of the Wyoming Archaeological Society to produce this exhibit, and after its showing here in Casper, it will travel around Wyoming on tour for two years.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School.

With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

Science Zone activities

Saturday Sun day is back! Come to The Science Zone the first Saturday of every month from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a fun SUN day! Saturday sun days will take place on Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. Dr. Andrew Young from Casper College will bring telescopes and filters to allow participants to safely view the sun. This is a free event and is appropriate for all ages so bring the whole family! Participants will learn interesting facts about the sun and the Casper College astronomy department. All sun viewing activities are free. Saturdays are also a great time to spend the day exploring the many new exhibits on the museum floor. Admission to the museum is free for members and available for a small fee for non-members.

The Science Zone and Nicolaysen Art Museum invite all homeschool families and students in the surrounding communities that don’t have school on Fridays to explore your curiosities and creative side through interactive science experiments, unique art projects, and engaging presentations in our Friday afternoon SmART Investigation classes! Our lessons are uniquely tailored to explore a variety of topics and will be fun for any age students from K-12! Classes will be held on the second Friday of every month and will run from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Here is a taste of what is coming on Nov. 11! Mirrors can show us a lot about ourselves, but they can’t show us what’s going on inside our bodies! At The Science Zone, we will explore different technologies that give us an inside look at ourselves and participate in a real animal dissection to discover how animals can help us learn about ourselves! Then, students will head to the NIC to use this new knowledge to create incredibly unique art and view what other artists have done knowing what’s inside!

Information about member discounts, multi-child discounts, multi-class discounts, scholarship applications, and registration can be found at thesciencezone.org.

Join us on Nov. 10 when we will be celebrating National STEM/STEAM day! We will have activities to celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Activities will be available between 4:00 and 7:00. Families with children of all ages are invited to share time together exploring and learning. New topics and activities every week.

Thursday evenings are also a great time to explore the many exhibits on the museum floor. Family STEM activities are free. Admission to Museum exhibits is free for members and $5 for non-members. Free family STEM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Join us this winter break at The Science Zone for three full days of outdoor exploration, scientific discovery, and messy and explosive experimentation! Each day will feature new and immersive activities that engage your student socially and intellectually using the amazing world of STEAM!

Dec. 21

Spend the day with us on Casper Mountain to explore and experiment in the beautiful nature of our own backyard! Begin your day learning the science of the season featuring snow and water experiments, animal tracking, plant identification, and more! We'll then put our survival skills to the test as we experiment with different ways to adapt to the changing weather. We'll test different snow sports and equipment including snowshoeing and end the day with cooking around a campfire!

Dec. 22

Spend the day with us at The Science Zone and put your tech brain to the test! Create projects of your own to take home and participate in a variety of engineering challenges using our 3D printers, 3D pens, laser cuter, coding software, and more!

Dec. 23

"Don't try this at home" doesn't apply here! Join us for a day of the messiest, craziest, and over the top experiments you've ever experienced! Get your hands messy in polymer play, launch rockets to the ceiling, and get ready to put your goggles on as chemical reactions happen before your very eyes!

Register for one or all three days. Registration is open now on our website thesciencezone.org