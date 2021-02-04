The chorale will combine with alums from 42 years of song to record a virtual video of their signature song, "In His Eyes". This is licensed so that it can be viewed on YouTube, and should be available early April. The group hopes to present its annual Mother's Day Concert live, but if not there will be another video available, thanks to continued support from Casper patrons, as well as the Wyoming Arts Council CARES Funding and the McMurry Foundation.

New practical learning series kicks off at library

The Natrona County Library is offering a new series monthly presentations called “Things You Wish They Taught in School,” in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, to help fill some of those gaps. Each month, experts in the field will present on a different topic and answer your questions.

The series, targeted to teens and adults alike, kicks off with help from Hilltop Bank, who will go over important information to get you started on the right path to financial success. The online Zoom presentations (three in total) by Hilltop representatives will be every Tuesday night for the month of February at 5 p.m., starting Feb. 9. Tune in at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87598954401.