Annual ‘HAWG’ Ice Fishing Derby coming up

Wagner’s Outdoor Oufitter’s along with the Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club are hosting the 34th Annual HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 4 and 5 at Pathfinder

Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35.00 per night or three nights for $100. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. For RV reservations please call Cindy Klein at (307) 232-9508. Venmo is an accepted form of payment.

Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the Diabase Shelter and Bishop’s Point.

There will be four places paid for largest game fish and three places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a 1st, 2nd and 3rd weight prize for children 14 years and under.

Tickets are on sale starting Jan. 1 through Feb. 3 for $40.00 for adults and $20.00 for youth and on our website at www.hawgderby.com and at the following locations: Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and Sloane’s General Store in Alcova during regular business hours through Friday, Feb. 3. Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Raffle for guns, a 6 x 8 fiberglass ice hut, a traeger grill (purchasing a numbered engraved filet knife will be your ticket for the grill), ladies package and three youth packages each consisting of a lifetime fishing license are now available through Josh Oster at 262-6821. Tickets for the raffles will also be available for purchase at the derby on Saturday, Feb. 4. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at (307) 262-9193. Please visit our website for rules and regulations and other details at www.hawgderby.com.

Family STEAM night

Family STEAM nights are free activities that take place every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Science Zone and are designed to encourage families to explore STEAM topics together. New topics are introduced each week. Activities are provided on a drop-in basis and are supported by ServeWyoming and the Mott Foundation.

‘Story Time with Seymour’ at Trails Center

Join the Bureau of Land Management’s mascot, Seymour Antelope, for stories and snacks this winter at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper.

“Storytime with Seymour” sessions will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Children and families are invited to join Seymour inside and around the Trails Center’s tipi as volunteers share Native American legends and stories. Snacks will be provided for youth participants.

“Storytime with Seymour” will continue each month with future sessions scheduled for Feb. 22 and March 29 at 10 a.m.

For news on future programs and events at the Trails Center, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter, or visit the Trails Center’s website at https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.

For more information, please call the Trails Center at 307-261-7700.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST. 1501 N Poplar St., Casper, WY 82601. Admission is Free

Every Book Collectors’ Sale

Do you have unique tastes in reading material? Are you a history buff? Do you love to browse the “Cool Old Book” section at book sales? Perhaps you are looking for books to feature in your home. If so, we have a special treat for you.

The Friends of Natrona County Library is hosting a special sale on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room at the Library. Since the sale will be held in the Crawford Room, appointments are not required and there is no admission charge. We do request that our customers contribute non-perishable food for a food drive to benefit our community. We will have over 3,000 items donated by two local collectors. Books will sell for no more than $1. We accept cash, checks and cards. Contact the Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.

Theater presents ‘On Golden Pond’

Casper Theater Company will present Ernest Thompson’s ‘On Golden Pond’ Feb.10 through 12 and 17 through 19 at 735 CY Avenue.

‘On Golden Pond’ is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer in their golden years. During the 48th visit to Golden Pond, Maine their summer home, they realize life is too short and they should enjoy all of the good things it has to offer. Norman is about to turn 80, with a failing memory and heart palpitations he is still eager for life. Ethel is 10 years younger, but the perfect foil for Norman. As Norman’s birthday approaches, their daughter Chelsea makes an appearance with her new beau, Bill Ray. The made a stop to Golden Pond to drop off Bill’s son, Billy for the summer, while Chelsea and Bill go off to Europe. Tickets are available online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or at the Casper Senior Center 1831 E. 4th St.

Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m.

Science camp on Casper Mountain

If you didn’t get signed up for our Seasonal Science Camp on Casper Mountain that was scheduled over the winter break, you lucked out! We postponed the camp due to the cold weather spell. The new camp date is Feb. 17 for 7-10 year olds. Sign up now for the few spots that are left. Spend the day with us on Casper Mountain to explore and experiment in the beautiful nature of our own backyard! Begin your day learning the science of the season featuring snow and water experiments, animal tracking, plant identification, and more! We’ll then put our survival skills to the test as we experiment with different ways to adapt to the changing weather. We’ll test different snow sports and equipment including snowshoeing and end the day with cooking around a campfire! Register at our website:

January at the library

Teen Cricut Project: Infusible Ink Socks

Thursday, Jan. 26 @ 4 PM, Creation Station for Grades 7-12. Registration required.

Your feet do a lot for you—they carry you all day long, cramped in shoes, and rarely do they get the appreciation they deserve. Teens are invited to join us to make infusible ink socks using the Library’s Cricut and EasyPress2.

Teen Book Club: “Three Dark Crowns” by Kendare Blake

Thursday, Jan. 31 @ 6 PM Metro Coffee Downtown for Grades 9-12

Join us for a teen book club at Metro Coffee Co in Downtown Casper. This month teens will be discussing “Three Dark Crowns” by Kendare Blake. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12.

January DIY Challenge: 3D Snowflake

All month long, Creation Station for adults

Need a little sparkle to add some flare to your dreary January? You can use our Cricut to make your very own 3D snowflake! Stop by the Creation Station any time this month to make this snowtastic craft. We provide the supplies and step-by-step instructions, you provide the creativity.

Glowforge Project: Shawl Pins

Multiple dates, Creation Station for adults. Registration required.

Add some pizzazz to your collar, scarf, or shawl! Join us in the Creation Station to make your own animal shawl pins using our Glowforge laser etcher and cutter. Space is limited, so registration is required.

Cricut Project: Lunar New Year Gift Bags

Multiple dates, Creation Station for adults. Registration required.

It’s the year of the Rabbit! Join us in the Creation Station for one of the 2 programs we’ll have this month to make Lunar New Year gift bags using the Library’s Cricut and EasyPress2.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

Swimming lessons at Aquatic Center

The Casper Family Aquatic Center is offering a new session of swimming lessons that started Jan. 9. Thiry-minute lessons are scheduled Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday between 5:00 and 7:00 p..m; and Saturday between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. The weekday session includes eight classes, the Saturday session will include four classes. Parent-Child and Preschool levels are available for children under 5, Levels 1-5 are available for children 5 and older. All swimmer abilities are welcome! Register at the Casper Recreation Center front desk or online at www.activecasper.com. For questions, contact Mariah at mspearman@casperwy.gov or (307) 235-8395.