New escape room at Stage III

Stage III Community Theatre has a new escape room for March. “Escape From the Actor’s Nightmare” puts you backstage in a theatre one hour before you are supposed to go on stage – but you have no idea what the show is or who you’re playing. Can your team find the clues and solve the puzzles before time’s up? Teams of up to 6 people can play. The team with the fastest time will win 6 tickets to the next show at Stage III and a round of drinks from escape room sponsor Backwards Distillery. Sessions are available from March 4 through March 25. Book your session online at stageiiitheatre.org

Tate Museum events

March Saturday Club

On Saturday, March 4, the Tate Geological Museum’s Saturday Club will examine “Water Dwellers - the Amphibians Who Left and Reptiles Who Returned.” “Participants will discuss the adaptations that allowed the first amphibians to leave the water to pursue a life on land. They will calculate the fineness ratio of various aquatic reptiles to see which were capable of sustained high-speed swimming in the open ocean,” said Russell Hawley, Tate Geological Museum education specialist. Finally, each student will build and paint their own reptile pin to wear home.

According to Hawley, the oceans once swarmed with giant reptiles during the dinosaur age. These reptiles adapted to a watery home, which is a true story of nature’s ingenuity. “Many of these marine monsters were just as fearsome as any sea serpent of sailor’s tales,” noted Hawley. Saturday Club is free and open to children ages 7-14 and runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Celebrate Mammoth Day on March 11

The Tate Geological Museum’s “Dee” the Mammoth will be celebrated on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The day will include a presentation by JP Cavigelli, museum collections specialist, who will tell the story of Dee’s discovery, excavation, and assemblage. Meanwhile, Russell Hawley, education specialist, will walk participants through a hands-on articulation of a mammoth skeleton. Children under 12 will receive a free mammoth book and poster. “We want to celebrate our very own Columbian Mammoth, Dee, the largest and most complete Columbian Mammoth on display in North America,” said Dalene Hodnett, director of museums at Casper College. Children under 12 will receive a free mammoth book and poster. The event is free and open to the public. The Tate Geological Museum is located on the southern end of the Casper College campus; look for the life-sized T. rex bronze near the museum.

Head Start accepting applications

Head Start is currently accepting applications. Head Start is a FREE, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.

Youth volleyball at Boys & Girls Club

Sign up now for youth volleyball at the Club! This is a co-ed league for youth in grades 3-10 that teaches the fundamentals of the sports and helps youth improve their skills.

Practices and/or games will be held twice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and some Fridays at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Main Branch (1701 East K Street, Casper). The season runs April 3—May 2. Registration fee is $35 with a $10 yearly Club membership. Registration deadline is March 17.

Kiwanis Club pancake festival

The Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Festival is returning March 11, and tickets are now on sale for the fundraiser that supports programs serving children throughout Casper.

All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage and a variety of breakfast beverages will be available at the Casper College cafeteria from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $8 for adults. Admission is free for children three and under.

Kiwanis Club member Mike Keim said 100% of the money raised at the Pancake Festival will go to the club’s various programs throughout the year, most of which are aimed at helping area children.

Read for Kids is one of the local Kiwanis programs. Throughout the school year, three to four books are purchased for all public school district preschoolers and read to them by Kiwanis members. Additionally, Coats for Kids collects, cleans and distributes coats to needy families, primarily through the Salvation Army.

The group also provides Casper College with scholarships for high schoolers involved with the group or other service activities, sponsors camps for underprivileged youth, and works with the Self-Help Center and other programs helping families escape violence.

Notable projects in the community include the handicap-accessible Ability Playground at Wells Park in North Casper and the bench and gazebo overlooking the river on the Platte River Trails System.

Tickets for the Pancake Festival can be purchased from any Kiwanis Club member or by calling 307-363-1423. Keim said tickets can also be purchased at the door.

“It’s a good time,” Keim said. “It’s a chance to see your friends, enjoy some good food and support children throughout Casper.”

Pecans for sale

Ft. Casper Chapter #4 Order of the Eastern Star is selling FRESH Georgia pecans. 1 lb bag large halves $12.50. 1 lb bag large pieces $12.50. Contact Shirley @ 234-6022 if you are interested in purchasing pecans.

Rural art exhibit at Fort Caspar

Three cartoonists find humor in the difficulties of rural life.

Visit Fort Caspar Museum for a bit of humor this winter: the Museum is hosting the exhibit “Rural Images: The Cartoon Art of J.R. Williams, Ace Reid, and Jerry Palen.” Together, the works of these three artists offer a humorous, insightful, and poignant look into American agricultural life. On loan from the American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming, the exhibit will be on view through March 25.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

‘Story Time with Seymour’ at Trails Center

Join the Bureau of Land Management’s mascot, Seymour Antelope, for stories and snacks this winter at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper.

“Storytime with Seymour” sessions began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. “Storytime with Seymour” will continue each month with future sessions scheduled for March 29 at 10 a.m.

Children and families are invited to join Seymour inside and around the Trails Center’s tipi as volunteers share Native American legends and stories. Snacks will be provided for youth participants. For news on future programs and events at the Trails Center, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter, or visit the Trails Center’s website at https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.

For more information, please call the Trails Center at 307-261-7700.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST. 1501 N Poplar St., Casper, WY 82601. Admission is Free.

Science Zone spring break camp

Join us for The Science Zone’s seasonal science camps during spring break! On March 28, 29 and 30 we will hold three days of camps—sign up for one, two, or all three days! We will have a different focus and different activities for each day. All camps run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Camps are $60/day. There is a multi-child family discount as well as a discount for signing up for all three days.

On March 28, spend the day with us on Casper Mountain for our long awaited seasonal science mountain day camp. Come explore and experiment in the beautiful nature of our own backyard! Begin your day learning the science of the season featuring snow and water experiments, animal tracking, plant identification, and more! We’ll then put our survival skills to the test as we experiment with different ways to adapt to the changing weather. We’ll test different snow sports and equipment including snowshoeing and end the day with cooking around a campfire!

On Wednesday March 29 our camp will be “Look at you Grow”! Spring is the perfect season to explore the science of growing! Everything grows from you, to me, to the plants and the trees! We’ll experiment with growing our own plants and crystals and take a scientific look at our own bodies! This camp will feature indoor and outdoor components. Students will be encouraged to take home their experiments to continue growing at home!

On Thursday, March 30 in our “Care of Magical Creatures” we explore the world of our magical animals! While it is true that our animals aren’t actually magical, they are amazing creatures! Join our Animal Education and Care Specialist team to learn about how we care for the animals at The Science Zone.

Take a backstage look at our care area and practice care and feeding techniques. You’ll get to meet and touch some of our favorite creatures while you learn about their habitats and what we can do to protect them! Register at thesciencezone.org.

Science Zone events

Family STEAM nights

Every Thursday we will provide STEM enrichment activities that encourage family participation. There will be fun hands-on activities for families of all ages! The Science Zone museum floor will be staying open late during Family Stem nights to allow families time to visit our exhibit space while visiting us. There’s something for everyone! This is a drop in activity. There is no need to pre-register and stay for a little or as much time as you have. Family STEAM activities are free. (Occasionally we’ll have small supply fees) Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, the Tonkin Foundation and by the people of ServeWyoming. Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Science Fever

Friday, March 10 from 10 to 11 a.m., it’s a clue based crime scene! Help us solve our mystery crime by using investigative tools such as fingerprints, fiber analysis, and more! Please register through Sawyer.comusing the “Register Here” link found in the event details box on our sebsite, thesciencezone.org. This is for K-8 graders at The Science Zone 222 East Collins Drive. Price is $10/child. Please note: SFF is subject to change and/or cancellation. Latest updates will be mentioned on our website and social media.

Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.