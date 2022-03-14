New escape room at Stage III

Challenge your wits with the new Escape Room at Stage III Community Theatre! Cousin Clara has mistakenly been committed to the Happy Valley Center for the Seriously Befuddled. Can you and your friends break her out? You’ll have one hour to find clues, solve puzzles, and help Clara make her great escape. Up to 6 people can play at once, with sessions available from March 5 to April 2.

Stage III’s Escape Room fundraisers have been a big hit for 5 years. Themed to go with mainstage productions, this one has ties to “Proof,” a drama which plays March 18 to April 3. This Pulitzer and Tony winning script by David Auburn focuses on Catherine, a young woman who has inherited her father’s brilliance in mathematics, but fears she has also inherited his debilitating mental illness. For details and tickets to the Escape Room and/or the play, visit stageiiitheatre.org.

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra events

On March 18 at 8 p.m., CSO will leave behind the classical concert hall and join rock and roll band, The Patti Fiasco, on stage at The Lincoln. This will be CSO’s premiere performance of Symphony Underground, a brand-new concert series focusing on non-classical music. It will be a night to remember with the CSO players along with Maestro William Intriligator rocking out as backup musicians, playing some of The Patti Fiasco’s greatest hits including fan-favorite tunes “Saved By Rock ‘n Roll”, “Shake”, “Wyoming is for Lovers” and much more.

The Patti Fiasco delivers a soulful brand of rock and roll with a heavy dose of rockabilly, blues, and ballad, fusing a hard-rock swagger with the two-step of its Wyoming roots. The band has made quite a name for itself: opening for Bon Jovi at the Pepsi Center in Denver, sharing the stage with Blondie, and earning album of the year by Scene Magazine with “Saved By Rock and Roll”. To learn more about The Patti Fiasco and hear a sample of their music you can visit their website, www.pattifiasco.net.

Come experience the newly renovated Lincoln Theatre for this one-of-a-kind performance; cash bar will be open! Tickets are

$30 with the options of standing room on the main floor, stadium seating in the balcony, and reserved theatre seats in the

balcony. Thank you to our Diamond Presenting Sponsor, Ken Garff Cheyenne, for supporting this new concert series!

Bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films such as Frozen, The Avengers, Moana, The Lego Movie, Hamilton and more! “We really missed doing this type of concert last year due to the pandemic,” says William Intriligator, Music Director and Conductor. “There’s nothing quite like this perfomance: fantastic and familiar music from well-loved films, me and the CSO musicians dressed in costumes having a blast, and the kids parading their costumes across the stage. So much fun!” Lobby activities, including a string instrument petting zoo and costumed characters provided by Clock Tower Cosplayers begin at 1:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged! Presented by McDonald’s Restaurants of Cheyenne.

New exhibit at fort

Fort Caspar Museum has opened the exhibit “A View from Center Street,” a display of beautiful black-and-white images of Casper and its residents from the 1920s to the 1950s by local photographer Thomas Carrigen. It will be on view through May 8.

Carrigen was a well-known photographer and small businessman working in Casper from 1922 until the late 1950s. With his camera, he recorded the people of Casper as well as the city’s unique commercial and residential districts during the mid-20th century.

Fort Caspar Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Annual HAWG Ice Fishing Derby winners

First place — Seth Bursted, 6.53 RBT

Second place — Shawn O’Brian, 6.38 BRT

Third place — Beau Vreeland, 5.13 RBT

Fourth place — Shawn Reney, 4.92 BRT

Youth Division

First place — Marilyn Jenkins, 4.15 RBT

Second place — Gabriel Banister, 4.09 RBT

Third place — Aria Grant, 4.05RBT

Smallest Fish

Toby Porter, .27 RBT

Largest Walleye

Meredith Wagner, 2.28#

Youth volleyball registration open

Youth in grades 3-9 can register now to play volleyball at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming. The season runs April 5—March 27, with practices and games on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the gymnasium at the Main Club (1701 East K Street). Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. This is a recreational league with an emphasis on learning the basic skills of volleyball, sportsmanship, teamwork, healthy lifestyles and having fun. The registration fee is $30, plus a $10 yearly Club membership fee. To register, call Athletic Director Jake Wilson at (307) 234-2456, online at bgccw.org, or stop by the Club. Registration deadline is March 11.

Events at the Science Zone

Celebrate National AmeriCorps Week!

AmeriCorps Week is March 13-19! Let’s celebrate the millions of Americans who make a difference across the US by being part of the AmeriCorps or AmeriCorps Senior program. Stop by The Science Zone during our family STEM night on March 15 anytime between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. to learn more about all the ways that AmeriCorps members at The Science Zone are making a difference in our community and learn about what it takes to become an AmeriCorps member!

#WeAreAmeriCorps #AmeriCorpsWeek

It’s a Saturday sun day at The Science Zone!

Join our special guest, Dr.Andrew Young from Casper College at The Science Zone for a STEM family Science Saturday activity on April 2. Dr. Young will have special filters to allow families to view the sun safely and will be on hand to answer questions. Bring the whole family to learn about sun facts, other astronomy topics, and about the Casper College astronomy department. Solar observing and other special activities will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (weather permitting). Participation in the solar viewing activity and visiting with Dr. Young is free and appropriate for all ages. Regular admission fees will be in effect to explore the rest of the museum floor.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

March at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium has two new shows for March. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “The Little Star That Could.” Little Star searches for planets of his own to protect and warm. Along the way, he meets other stars, learns about galaxies and our solar system, and discovers why being an average star is really special. This show is 40 minutes long and is recommended for ages 6 and up.

On Saturdays at 7 p.m., see “Gravity Revealed,” a show that will change the way you think about gravity. For starters, Aristotle got it wrong. It’s not the “pull of the Earth,” but a result of warped space-time. Get ready to unlearn some old ideas and discover new ones! This 25-minute show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

LCCC student named Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Laramie County Community College student, Kelby Kaufman was named the Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the Great Northern Livestock Exposition at the Event Center at Archer.

Kaufman is a member of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team, and is pursuing an associate of science in animal science at LCCC and in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway at the college.

As a member of the Livestock Show Team, Kaufman has had the opportunity to learn about proper handling and care of all species, including market goats, sheep, hogs, and cattle.

Students on the team are in charge of the overall care of the livestock and dedicate time in the mornings and evening to work with the livestock which helped Kaufman reach his goal of Reserve Champion Senior Showman. “Growing up I showed every species but cattle were the main focus,” said Kaufman. “I specifically wanted to come to LCCC for the show team because the other junior colleges I looked at didn’t have one. It provides us with the opportunity to network and continue showing livestock.”

Members of the Livestock Show Team at LCCC do not have to be enrolled in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway, this is an opportunity for students from all educational interests to showcase their enjoyment and appreciation for agriculture and livestock. Scholarships are available for team participants along with opportunities to travel to competitions as part of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team.

For more information about LCCC’s Livestock Show Team contact Dale Brown, show team coach, at dbrown@lccc.wy.edu or Clayton Roland, instructor and judging coach at croland@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1192.

Change of date for ARTCORE recital

Nathan Baker’s ARTCORE recital is being changed from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m., at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. For more information, visit artcorewy.com

