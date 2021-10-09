Children 12 years and younger and Museum members are always free.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462.

Ghost tours at fort

Calling all Ghost Hunters! Fort Caspar Museum and the Casper Area Paranormal Seekers are again joining forces to offer “Ghost Tours of the Fort” on the evenings of Oct. 22-23, 29-30. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at the Museum.

The hour-long tours will begin every twenty minutes with the first tour leaving at 7:00 p.m. and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night.

This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended.

The $9 tickets are available for sale at Fort Caspar Museum in person (or over the phone with a credit card) and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all participants MUST wear masks for this event.

Only ten spaces are available for each hour-long tour. The tours will occur at the following times each night: 7:00 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:20 p.m., 8:40 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 10:20 p.m., and 10:40 p.m.