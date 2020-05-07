First Saturday Study postponed to June
The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be postponed until June 6. This study will be on the Holy Spirit and his work. This is an interactive study, refreshments are provided and is nondenominational. This starts at 9 a.m. and meets at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
STOMP postponed to January
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, scheduled for April 28 at the Casper Events Center has been postponed to January 13, 2021. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Virtual field trips to Science Zone
The Science Zone offers free virtual field trips for elementary students. They are available to any school district. There are two lessons for each grade level. Each lesson is aligned with the Natrona County School District’s science standards.
The field trip package includes a pre-recorded mini lessons, a real-time, 40-minute video conference with educator and assistant zoo keeper Julianna Ellis, a post-trip wrap up video and an assessment toolkit. Teachers are encouraged to incorporate the videos and handouts into their learning management system in advance of the lesson.
Teachers and schools who already scheduled traditional field trips this spring to The Science Zone are encouraged to keep their appointment and complete the field trip virtually. Reserve your field trip today.
For scheduling information, email Ben.Kinion@TheScienceZone.org. Messages are returned within 24 hours.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Casper Planetarium COVID-19 update
The Casper Planetarium will be closed to visitors for as long as Natrona County schools are closed. But while you’re observing social distancing, you can still get your astronomy fix. Short podcasts (typically 4 to 8 minutes) are available on the planetarium’s Facebook page and Youtube channel: www.youtube.com/user/CasperPlanetarium. New podcasts are added every few days. The website, casperplanetarium.com, also has links to a number of astronomy education sites like NASA’s Space Place for Kids, online observing guides for backyard astronomers including some geared specifically to kids and skymaps that help you identify stars, constellations and planets in the current night sky. They are also working on live streaming educational presentations – please check the Facebook page for information on that as it becomes available.
Final Artcore shows postponed
With the extension of social isolation, Artcore’s final two shows of the season, Pamela Glasser and Cory McDaniel Duo/Yellow Hotel, have been postponed.
Bishop Home closed
Due to the pandemic, the Historic Bishop Home is closed temporarily for touring. They are monitoring the situation and will look forward to welcoming guests soon. In the meantime, the house manager is posting on Facebook interesting historical artifacts and stories that she is finding in the home. Currently, she is highlighting stories of the Bishop women and their contributions to the community. Visit www. Facebook/Bishop Home Museum-Cadoma Foundation to view these posts. For updates on hours and events, please visit www.cadomafoundation.org or Facebook for the most current information. In the meantime, they wish everyone good health and safety during this challenging time. For additional questions call 235-5277.
Foreigner in October
In light of current health concerns, the Foreigner concert has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. For those unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be made available at point of purchase. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
Artcore postponements
With the loss of the chance for outreach to students and fear of travel on the part of some of the artists, Artcore is moving Conor Jacobson’s recital to November 22, Quarteto Nuevo to August 2, and California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio to February 19, 2021. The Colorado Children’s Chorale concert April 21 is canceled.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
Nelly postponed to October
Due to the current state of the nation, the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony scheduled for April 29 has been postponed to October 30.
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
New interim pastor at Grace Lutheran
Grace Lutheran Church would like to announce and introduce the new interim pastor to Casper. The church is thrilled to have Pastor Teri Hermsmeyer join during the transition period and help work toward calling a new pastor.
Pastor Teri was born in Columbus, Ohio but came to Casper from Arvada, Colorado. Teri married her husband, Norris in 1984 and has three grown children.
Teri graduated from LTSG and Ilaff School of Theology in Denver in May 2005. Teri trained for and worked as a chaplain in hospitals and nursing homes. Her first pastor call was in January 2009. Teri specializes in temporary shorter-term ministry because it works best for her and her husband. Teri can do ministry in the church while her husband, Norris, maintains his routine and comfort zone in Boulder where he has lived for 58 years.
Teri and her husband are both Rotarians, living a life of service through church and Rotary. Teri hopes to be involved in a Rotary Club while in Casper, as well as be involved with other pastors in the area.
Science Zone offers virtual fun
The Science Zone is committed to being an important part of the educational opportunities in the community as they navigate this temporary new world. In order to meet that goal, the Science Zone is offering multiple avenues for free learning activities.
New activities in the “Daily Dose of Science” series will be posted everyday. All activities will be designed around ways that you can use household items and nature to help your students experience science in a new way, together with you.
Interested in how the zoo animals are doing? Make new friends with animal experts Julianna and Dawn every week during Wild Wednesday. They will livestream the animals and offer educational insights about animal adaptations and behavior. Check it out on the Facebook page every Wednesday at noon.
Want more? Join staff microbiologist Dr. Kelsey Phillips for hands-on experiments in the life sciences. In this “Talk with the Doc” series, they will be posting video lessons every Tuesday and Thursday through April 2 (or longer if it’s needed!). These lessons will be partnered with ‘take-home bags’ which will include most needed supplies. Videos will be posted on Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Participants will be encourage to share their results in the comments. Dr. Phillips will offer guidance and feedback to families as they complete scientific investigations at home. Take-home bags will be ready to pick up starting Monday morning. Most necessary supplies for the five upcoming lessons will be in the bags (provided with generous funding from the Rotary Club). There is no charge but they ask that you order your bag in advance then send a text when you are in the parking lot and they will bring a bag to you.
The Science Zone also has access to many science based kits provided by the NISE (National Institute for Stem Education). They will be making these available free of charge as well. They will ask for a deposit (many of these kits contain expensive materials provided through NISE network connection). Stay tuned to the webpage for a list of available resources and the check out procedure.
In addition to these Science Zone sponsored events, they will also try their best to be a hub in which parents can access information about the availability of free online learning hubs that you might find valuable. They will post information as they investigate options and you are encouraged to use the Facebook page to help share the good things you are finding as well. It is asked that you share and like the Facebook page with others who may be seeking educational activities to do with their children.
Visit the webpage at www.thesciencezone.org and link to the Facebook page.
CHA cancels Father’s Day event
The Casper Housing Authority announces the cancellation the 2020 Father’s Day – A Celebration of Families Event. Due to the unprecedented conditions presented by COVID-19, we have chosen to cancel the event because we put top priority on the health and safety of our community. We are actively planning the 2021 event and hope that everyone will mark their calendars for Saturday, June 19, 2021. Details about the 2021 event will be released early next year.
For more information on the Father’s Day Event Cancellation, please contact Lori Burns, CHA CARES Director at 307-233-7015 or lburns@chaoffice.org.
