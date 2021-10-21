Meat shoot set for November

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 10 p.m. Cost is $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. Call 307-235-8067 for more information. See you there.

Youth jam night at St. Stephens Episcopal Church

Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church presents a new gathering for Casper’s youth. It is called Youth Jam Night and is designed for any and all Casper youth to come and enjoy music and fellowship with fellow musicians. Bring your favorite musical instrument or if you do not have one, we will have a few for the youth to use. The first meeting will be on Sunday Oct. 24 from 6-9 p.m. at S.t Stephen’s Church 4700 S. Poplar and will include introductions and planning for future meetings. Pizza and drinks will be served. Come and enjoy the fellowship and maybe even have fun playing your favorite instrument. For more info, call Ray Pierce at 307-660-4727. All youth and young adults are welcome!

October at the Casper Planetarium