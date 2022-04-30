Science Zone events

Bring the family to STEM night at The Science Zone every Tuesday! On May 3, we will be teaming up with the Casper College math and physics department to share an evening of family math activities. Family STEM nights create great opportunities for parents to interact with their children in a fun environment and to encourage positive attitudes about STEM subjects. Casper College faculty and students will be on hand to help guide guide the activities. If you have ever wondered how an abacus works, this is a the night to work it out! Among many other fun activities, families will get to learn how to use an abacus and you’ll create your own to take home. Drop in to the Science Zone between 4:00 to 7:00, no registration is required and these activities are free!

Saturday Sun day is back!

Come to The Science Zone on Sat. May 7 from 11:00—1:00 for a fun SUN day! Dr. Andrew Young from Casper College will bring telescopes and filters to allow participants to safely view the sun. This is a free event and appropriate for all ages so bring the whole family! Participants will learn interesting facts about the sun and the Casper College astronomy department. All sun viewing activities are free. Saturdays are also a great time to spend the day exploring the many new exhibits on the museum floor. Admission to the museum is free for members and available for a small fee for non-members.

Softball registration open

Registrations are now bring taken for this season’s Junior Olympic Girls Fastpitch program through the Casper Recreation Center. Leagues offered are 8U—10U-12U and 14U. No experience is required.

Sign up now at the Casper Rec Center or on line at crlasports.com for $60.00 by May 8th. Teams will be formed then with practices starting mid May and games beginning May 23rd going through early July with weeknight play.

Now is the time to get involved in the fastpitch game with it is now a Wyoming sanctined high school sport.

For more information call Kirk Nelson, league coordinator, at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods, mornings, 235-6671 or Megan at the Casper Rec Center 235-8388. Sign up soon and get in on a summer of girls fastpitch fun!

Celebrity psychic at fort

The Fort Caspar Museum Association is thrilled to be hosting Travel Channel celebrity and psychic medium Sarah Lemos for a series of ticketed fundraising events in Casper. Her appearance at Fort Caspar Museum on May 5, 6, and 7 will be Lemos’ first paranormal investigation in Wyoming, and audience members will be able to participate in several of the planned activities.

At the age of five, Lemos began communicating with the dead, and these abilities have made her an important asset to many paranormal investigation teams around the world. She has appeared on several Travel Channel programs, such as “Portals to Hell,” “The Osbournes Want to Believe,” “Ghosts of Morgan City,” and most recently, “The Ghost Town Terror.”

Events with Lemos at Fort Caspar Museum include: “The History of Mediumship and Short Gallery Reading” on May 5; “Ghost Hunt of Fort Caspar and A Talk with Sarah” on May 6; and on May 7, “Sarah’s Mediumship Experiences” and “VIP Ghost Hunt with Sarah.” All events require tickets that are available online through Eventbrite—first come, first served—at eventbrite.com

For more details, please go to the FCMA’s website: fortcaspar.org.

Proceeds from these events will go towards the expansion project underway at Fort Caspar Museum, so your participation will help us “Build a Future for Casper’s Past.” FCMA is sincerely grateful to Sarah Lemos who is donating her time and expertise to help raise funds for the museum expansion.

For more information on these events, please go to fortcaspar.org. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Ian Munsick at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Munsick will play on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City. In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition.

Fast forward to 2021: Munsick has signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, earned 115 million global streams and been named one of Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Coyote Cry, out now, features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom. The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone.

Munsick’s debut single “Long Haul,” which was the most-added new-artist single upon impact at country radio, has twice charted on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and been praised for its “heart-tugging tenor” and “marvelous sense of melody” (MusicRow). Fans are bound to find that with Ian Munsick, western country is being reborn.

Thursday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Genesis Alkali and Little America of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Mitchell Tenpenny on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Little River Band for Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Band Perry for Saturday, Aug. 6. Only one more concert announcement remains for 2022. Watch for the final announcement next Thursday. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

May at the library

May DIY Challenge: Tropical Car Coasters

All month long | Creation Station | Ages 12+

Stop by the Creation Station any time we're open during the month of May to make tropical car coasters, and get in the summer spirit with a daily beachy reminder absorbing all the water bottle sweat and spilled coffee in your car! We provide the Cricut, coasters, infusible ink, and step-by-step instructions, you provide the creativity. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. Children under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.

May Take & Make Kit for Adults: Miniature String Art

All month long | Front Desk | Adults

You've probably seen—or done—string art before, but have you ever heard of a miniaturized version? Yep, they're just as cool as their larger brethren, but way more portable and a lot faster to make. Learn how to make custom miniature string art using pins, embroidery floss, and wood slices. Stop by the front desk any time during the month of May to grab your craft kit with all the supplies and instructions you need to make this adorable craft at home. They are available for free for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

May Teen Take & Make: Coloring Page Suncatchers

All month long | Teen Zone Desk | Grades 7-12

Longer days means more sunshine to enjoy for playing AND crafting! Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to stop by the Library's Teen Zone any time we're open during the month of May to pick up their free sun-shiny take and make kit with all the supplies needed to make their own coloring page suncatchers at home. Using jar lids and some creativity, these can hang in a bright spot to create colorful refractory sparkles indoors. While supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

StoryTimes

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday

Join us every week at one of our 4 exciting StoryTimes for any age!

• Tuesdays @ 10 AM: Our TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.

• Wednesdays @ 10 AM: Reads & Rhymes is a storytime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.

• Thursdays @ 10 AM: Our moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.

• Saturdays @ 10 AM: Join us for a family-friendly StoryTime & Craft, where tiny readers will enjoy a read-aloud followed up by a craft inspired by that week’s reading theme.

Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Star Wars Cubees

Starting Monday, May 2, while supplies last | Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this intergalactic craft starting Monday, May 2nd in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own Star Wars cubees at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0 - grade 6.

Tween Monday: Wooden Bead Keychains

Monday, May 2 @ 4 PM | Crawford Room | Grades 4-6

Tweens are invited to join us on Monday, May 2nd at 4 PM in the Creation Station for this afternoon craft project. Students in grades 4-6 will be creating custom wooden bead keychains - perfect for accessorizing backpacks with spring-y colors and extra flare. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Reading the West Book Club: "The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America" by Bradford Pearson

Tuesday, May 3 @ 6 PM | Crawford Room

Join us on Tuesday, May 3rd at 6 PM in the Crawford Room at the Library as we discuss the book "The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America" by Bradford Pearson. This impeccably researched book tells the deeply moving, never-before-told tale of a World War II incarceration camp in the outskirts of Cody, Wyoming at the base of Heart Mountain, and its extraordinary high school football team. Our Reading the West Book Club meets monthly to read and discuss books by Wyoming authors or about Wyoming history. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Wednesday Writers

Wednesday, May 4 @ 10 AM | Main Floor

The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers program meets the first Wednesday of every month. Open to all writers—from those just picking up a pencil through published authors—offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us on the main floor of the Library for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Afterschool at the Library: Mother's Day Flower Pot Cards

Wednesday, May 4 @ 4 PM | Crawford Room | Grades K-6

Show your mama some love with flowers that will live forever. Join us for a festive after school craft program on Wednesday, May 4th at 4 PM. Kiddos in grades K-6 will craft adorable Mother's Day flower pot cards that they can share with their mothers (if they want). All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

"Start Your Own Business" SBDC Workshop

Wednesday, May 4 @ 6 PM | Crawford Room | Adults | Registration requested

Thinking about starting your own business? Do you have more questions than answers? The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC) is glad to help. Register now for “SYOB,” a nuts and bolts workshop co-sponsored by the Natrona County Library, The SYOB class will take place on Wednesday, May 4 from 6- 7:00 PM in the Crawford Room. This program is free of charge, but registration is appreciated. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information and register online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

“SYOB” is designed to help potential new business owners explore the pros and cons of owning a business and understand the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed. We will discuss ways to investigate the potential of your idea and identify your target market. You will also learn about financing options, and legal, tax and insurance issues you may encounter. Wyoming offers a wealth of resources to assist with small business success. Learn more when you attend “Start Your Own Business,” your introduction to the world of entrepreneurship.

Cindy Unger will teach the class. In her work as a Business Advisor with the Wyoming SBDC Network, she has advised entrepreneurs in industries from hospitality to engineering to quilting. Her specialty is helping clients create bankable business plans and marketing plans. In addition to her work with the SBDC, she has degrees in Marketing and Anthropology, and is a small business owner herself.

SBDC Network programs and services are provided to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least two weeks in advance. Language assistance services for clients with limited English proficiency will be provided. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least 2 weeks in advance. Contact the SBDC at (307) 234-6685 to obtain further information.

The Wyoming SBDC Network is a business advising group, consisting of the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Procurement Technical Assistance Center, Market Research Center, and SBIR/STTR Initiative. Our mission is to help Wyoming entrepreneurs succeed. Advising and most market research services are free of charge to Wyoming residents. The SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Additional support is provided by the Wyoming Business Council, and the University of Wyoming.

Volunteer Reference Attorney Program w/ Equal Justice Wyoming

Thursday, May 5 | 2 - 4 PM | Barbara Bush Room

Need assistance with filling out legal forms? Have questions about the court system or how to navigate your case? Get free legal information from a Volunteer Reference Attorney. A volunteer attorney will be available from 2 - 4 PM for brief one-on-one visits with community members to provide instruction in filling out legal forms and navigating the court system. First come, first served - no appointment necessary. In partnership with Equal Justice Wyoming, Wyoming Access to Justice Commission, and Natrona County Library. Call 577.7323 or email wcla@courts.state.wy.us for more information or with any questions that you have.

Teen Writers: MAD LIBS!

Thursday, May 5 @ 4 PM | Teen Zone | Grades 7-12

Come check out our monthly Teen program, Teen Writers on Thursday, May 5th at 4 PM in the Teen Zone. This monthly meeting will give students a chance to flex their writing skills and share their work with peers (if they want). All teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to come. Bring your notebook and pen, and come ready to write, share your writing, and listen to other writers. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Author Talk & Signing: Ron Franscell

Thursday, May 5 @ 6 PM | Crawford Room

The pulse-pounding account of the largest manhunt in Montana's history and the first time in history that the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit created a psychological profile to catch a serial killer.

Join us at the Library on Thursday, May 5th at 6 PM in the Crawford Room for this VERY special author talk and signing event with Wyoming's favorite true crime novelist, Ron Franscell. Franscell will talk about his newest book, "ShadowMan: An Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling". Copies of the book will be available for purchase, in partnership with Wind City Books. In anticipation of large crowds, please plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Learn more about the new book and order your copy

Sewing Project: Jewelry Organizer

Friday, May 6 @ 2 PM | Creation Station | Registration required

Are you in need of a travel-proof jewelry storage solution that keeps all your necklaces and earrings from getting tangled into a giant, shiny mess? Join us in the Creation Station for a sewing project where you'll learn how to sew your very own practical AND cute jewelry organizer, perfect for making sure you're perfectly accessorized when traveling. This group crafting program is good for both beginners and more experienced sewers. All supplies are provided at no cost. Registration is required, as space is limited. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

