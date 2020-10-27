Drive-thru for treats at Primrose
Primrose Retirement Communities, 1865 S. Beverly, is hosting a drive-thru trick or treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Friday, October 30. All are welcome to drive through and safely collect treats from hand-decorated candy chutes created by the residents.
CDC, Park Place partner
Park Place Assisted Living will be hosting a Trick or Treat Trail with the Child Development Center on Friday, October 30, 2020. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Residents will be viewing the children in their costumes from the balconies. Staff will be at the various stations handing out candy bags from six feet away.
Trick or treat at Elks
Trick or Treat at the Elks Lodge Saturday October 31 from 11 a.m. to noon. All candy prepackaged in little Halloween bags. Open to all kids. Any questions, call Harvey at 267-2166.
Trick or Treat Trail moves to CEC
The Science Zone and Spectra Venue Management are pleased to team up to present the 2020 Trick or Treat Trail at the Casper Events Center from 2 to 7 p.m. on October 31. Admission to the event is free.
The Trick-or-Treat Trail features 28 decorated vendor booths. The Science Zone provides two tons of candy and each vendor delivers it to trick-or-treaters using COVID-appropriate methods. The Idea Lab, an afterschool program for middle and high school students at The Science Zone, has designed and built a trebuchet by which they will “chunk pumpkins.”
The first hour of the event from 2 to 3 p.m. is for guests with special needs.
In cooperation with Casper-Natrona County Health Department, event organizers have instituted a series of safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, including screening, air handling, one-way traffic, spacing, limited admission and sanitizing. All employees, vendors, show personnel and volunteers are temperature and symptom screened upon entrance. All employees, vendors and sub-contractors will wear masks. Gloves will be worn in any hand-to-hand action and upon any additional requirements to do so. The Casper Events Center’s HVAC system has the ability to cycle air six times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air. Entrances, aisle ways, concourses and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic. Masks are highly encouraged to be worn by all attendees. Vendor booths will have minimum of 6 feet in between booth spaces. Attendance will be monitored to assure they do not surpass current capacity guidelines. Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, and entrances and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.
Trunk or treat on Halloween
Trunk-Or-Treat presented by Garden Gate Real Estate LLC will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., on Halloween at the Mills riverfront property, across Wyoming Boulevard from Mills Town Hall. All are welcome.
Stuff the train
Trunk or treat, stuff the train from 5 to 8 p.m., on Halloween night. Eckerson Locomotive Co., and Poverty Resistance Food Pantry are teaming up to bring Trunk and Treat candy, snacks, hot coffee and hot chocolate, free photo booth and some spooky decor. This event is free but please bring a couple cans of non-perishable food to 1243 S. Ash (13th and Ash) and help us fill the train cars with food for the Poverty Resistance Food Pantry. Add this to your Trick or Treat agenda. For more information, call Mary Ann Budenske 307-215-4732, Email her at mbudenske@aol.com or friend her on Facebook.
Photos from ‘Lonesome Dove’ at fort
Fort Caspar Museum is pleased to announce the opening of an exhibit featuring artistic photographs taken during the filming of the 1989 TV miniseries “Lonesome Dove.” Organized by the Alkek Library at Texas State University in partnership with Texas Humanities, this display will be on view through November 28, 2020.
Larry McMurtry’s epic novel of two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana and establish the first ranch there captured the public’s imagination and has never let it go. The “Lonesome Dove” miniseries, which first aired on CBS in 1989, lassoed an even wider audience.
Capturing the sweeping visual imagery of the television production, the “Lonesome Dove” photo exhibit presents classic images taken during the filming by Bill Wittliff, renowned photographer, writer, and series’ co-executive producer. His images are worlds apart from ordinary production stills and depict an extraordinary union of art, literature, and history. Fort Caspar Museum’s current COVID-inspired winter hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesdays thru Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m., reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
