Women's exhibit returns to Bishop Home

In honor of Women’s history month, the Historic Bishop Home reinstalled the exhibit developed by Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and The National Portrait Gallery on "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence," a poster exhibition celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured Women's voting rights in the U.S. Continuing the Year of the Women. The Historic Bishop Home is pleased to showcase this wonderful poster exhibit that traces the 80 year history of Women’s Suffrage Movement. The fight for the right for women to vote began in the mid-1800’s and reached a major milestone in 1920 with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The poster exhibit traces the movement from the beginning to 1965 passage of Voting Rights Act. The exhibit was reinstalled at the request of visitor’s who were not able to come this Fall. It will remain on display until May.