Town Crier: Family Stuff
Town Crier: Family Stuff

Summer camps start at planetarium

The Casper Planetarium will offer a limited slate of summer camps for students. Astronomy offerings include Stars for 9 & 10 year-olds, June 22 to 26; and Amateur Astronomy 101 for 11 years old and up, July 27 to 31. These camps will meet for one hour each day, at the planetarium on Monday and Friday and via computer on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Cost is $15 per camper. There will also be an Earth Science camp for 9 & 10 year-olds, July 6 to 10. This camp meets for two hours per day at the planetarium, cost is $25 per camper. Class size for all camps is limited, so don’t wait to sign up. For complete details and a registration form, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Bishop Home porch restored

Have you driven by the “old red brick house on 2nd Street” between Jefferson and Lincoln and wondered what it is and what is going on with the construction? Thanks to funding from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Goodstein Foundation, the First Interstate Bank and several private donors, the Cadoma Foundation is restoring the iconic Southern Colonial front porch to the original 1907 wood design. Part of the new design will improve the access to the home for the mobility impaired. The construction is anticipated to take about 45 days. During the construction, the home is opening for touring, but access is limited to the rear door. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.

Muddy Mountain road open

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Casper Field Office has reopened Muddy Mountain Road.

Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, which includes the Rim and Lodgepole campgrounds and numerous recreation trails.

Muddy Mountain Road closes on an annual basis for public safety and resource protection. The closure normally runs from the end of November through the beginning of June. Some areas of the road are still wet and the BLM is urging visitors to use caution when traveling on the mountain to prevent resource damage.

For more information, please call the BLM office at 261-7600.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

