The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

The UU Casper Freethinkers will meet online on April 10 at 1 p.m., to discuss the video “12 truths I learned from life and writing,” by Anne Lamott.

Providing an opportunity to explore science, technology, culture, and our changing world, the next monthly Lunch With TED will be held online on Sunday, April 25, at noon, when we’ll view and discuss the TED Talk “A Climate Change Solution That’s Right Under Our Feet,” by Asmeret Asefaw Berhe.

For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.

First Saturday study May 1

The First Saturday Study on May 1 will be on the Dead Sea Scrolls and their relationship to Christianity. There has been a lot of mystery about these scrolls and even some confusion. Have the scrolls shown Christianity to be false or have they reinforced Christian belief? This is an interactive study with refreshments provided, 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

Library for all